Daily Markets: Banks Boost Stocks; The Impact of the Suez Canal Blockage

Today’s Big Picture

Stocks in Asia-Pacific closed mostly higher on Friday as China’s Shanghai Composite gained 1.6%, the Shenzhen Component rose 2.6%, and both Japan’s Nikkei and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 1.6%. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was the weakest, gaining just 0.5%. The major European equity indices were all higher by late morning trading and U.S, futures point to a positive market open later this morning.

Helping boost futures are bank stocks, trading higher on the news they can resume buyback activity and boost dividends beginning at the end of June. Meanwhile, investors will continue to monitor the fallout from the Suez Canal blockage and its impact on shipping costs and supply chains.

Data Download

Coronavirus

During a news conference yesterday, President Joe Biden announced that his administration has upped the goal of administering 100 million doses in his first 100 days to 200 million doses. Go, Joe!

International Economy

The March Ifo Business Climate indicator for Germany rose to 96.6 vs. 92.7 in February and the expected 93.2 to hit the highest level since June 2019. Surveyed companies became more optimistic over the coming months (100.4 vs 95.0 in February) and their view on the current situation also ticked higher MoM (93.0 vs 90.6 in February).

Italy's March manufacturing confidence index rose to 101.2 vs. an upwardly revised 99.5 in February and the 99.4 consensus forecast. By comparison, Italy’s March consumer confidence index fell to 100.9 from 101.4 the prior month but came in modestly higher than the expected 100.7.

February Retail Sales in the UK rose 2.1% MoM, matching the consensus forecast, and a better than expected 2.4% excluding the impact of fuel vs. the 1.9% consensus. On a YoY basis, retail sales slumped 3.7% and 1.1% excluding fuel.

February car production in the UK fell 14% YoY to 105,008 units, the 18th consecutive month of decline and the weakest February performance in more than a decade.

Domestic Economy

Yesterday’s initial unemployment claims were a positive surprise, falling 97,000 to 684,000 for the week ended March 20, the first time initial claims have been below 700,000 during the Covid-19 era and well below the expected 735,000. That was a substantial decline from the 781,000 from a week ago and was the lowest since March 14, 2020, just as the pandemic had begun. The most recent weekly claims total also marks the first time that the total is less than the pre-pandemic record-high of 695,000 reached in October 1982.

We also received the final estimate for GDP in Q2 2020, which saw real output revised up by 0.2% while prices were revised lower - yet another contradictory data point for the inflation narrative. Goods Consumption was revised 0.12 lower, now down -0.32 but for Services was revised up 0.1, now 1.9% higher than in Q3. Inventory Investment was also revised upward 0.26 to sit 1.37% higher than in Q3.

Looking at the Kansas City Fed Manufacturing Index report from yesterday in combination with the other recent Fed regional Manufacturing data, we see that investment in physical tech hardware is at the highest ratio to GDP since the first quarter of 2008 and has been surging in the past couple of months.

Coming up before U.S. equity markets kick off trading, the February Personal Income & Spending report will be published as will February PCE Prices data. Soon after the market open, the final March reading for the University of Michigan Index of Consumer Sentiment will be released.

Markets

Even though it briefly dipped below its 50-day moving average yesterday, the S&P 500 finished the day 0.5% higher while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6% and the Nasdaq Composite Index inched ahead modestly. The big winner of the day was the Russell 2000, which rebounded 2.3% after finding support at the 2100 level following a short-term oversold condition. Most S&P 500 sectors closed higher, except for Tech and Communication Services.

The U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) rose above its 200-day moving average yesterday for this first time since last May, ending 214 consecutive days during which it traded below its 200-day. That was the longest such streak since the 252-day streak that ended May 1, 2018. Over the past 50 years there have only been 10 other such streaks of 200 days or more and most all have seen a stronger dollar in the weeks and months to follow, with some weakness at month six then returning to strength by one year out.

Last month’s 7-year Treasury auction was one of if not the weakest on record and while yesterday’s was a decided improvement, demand was wholly unimpressive. Bond yields rose slightly yesterday and the 10-year Treasury closed 1.9 basis points higher.

Stocks to Watch

Darden Restaurants (DRI) reported robust February quarter results, issued upside guidance, and announced a substantial increase to its quarterly dividend. For the February quarter, the company reported EPS of $0.98 vs. the $0.69 consensus as revenue for the quarter fell 26.1% YoY to $1.73 billion, beating the $1.6 billion consensus. Same-restaurant sales fell 26.7% during the quarter, much less bad than the expected 31.2% fall. For the current quarter, the company sees EPS of $1.60-1.70, well ahead of the $1.27 consensus, with revenue of ~$2.1 billion vs. the $1.96 billion consensus. Darden also announced a $0.88 per share dividend, which returns its quarterly dividend to its pre-pandemic level and compares to the current $0.37 per share dividend.

The Federal Reserve Board will end its temporary restrictions on banks paying dividends and buying back shares after June 30, following the completion of the current round of stress tests. Shares of JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Bank of America (BAC), Citigroup (C), Wells Fargo (WFC), Morgan Stanley (MS), and others responded positively to that news in after-hours trading last night.

Reports suggest machinery company Caterpillar (CAT) is facing shipment delays due to the Suez Canal blockage and is even considering airlifting products if necessary. The blockage has led shipping costs to skyrocket and is holding up an estimated $400 million an hour in trade. For example, the cost to ship a 40-ft. container from China to Europe has climbed to ~$8K, up nearly fourfold YoY and Suezmax vessels, which typically carry 1 million barrels of oil, are ~$17K per day, the most since last June. As of last night, more than 235 ships were waiting to enter the Suez Canal up from 186 the day before and ~100 at the start of the blockage.

Ford Motor (F) shared it will idle production of its highly profitable F-150 pickup truck at a plant in Michigan through Sunday due to the global semiconductor chip shortage.

China electric vehicle company Nio Inc. (NIO) also announced it would suspect vehicle production due to the chip shortage and now expects to deliver ~19,500 vehicles in the current quarter, down from its prior guidance of 20,000-20,500.

Robinhood Markets is building a platform to “democratize” initial public offerings (IPOs).

WeWork will finally become a public company following its decision to merge with special purpose acquisition company BowX Acquisition Corp. (BOWX) in a deal that values WeWork at $9 billion.

Second-hand e-commerce platform ThredUP (TDUP) priced its IPO at $14 per share, the upper end of the targeted $12-$14 range.

CNH Industrial (CNHI) acquired a minority stake in Bennamann Ltd., a UK-based agricultural technology company in the field of clean energy.

A planned Biden administration executive order will require many software vendors to notify their federal government customers when the companies have a cybersecurity breach.

After today’s market close, there are no companies slated to report their quarterly results. Investors looking to get the nitty-gritty on next week's earnings reports should visit Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page.

On the Horizon

March 29: Dallas Fed Manufacturing

March 30: S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price report, Conference Board Consumer Confidence, API Crude Oil Stocks

April 1: Alien Nation IPOs on Nasdaq through a Mars Rover SPAC sponsored by the Wormhole Venture Fund led by Jean Luc Picard from Hawkins, Indiana, Weekly jobless claims, Markit Manufacturing PMI, Construction Spending, ISM Manufacturing PMI, Total Vehicle Sales

April 2: Nonfarm Payrolls

April 5: Markit Services PMI, ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI, Factory Orders

April 6: JOLTS Job Openings, IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism, API Crude Oil Stocks

April 7: Balance of Trade, EIA Energy Stocks, FOMC Minutes

April 8: Weekly jobless claims

April 9: PPI, Wholesale Inventories

Thought for the Day

“You can ignore the reality, but you cannot ignore the consequences of ignoring that reality.” ~Ayn Rand

Disclosures

Nio Inc. (NIO is a constituent of Tematica Research’s Cleaner Living Index.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.