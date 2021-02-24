Daily Markets: Biden Orders Review of U.S. Supply Chain While Powell Soothes Markets

Today’s Big Picture

Equities in Asia-Pacific closed mostly lower after Tuesday’s wild swings in the U.S. markets that saw midday losses reversed by the close of those markets following comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slumped 3.0% while China’s Shanghai Composite fell 2.0% and Japan’s Nikkei gave up 1.6%. By midday trading, equities in Europe were modestly higher and U.S. futures point to the same when those markets open later this morning.

After reassuring investors the Federal Reserve would keep its attention focused on getting Americans back to work as a vaccine-related recovery proceeds, and pushed back on suggestions that loose monetary policy risked unleashing inflation, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will begin a second day of testimony in front of the U.S. Senate Banking Committee at 10 AM ET today.

Also today, President Biden is expected to order a government review of U.S. supply chains for semiconductors as well as large-capacity batteries, pharmaceuticals, and critical minerals and strategic materials like rare earth elements to end the country’s reliance for crucial goods on China and other adversaries. Investors will want to pay attention to any and all chip shortage comments when Nvidia (NVDA) reports its latest quarterly results after today’s market close. And in other Biden-related news, the House of Representatives is expected to vote on the president’s $1.9 trillion in new coronavirus relief on Friday.

Coronavirus

Pfizer (PFE) is reportedly in talks with the U.S. FDA concerning clinical trials for booster shots for new Covid-19 variants as we work our way through the pandemic that just keeps going. Other vaccine makers such as Moderna (MRNA), AstraZeneca (AZN), and Novavax (NVAX) are already preparing for clinical trials on new variants.

According to the World Health Organization, coronavirus cases worldwide fell for the sixth consecutive week and the number of deaths from Covid-19 have declined by 20%. The Americas have seen the biggest drops, with cases down 19%, and deaths down 23%.

International Economy

Germany’s final estimate for Q4 GDP came in at -3.7% YoY after a 4% decline in Q3 and expectations for a 3.9% decline.

Business Confidence in France ticked higher to a reading of 97 in February from 96 in January but missed the expected 99.

Domestic Economy

Yesterday’s headline Consumer Confidence Index rose slightly to 91.3 from January’s downwardly revised level 88.9, beating expectations for 90.0. Sentiment concerning present conditions has seen a bigger bounce from the lows, but expectations continue to trend lower. The declining expectations component is likely related to the falling sentiment around jobs. With regards to the stock market, the percent of consumers expecting higher stock prices is about the same as the percent expecting lower, which is unusual when the market is making record highs.

The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index rose 10.1% YoY in December from an upwardly revised 9.2% YoY gain in November, beating expectations for a 9.9% increase. Prices rose 14.9% MoM, annualized which is in the 97th percentile of all periods going back to 1987. This is the biggest increase in home prices since April 2014 with Phoenix (up 14.4%), Seattle (up 13.6%), and San Diego (up 13.0%) reporting the highest gains among the 19 cities (Detroit was excluded due to insufficient data).

Manufacturing Activity from Richmond Federal Reserve held steady at a reading of 14 for February, well below the recent October peak of 29, but still in expansion territory and above the lowest level of 10 going back to July 2020. All three component indices - Shipments, New Orders, and Employment - remained in expansion territory as well.

Later today we will get data for weekly MBA Mortgage Applications, New Home Sales for January, and the usual weekly EIA energy stocks report as well as hearing further from Federal Reserve Chair Powell before Congress.

Markets

Yesterday the Dow bounced from a 360-point decline to close 15.7 points or 0.1% higher. Likewise, the S&P 500 reversed its 1.8% decline to end the day up 0.1%. The Nasdaq closed 0.5% lower on the day, but up from its over 3.5% midday decline. Intraday the Nasdaq fell below its 50-day moving average for the first time since November 3 on an intraday basis. The shift in sentiment came as Federal Reserve Chairman Powell told Congress that inflation remains soft and the economic outlook continues to be highly uncertain, assuaging any fears that Fed policy could shift more hawkish. Looking at the U.S. Treasury yield curve, yields on 2-years and 30-years were slightly higher at the close while the 5-year and 10-year yields fell. According to Bespoke Investment Group, such a shift in the yield curve is exceptionally rare, happening only 38 times now in over 10,000 trading days since the late 1970s.

Tesla (TSLA) shares again took it on the chin, falling as much as 13% intraday following Monday’s 9.0% drop, but managed to recoup some of that ground, closing 2.2% lower. The Energy sector was again a star, rising 1.6% to bring its year-to-date performance at just under 27%. Overall momentum is weak, with the iShares US Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) down more than 5% over the past five trading days.

Stocks to Watch

As investors prepare for the wave of retail earnings, they’ll want to digest quarterly results from TJX Companies (TJX) out later this morning.

January quarter results at home improvement company Lowe’s (LOW) topped consensus revenue and EPS forecasts as its U.S. comp sales jumped 28.6% YoY. The company reiterated it expects to drive further market share gains and operating margin improvement in the comping quarters and is planning for $9 billion in share repurchases and $2 billion in capital expenditures in 2021.

Shares of online employment marketplace Upwork (UPWK) surged in after-market trading last night following the company reporting quarterly revenue that surged 32% YoY and EPS of $0.06 vs. the expected breakeven results on its bottom line. For the current quarter, the company forecasts revenue of $107-109 million vs. the $102 million consensus and adjusted EBITDA of $2-3 million.

Homebuilder Toll Brothers (TOL) reported January quarter revenue and EPS that topped consensus forecasts as the company delivered 1,777 homes for the quarter vs. the 1,689 consensus. For the current quarter, the company's deliveries are expected to be ~2,175 homes with average prices between $785,000-$805,000 with a gross margin of ~23.4%. For 2021, Toll forecasts delivering 10,000-10,400 homes with average prices between $790,000- $810,000.

SK Hynix (000660:HK), the world’s second-largest memory chip maker, entered into a five-year procurement contract worth $4.34 billion with ASML Holdings (ASML) to secure extreme ultraviolet (EUV) scanners used in chip manufacturing.

German footwear and apparel company Puma SE (PMMAF) expects the financial impact from coronavirus lockdowns to last well into the second quarter but believes global growth in running should help to support the company’s business past that quarter.

Telecom Italia (TIM) shares rose earlier today as Italy's biggest phone company said it expected profit and sales to stabilize this year after a difficult 2020.

Luxury electric vehicle maker Lucid Motors agreed to go public by merging with blank-check firm Churchill Capital IV Corp (CCIV.U) in a deal that valued the combined company at a pro-forma equity value of $24 billion.

After today’s market close, Booking Holdings (BKNG), Hostess Brands (TWNK), L Brands (LB), NetApp (NTAP), Nvidia (NVDA), Ping Identity (PING), Teladoc (TDOC), and ViacomCBS (VIAC) among a sea of other companies are expected to report their quarterly results. Investors looking to get a jump on those reports to be had in the coming days should visit Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page.

On the Horizon

February 25: Durable Goods, Weekly Jobless Claims, Pending Home Sales

February 26: Personal Income & Spending, Goods Trade Balance, Chicago PMI, Michigan Consumer Sentiment

March 1: Markit Manufacturing PMI, ISM Manufacturing, Construction Spending, Total Vehicle Sales

March 2: IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism, API Crude Oil Stocks

March 3: ADP Employment Change, Markit Services PMI, ISM Non-Manufacturing, EIA Energy Stocks

March 4: Jobless Claims, Nonfarm Productivity, Factory Orders

March 5: Nonfarm Payrolls, Balance of Trade

Thought for the Day

“Those who don’t believe in magic will never find it.” —Roald Dahl

