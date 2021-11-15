Daily Markets: Biden to Sign Infrastructure Bill, Meet Virtually with China's Xi Jinping

Today’s Big Picture

Asian markets closed up across the board with the exception of the China Shanghai Composite which closed slightly down 0.16%. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was up 0.56%, Taiwan’s TAIEX rose 0.66% and South Korea’s KOSPI Index had a strong 1.03% day. U.S. market futures are all pointing to a positive open later this morning.

With a modest domestic economic calendar today and a slow start to the week on the earnings front, investor focus for today will largely be on what’s happening in Washington. At 3 PM ET, President Biden is slated to sign the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, and will hold a virtual meeting with Xi Jinping late today. Reportedly, there are no specifics on the agenda for that virtual meeting between the two heads of state, and the primary goal is to ease tension between the two countries. Any signal that bilateral trade ties are improving would likely be a positive for the market and heading into that gathering, China wants the U.S. to remove Trump-era tariffs, but the Biden administration is expected to keep largely intact until China makes good on its promise to uphold several purchase agreements. Also on the trade front, Japan and the U.S. have agreed to start discussions aimed at tackling additional U.S. tariffs on Japanese steel and aluminum imports.

Data Download

Coronavirus

For the first time in around two months, new daily coronavirus cases and deaths are increasing in around 33 states, particularly in the northern and Rocky Mountain states. Case numbers in Europe have soared by more than 50% last month and exiting last week the World Health Organization shared that nearly 2 million cases were reported across Europe the prior week, the most the region has had in a single week since the pandemic began.

International Economy

Japan’s preliminary estimate for GDP growth in Q3 came worse than expected, contracting at a -3.0% annualized pace versus Q2’s 1.5% pace and expectations for a -0.8% contraction.

Industrial production in China unexpectedly rose 3.5% YoY in October and accelerated from September’s 3.1% pace, compared to expectations for a slight slowing to 3.0% YoY. Retail sales in China rose 4.9% YoY in October from 4.4% YoY in September, from which they were expected to slow to 3.5%. The nation’s unemployment rate remained at 4.9% in October.

Domestic Economy

Friday’s University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment report saw the headline index unexpectedly fall from 71.1 in October to a 10-year low of 66.8 in November versus expectations for an increase to 72.4. The current conditions sub-index dropped to 73.2 from 77.7 and expectations sub-index dropped to 62.8 from 67.9. Inflation expectations for the year ahead rose slightly from 4.8% to 4.9%, but the 5-year outlook remained unchanged at 2.9%. The 5-year outlook is closely watched as increases here can have an impact on demands for increased wages. The survey found that 25% of consumers have had to reduce their standard of living due to price increases and 50% of all families expect lower real income in the year ahead when taking inflation into account.

Friday also brought the JOLTs Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey for September, which despite the rather grim mood of consumers per the Michigan report, found that the number of people quitting their jobs hit a series high of 4.4 million or 3.0% of the workforce. The number of job openings was relatively unchanged falling from 10.6 million to 10.4 million.

House Democrats are aiming to pass $1.75 trillion social spending and climate package this week with reports indicating Speaker Pelosi appears to have enough votes to secure its passage.

Later today we will get the NY Empire State Manufacturing Index, which is expected to increase from 19.8 to 20.5.

Markets

Despite Friday’s rally, the major U.S. equity indices ended the week in negative territory. The Dow rose 0.5% on Friday, the S&P 500 added 0.7% and the Nasdaq gained 1.0%, but for the week were down -0.6%, -0.3%, and -0.7% respectively, ended a 5-week winning streak.

The yield on the U.S. 2-year added 2 basis points to sit at 0.52% at the close, the 10-year also added 2 basis points to close the week at 1.57%, and the 30-year ended up nearly 3 basis points end the week at 1.94%. For context, the recent high in the 30-year was 3.46%, for the 10-year 3.24%, and for the 2-year 2.98% in early November 2018.

Inflation fears led gold to have its best week since May, gaining 2.8% while both WTI and Brent oil futures fell for the third consecutive week. The dollar enjoyed its biggest weekly gain in nearly three months, despite losing some ground on Friday.

Stocks to Watch

Warby Parker (WRBY) shares closed up over 9% on Friday after reporting a 32% YoY increase in quarterly revenue and a 45% increase in sales on a two-year basis while EPS losses increased to -$1.45 from -$0.78 for the same quarter last year.

Blink Charging (BLNK) shares soared over 12% during Friday’s session after it reported a 36% beat on consensus revenue expectations.

Shares of Target (TGT) closed +1.7% on Friday after JPMorgan (JPM) reiterated the stock as an overweight and said the company is a “clear winner” heading into the holiday season.

Reports indicated Deere & Co. (DE) and UAW officials reached a third preliminary contract agreement on a contract in a bid to end a four-week old strike. The contract, which union members will vote on Wednesday, would cover more than 10,000 workers at 12 Deere facilities in Iowa, Illinois, and Kansas.

Airbus (EADSF) received an order at the Dubai Air Show for 255 single-aisle A321neo passenger jets from P-E firm Indigo Partners. According to reports, the order includes 102 planes for Europe's Wizz Air (WZZAF), 91 for Frontier Airlines (FRNT), 39 for Volaris and 23 for JetSMART, with most of the deliveries planned for the second half of the decade. Airbus also shared its latest air transport forecast which shows a shift from fleet growth to the accelerated retirement of older, less fuel-efficient aircraft, resulting in a need for some 39,000 new-build passenger and freighter aircraft, 15,250 of these for replacement.

Also at the Dubai Air Show, Boeing (BA) and Emirates announced an order for two 777 Freighters. DHL Express placed a firm order for nine more 767-300 Boeing Converted Freighters, their largest single 767-300BCF order to date. Over the weekend, Boeing also announced plans to add three conversion lines for the market-leading 737-800BCF across North America and Europe. And Boeing received some other good news as China's aviation regulator is satisfied that design changes Boeing proposed for the 737 MAX could resolve safety problems. Boeing has stated it is working toward gaining approvals from the Civil Aviation Administration of China by the end of 2021 for the resumption of 737 MAX flights.

Over the weekend, it was reported the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority will order a "phase 2" review of Softbank's (SFTBY) planned sale of Arm Holdings to Nvidia (NVDA) based on antitrust and national security concerns. This follows last month’s announcement of an in-depth probe into the transaction by European anti-trust regulators, which set a March 15 deadline for ruling on the transaction.

Earnings Announcements & Guidance

Before the market open, a handful of companies will issue their latest quarterly results including Oatly Group (OTLY), Tyson Foods (TSN), and Warner Music (WMG).

IPOs

Nothing of note today but there are a small group of IPOs scheduled for later this week. For more, visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

M&A

American Tower Corp. (AMT) is reportedly near an agreement to acquire CoreSite Realty (COR) for ~$10 billion in an all-cash deal. Reports also suggest data center REIT CyrusOne (CONE) may be near a deal to be sold to private equity firms for more than $10 billion.

Heineken NV (HEINY) agreed to buy South African wine and spirits maker Distell Group Holdings (DSTZF) for 2.2 billion euros (~$2.5 billion) as it looks to compete with Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD) and Diageo (DEO).

After Today’s Market Close

Axon (AXON), Casper Sleep (CSPR), J&J Snack Foods (JJSF), and Rack Space Technology (RXT) will be among the dozen or so companies reporting their quarterly results. Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when, head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

November 16: Retail Sales, Export & Import Prices, Industrial Production, NAHB Housing Market Index, Business Inventories, Overall Net Capital Flows, Foreign Bond Investment, Long-Term Tic Flows, API Crude Oil stock changes

November 17: Housing Starts, Building Permits, EIA Crude Oil and Gasoline Stocks

November 18: Weekly jobless claims and Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index

November 22: Chicago Fed National Activity Index, Existing Home Sales

Thought for the Day

“Gratitude is not only the greatest of virtues, but the parent of all others.” — Marcus Tullius Cicero

Disclosures

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.