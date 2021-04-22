Daily Markets: Biden's Earth Day Greenhouse Gas Emission Pledge

Today’s Big Picture

As the cadence of corporate earnings jumps significantly today, we have the busiest day this week for economic data. Today is also Earth Day and at a two-day virtual climate summit, President Biden is expected to pledge the U.S. will target cutting its greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030. Odds are specifics on that plan will be sparse but Biden’s comments will likely stoke the shares of EV, solar and other companies contained in Tematica’s Cleaner Living investment theme and index - see Disclosures for more on that.

Equity indices in Asia ended the day’s trading mostly in the green led by the 2.4% climb in Japan’s Nikkei and the 0.8% gain in India’s Sensex. The lone decliner on the day was China’s Shanghai Composite that inched 0.2% lower. By mid-day trading, equity indices in Europe were trading higher and U.S. futures point to a lower open when those equity markets open later this morning.

Data Download

Coronavirus

We are now living in a tale of two pandemics where the UK, the U.S., and Israel are rapidly moving out of the danger zone while countries in Europe continue to struggle with lockdowns and India has seen the highest number of daily new cases of any country worldwide since the pandemic began. Rising infections in Pakistan and parts of south-east Asia are threatening the reopening of their economies. Turkey just recorded its highest number of deaths in a single day on Wednesday.

The coronavirus had been the single leading cause of death in England and Wales for four consecutive months, but in March dropped down to the third leading cause of death. We’ll take progress when we see it. On the other end of the spectrum, India reported a record high 315,000 new cases yesterday, surpassing the U.S. peak from earlier this year, as the country accounts now for one in three new infections globally. India’s healthcare infrastructure is crumbling under the weight of the pandemic with oxygen supplies running low and queues of patients dying from lack of available treatment. The surge in deaths has overwhelmed crematoriums and graveyards. There are no words to describe the horror many are facing - our hearts break to see the suffering.

On a more optimistic note, because we really need to focus on the positives to maintain sanity, nearly 940 million doses of coronavirus vaccines have been administered around the world. The U.S. has administered over 200 million shots which equates to roundly 64.4 doses per 100 people.

Greece has decided to open to foreign tourists on May 15, despite the stubbornly high number of infections and hospitalizations. The choice is understandable given that tourism accounts for 25% of the nation’s GDP. Residents aged 30 to 39 will be eligible for vaccination starting next week. After being closed for almost five months, restaurants will be able to open for outdoor dining on May 3rd with those working in the sector obligated to take self-tests.

International Economy

France’s Business Confidence in April rose to 104 from an upwardly revised 99 in March from which it was expected to improve to 99 (the original March number was 98). The Business Climate Indicator fell to 95 in April from 97.

Italy’s Industrial Sales rose 0.9% YoY in February, after falling -1.6% in January, and rose 0.2% MoM from the upwardly revised 2.6% MoM increase in January.

The UK’s Business Optimism Index rose to 38 in Q2, its highest level since Q2 1973, from -22 in Q1. Whoa, that’s big. The number of companies in significant financial distress in the UK rose 15% QoQ, the fastest pace in over seven years, reaching over 720,000, according to the insolvency company Begbies Traynor.

Mexico’s Unemployment Rate in March fell unexpectedly to 3.9% from 4.4% in February, from which it was expected to decline slightly to 4.2%.

Later this morning we will hear from the European Central Bank on its updated interest rate policy and bond purchasing programs.

Domestic Economy

Yesterday’s report on mortgage applications for the week ended April 16 saw an 8.6% jump, the first increase in the past seven weeks and the biggest 1-week gain since early January as mortgage rates fell to their lowest levels in about two months. Home refinancing rose 10.4% and purchase applications rose 5.7%.

Later today we will get the Chicago Fed National Activity Index for March, the usual weekly Jobless Claims reports, Existing Home Sales, Kansas Fed Manufacturing Index, and EIA Natural Gas Stocks change report.

Markets

U.S. equities closed higher across the board yesterday led by the 2.4% gain in the Russell 2000. The Nasdaq Composite Index finished 1.2% higher while both the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up 0.9%. Digging into the S&P 500, its move higher was relatively broad-based with nine of the 11 S&P 500 sectors closing higher and advancing issues outpacing declining ones by more than a 3:1 margin at the NYSE and Nasdaq.

U.S. corn and soybean futures extended multi-year highs, supported by firm cash markets as old-crop supplies shrink and cold weather threatens prospects for 2021 harvests. U.S. Treasuries were little changed on the day following a decent $24 billion 20-yr bond auction.

Stocks to Watch

This morning investors will have a bevy of earnings reports to chew through including those from Alaska Air (ALK), American Airlines (AAL), Southwest Air (LUV), AT&T (T), DR Horton (DHI), Dow (DOW), and Union Pacific (UNP).

UiPath (PATH) shares rose 23%, giving the company a market cap of $36 billion by the end of the company’s first day of trading. The IPO raised $1.34 billion and is a good sign for investors in companies that sell SAAS. The company’s business took off during the pandemic as businesses were forced to rely more heavily on technology, such as UiPath’s robotic process automation, to replace or supplement back-office workers.

March quarter earnings at SAP SE (SAP) topped consensus expectations for both revenue and EPS and the company reaffirmed the guidance issued earlier this month.

Spirit Airlines (SAVE) yesterday reported that “demand strengthened in the last few weeks of the quarter.” The company beat on EPS of -$2.48 by $0.18 and on revenue of $461.28 million by $2.18 million. From what we are hearing from the travel sector, the domestic situation is improving markedly, but with the lockdowns in Europe and rising cases in other parts of the world, international travel is expected to remain weak.

Nestle (NSRGY) reported its organic revenue for the March quarter rose 7.7% YoY, which was “broad-based across most geographies, supported by early signs of recovery from out-of-home channels, improved pricing, and market share gains.” For 2021, the company continues to see organic sales growth in the mid-single digits.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) posted March quarter EPS of $5.36, well ahead of the $4.79 consensus as revenue for the quarter rose 23.4% YoY to $1.74 billion, matching the consensus forecast. All those takeaway burrito bowls really added up! Comparable restaurant sales for the quarter rose +17.2% vs prior guidance of mid-to-high teens. Digital sales grew 133.9% YoY to $869.8 million, accounting for 50.1% of sales. For the current quarter, Chipotle sees its comps in the range of high 20%-30%, and given the “on-going uncertainty surrounding the future impact of COVID-19” it opted not to give formal 2021 guidance.

Revenue and EPS for the March quarter at Lam Research (LRCX) easily beat consensus expectations and the company issued upside guidance current quarter on both its top and bottom lines. The company now sees current quarter EPS in the range of $7.00- $8.00 vs. the $6.73 consensus and revenue of $3.75-$4.25 billion vs. the $3.71 billion consensus. Per the company, secular tailwinds such as AI, 5G, and IoT continued to strengthen over the past year while COVID-19 related impacts like work and learn from home have accelerated adoption of these technologies.

Credit Suisse's (CS) exposure to investments related to Archegos Capital reportedly grew to over $20 billion.

Walt Disney (DIS) and Sony’s (SNE) Sony Pictures Entertainment announced a multi-year content licensing agreement for U.S. streaming and TV rights to Sony Pictures' new theatrical releases across Disney+ and Hulu, as well as ABC, Disney Channels, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic.

Ford Motor (F) announced it is planning for more production downtime at several factories in North America due to semiconductor shortages.

After today’s market close, BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI), Boston Beer (SAM), Intel (INTC), Mattel (MAT), and Snap (SNAP) will be among the companies reporting their quarterly results. Investors looking to get ready for those reports and the others to be had in the coming days should visit Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page.

On the Horizon

April 23: Markit Manufacturing and Services PMIs, New Home Sales

April 26: Durable Goods Orders, Dallas Fed Manufacturing

April 27: S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Index, Conference Board Consumer Confidence, API Crude Oil Stocks

April 28: Goods Trade Balance, Wholesale Inventories, EIA Energy Stocks, Federal Reserve Interest Rate Decision and Press Conference

April 29: US GDP Q1 (advance estimate), Jobless Claims, Pending Home Sales

April 30: Personal Income and Spending, PCE Price Index, Employment Cost Index, Chicago PMI, Univ. Michigan Consumer Sentiment

May 3: Markit Manufacturing PMI, Construction Spending, ISM Manufacturing, Total Vehicle Sales

May 4: Balance of Trade, IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism, Factory Orders, API Crude Stocks

May 5: ADP Employment Report, Markit Services PMI, ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI, EIA Energy Stocks

May 6: Jobless Claims, Unit Labor Costs, Nonfarm Productivity

May 7: Nonfarm Payrolls, Wholesale Inventories

May 10: Consumer Inflation Expectations

May 11: NFIB Business Optimism Index, JOLTs Job Openings, weekly Redbook retail sales, API Crude Oil Stock Change

May 12: MBA Mortgage Applications, Inflation Rate, EIA Energy Stocks reports, World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) Report, Monthly Budget Statement

May 13: PPI, weekly Jobless Claims, EIA Natural Gas Stocks

May 14: Retail Sales, Import/Export Prices, Industrial Production, Manufacturing Production, Capacity Utilization, Business Inventories, Michigan Consumer Sentiment Report, Baker Hughes Oil Rig Count

Thought for the Day

Disclosures

