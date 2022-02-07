Daily Markets: Biden Meeting Puts Focus on Ukraine Tensions

Today’s Big Picture

Asian markets closed today’s trading mixed as Japan’s Nikkei declined 0.70%, South Korea’s KOSPI lost 0.19% and India’s Sensex fell 1.75% while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng eked out a 0.03% gain, Taiwan’s TAIEX rose 1.28% and China’s Shanghai Composite closed up 2.03% on the day. By mid-day trading, European equity indices are mixed and U.S. futures point to a soft market open later this morning.

After a bumpy start to the year for equities amid rising interest rate speculation, according to JPMorgan Chase’s (JPM) Mislav Matejka the risks facing global stocks are now priced into stocks.

With a modest number of earnings reports this morning as investors digest the latest international economic data, the likely driver for today’s trading will be the geopolitical tension surrounding Ukraine. President Biden is slated to meet with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz today at 1:30 PM ET to talk "significantly" about the situation in Ukraine and Russia. The two are expected to hold a press conference at 3:15 PM ET. Meanwhile, France’s President Emmanuel Macron headed to Russia today aiming to receive assurances from Moscow that it will start to de-escalate tensions on the Ukrainian border.

Data Download

Coronavirus

CVS Health (CVS) confirmed it has increased its inventory of over-the-counter rapid test kits and removed all limits “on those products at CVS Pharmacy locations nationwide and on CVS.com.” Similarly, Walgreens Boots (WBA) shared that because of “improved in-stock conditions,” the company had removed its purchase limit of at-home tests at almost all its locations.

International Economy

February’s Sentix Economic Index for the Eurozone was reported at 16.6, a 1.7 increase from the previous 14.9 print, a sign that the region continues to work its way out from under omicron and other pressures.

German December MoM Industrial Production contracted slightly to -0.30% against expectations of 0.50% growth as well as the previous 0.30% growth of the previous month.

Japan’s preliminary Leading Index was announced at 104.3, higher than the previous month’s 103.9 and surprising 1.3 over expectations of a slight contraction to 103.0.

China announced January Services PMI last night at 51.4, off from the previous figure of 53.1 but still surprising 1.4 over expectations.

Domestic Economy

Even though it will be the only piece of domestic economic data to be had today, following the sizable monthly increase in consumer credit reported during November 2021, the question is how much more credit did consumers take on in December? That answer will be had at 3 PM ET with the December Consumer Credit report.

Over the weekend, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) said the House will take up a stop-gap funding bill in the coming week to avoid a government shutdown as congressional negotiators work to agree on an omnibus spending proposal for the rest of the fiscal year.

Markets

The S&P 500 gained 0.5% on Friday as better than expected earnings from Amazon (AMZN) and Snap (SNAP) powered equities higher, shrugging off the surprising January employment report that contained red hot wage data, rising Treasury yields, and oil prices hitting seven-year highs. The Russell 2000 kept pace with the S&P 500 while the Nasdaq Composite climbed 1.6% on the day and the Dow Jones Industrial Average lagged, losing 0.1%. As we start the trading week ahead, here are how the major market indicators stack up so far in 2022:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: -3.4%

S&P 500: -5.6%

Nasdaq Composite: -9.9%

Russell 2000: -10.8%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): -8.9%

Stocks to Watch

Before trading kicks off for U.S.-listed equities, Energizer (ENR), Hasbro (HAS), ON Semiconductor (ON), and Tyson Foods (TSN) will be among the handful of companies reporting their latest quarterly results.

Ahead of its quarterly earnings report later the week, the shares of Peloton (PTON) are moving higher amid reports potential suitors for the company include Amazon (AMZN), Nike (NKE), and Apple (AAPL).

Compiling sales data from January 7 to February 4, Dada (DADA) served up a holiday consumption report for Chinese New Year 2022 that found semi-finished and pre-made dishes as well as cultural and creative products of tiger year led consumption. Other noted items include nutritional supplements, fitness equipment, sportswear, mobile phones, beauty products and home appliances.

The U.S. Postal Service said it could buy more electric vehicles if more funding were available, following Biden administration criticism of the agency’s plan to replace its fleet mainly with 8.6mpg gas-powered delivery trucks.

IPOs

There are no IPO offerings expected to price this week. Readers looking to dig more into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

Amgen (AMGN), Chegg (CHGG), Kennametal (KMT), Leggett & Platt (LEG), Nuance Communications (NUAN), Rambus (RMBS), Simon Properties (SPG), Take-Two (TTWO), among others, will be reporting their latest quarterly results. Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when, head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Tuesday, Feb. 8

Japan: Household Consumption – December

China: Loan Growth - January

NFIB Small Business Index – January

Wednesday, Feb. 8

Weekly MBA Mortgage Applications

Weekly EIA Crude Oil Inventories

Weekly EIA Gasoline Stocks

Thursday, Feb. 10

Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims

Consumer Price Index – January

Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories

Friday, Feb. 11

Germany: Consumer Price Index – January

UK: GDP (Preliminary) – 4Q 2021

UK: Industrial & Manufacturing Production – December

Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index (Preliminary) - February

Thought for the Day

Disclosures

