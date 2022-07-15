Daily Markets: Bank Earnings, Inflation On Trader's Minds

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity indexes ended today’s session mixed as Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries fell 0.74% and China’s Shanghai Composite and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng declined 1.64% and 2.19% on a lackluster Q2 Chinese GPD print while South Korea’s KOSPI gained 0.37%, Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.54% and India’s Sensex advanced 0.65%. Taiwan’s TAIEX led the way, up 0.78% on the day. By mid-day trading, major European equity indices are up across the board and U.S. futures point to a positive open later this morning.

Amid the deluge of quarterly bank earnings reports this morning, the flow of domestic economic data will continue with the June retail sales report before equities begin trading today. With gas prices having seemingly peaked during the month, readers will want to parse the data extra carefully, focusing on the core Retail Sales figure that excludes both gas and auto retail sales. How that June figure compares to those over the last few months will be used to gauge the health of one powerful economic force in the U.S. - the consumer.

The June report also closes out the data set for the second quarter, bringing with it a yardstick by which to measure companies as they report their latest quarterly results in the coming months. That report along with a few others today, coupled with data from earlier this week, will influence the latest update for the Atlanta Fed's GDPNow. When last updated on July 8, that model indicated -1.2% GDP for the June quarter, but what it says with an even more complete picture of June and 2Q data will help answer whether or not the U.S. economy is in a recession.

Over the last few days as the June CPI and PPI data were released and digested, we’ve seen some wide swings in the CME FedWatch Tool’s expectations for potential Federal Reserve monetary policy steps at its July and September meetings. As we head into the weekend, readers should pay attention to updates from the FedWatch Tool as well. The odds are high it will shape how stocks close out the week.

Data Download

International Economy

Last night saw China release 2Q 2022 GDP at 0.40%, against estimates of 1.70%, which were already significantly power than the Q1 print of 4.80%. June Industrial Output was reported showing 3.90% growth YoY as compared to the previously reported 0.70% figure as the country begins to emerge from its self-imposed Zero Covid policies.

Domestic Economy

The June Retail Sales report will be released at 8:30 AM ET and the headline figure is expected to rebound to +0.% MoM vs. May’s -0.3%. On a year-over-year basis that equates to +6.5% for June vs. 8.1% in May.

June Industrial Production will be published at 9:15 AM and it is expected to rise 4.8% YoY, down from May’s 5.4% increase. Moving past the data for Utilities and Mining, investors will likely focus on June Manufacturing Production, which is forecasted to rise 3.9% YoY, a bit slower than May’s 4.7%.

Given the concern for bloated retailer inventories, today’s Business Inventories data for May could get closer than usual scrutiny. When the report is published at 10:00 AM ET today, we’ll see if the data inches ahead to +1.3% MoM in May vs. 1.2% in April.

The University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Survey hit a record low of 50.0 in June with 79% of consumers expecting bad times in the year ahead, the highest since 2008. We’ll see if the pullback in gas prices has done anything to improve the consumer’s view or if the consensus call for a reading of 49.9 in July is on the money.

Markets

The Nasdaq Composite was the only index to remain in positive territory yesterday, eking out a 0.03% gain as markets continue to come under pressure from inflation in the form of an unexpectedly high 11.30% June PPI print. While the other major indexes were down the day’s losses were on average around 30 basis points (0.30%). In terms of individual names, Costco Wholesale (COST) took the news in stride, rising 4.01% on the day while Conagra Brands (CAG) fell 7.25%.

Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: -15.71%

S&P 500: -20.47%

Nasdaq Composite: -28.08%

Russell 2000: -23.95%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): -56.34%

Ether (ETH-USD): -67.65%

Stocks to Watch

Before trading kicks off for U.S.-listed equities, BlackRock (BLK), BNY Mellon (BNY), Citigroup (C), PNC (PNC), State Street (STT), United Health (UNH), and Wells Fargo (WFC) are expected to report their latest quarterly results.

Amazon (AMZN) will reduce the number of private label brand items it sells from ~243,000 items across 45 different brands by well over half and could exit the private-label business entirely to alleviate regulatory pressure. Alongside this, Amazon also announced it will create more than 4,000 new jobs this year, despite fears that rising inflation will hit consumer demand. In terms of its 2022 Prime Day, the company announced that members purchased more than 300 million items over the two-day event making the event the single biggest Prime Day event in its history.

Shares of Pinterest (PINS) climbed in after-market trading last night following a report by The Wall Street Journal that activist investor Elliott Management Corp. has taken a stake in the company.

Ericsson (ERIC) announced it received clearance from the Committee on Foreign Investments in the United States (CFIUS) to complete its acquisition of Vonage Holdings (VG).

Bloomberg reports that Senate Democrats plan to introduce a bill to decriminalize marijuana at the federal level next week.

IPOs

Following the pricing of recent IPOs this week, including Nano Labs and Virax Biolans Group, investors should be monitoring how these new issues are trading as it will help determine if the IPO market window is opening. Readers looking to dig more into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

No companies are expected to report their quarterly results after equities stop trading today. Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when, head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Monday, July 18

US: NAHB Housing Market Index – May

Tuesday, July 19

UK: Average Earnings Index, Unemployment Rate – May

Eurozone: CPI - June

US: Housing Starts & Building Permits – June

Wednesday, July 20

UK: CPI, PPI - June

Germany: CPI, PPI – June

US: Weekly MBA Mortgage Applications

US: Existing Home Sales – June

US: Weekly EIA Crude Oil Inventories

Thursday, July 21

Japan: Bank of Japan Interest Rate Decision

Eurozone: European Central Bank Interest Rate Decision

US: Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims

US: Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index – July

US: Leading Indicators Index – June

US: Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories

Friday, July 22

Japan: CPI - June.

Japan: Flash Manufacturing & Services PMI - July

UK: Retail Sales – June

Eurozone: Flash Manufacturing & Services PMI - July

US: Flash Manufacturing & Services PMI – July

Thought for the Day

“If you change the way you look at things, the things you look at change.” ~Wayne Dyer

Disclosures

