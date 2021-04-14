Daily Markets: Bank Earnings Begin; Parsing Powell's Post March CPI Comments

Today’s Big Picture

Equity indices in Asia were largely higher on the day while European equity indices were mixed by mid-day. U.S. futures point to a mixed open later this morning, however, we strongly suspect that market open will be influenced by quarterly results and other comments to be had from Goldman Sachs (GS), JPMorgan Chase (JPM), and Wells Fargo (WFC). As the impact of those reports fade, at 12 PM today Fed Chairman Powell will be interviewed at an Economic Club of Washington Signature Event. Following the warmer than expected March Consumer Price Index report yesterday, investors will be looking for any changes, big or small, to Powell’s language and comments regarding inflation and monetary policy. We suspect Powell will reiterate the Fed’s stance citing what it sees as “transitory” inflation but we secretly hope his is asked how the Fed is defining transitory.

Also today the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the U.S., Coinbase (COIN) starts trading on the Nasdaq via a direct listing, and we suspect price action is going to be fascinating.

Data Download

International Economy

South Korea’s Unemployment rate in March fell to 3.9% from 4% in February, a good sign for global trade.

Japan’s Machinery Orders fell 8.5% MoM after a 4.5% decline in January. On. YoY basis, orders unexpectedly contracted 7.1% following a 1.5% increase in January, from which they were expected to rise to 2.3% YoY.

Industrial Production in the Eurozone declined 1.6% YoY in February vs. the 0.1% YoY rise recorded in January. On a MoM basis, industrial production in the Eurozone dropped 1.0% in February following a 0.8% MoM increase in January.

Domestic Economy

Yesterday’s March Consumer Price Index data came in slightly higher than expected with headline inflation at 2.6% YoY in March, up from 1.7% in February, and just above the expected 2.5% pace. On a MoM basis, headline rose to 0.6% from 0.4%, again just ahead of the 0.5% expected. Core Inflation rose to 1.6% from 1.3% and again was slightly above the expected 1.5% pace. On a MoM basis, core accelerated to 0.3% in March from 0.1%, versus expectations for 0.2%. We expect that inflation will continue to come in hotter than we’ve seen in years as last year’s lockdowns sent demand plummeting much faster than supply could respond. With unprecedented levels of stimulus aimed at inducing spending, it shouldn’t be a surprise to now see rising demand outpacing supply as global supply chains reset themselves.

Digging into the details of the inflation data, there are additional major takeaways worth note. After years of consistent increases in medical care goods prices and huge price increases in prescriptions drugs relative to inflation for most of their history, the pandemic has sent price changes in both of these categories well into negative territory. The second area to see a rare hit to prices is tuition, which has a long history of price growth that vastly outpaced inflation. At one point in 2020 tuition and childcare price changes went negative. The pandemic accelerated (as it did with many areas of the economy) the changes already occurring with smaller student bodies thanks to demographics. Frankly, we wouldn’t be surprised to see some serious upheaval in the post-secondary education industry that are (finally) more responsive to the increasingly dynamic nature of an individual’s lifetime career.

Today in the U.S., we will get data on Import and Export prices as well as the usual weekly EIA energy stock reports. As mentioned above, we will also hear from Federal Reserve Chair Powell and the Federal Reserve releases its latest beige book, which provides a set of anecdotal information on current economic conditions in the 12 Fed districts.

Markets

U.S. markets closed mixed yesterday. Despite the concerning news yesterday over the Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) vaccine which initially pushed U.S. equity futures in the red, the S&P 500 rose 0.3% to close at a new high. The Nasdaq Composite rose 1.1%, also to a new high, but both the Dow and the Russell 2000 fell 0.2%. What is more amazing is that the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) has not experienced one day in which it closed lower than opened the trading day since March 25, an incredible record-high 13 consecutive trading days going back to at least 1993. In addition, according to Bespoke Investment Group, that 13-day streak has seen returns in the 97th percentile of all periods going back to 1993.

Stocks to Watch

Today the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the U.S., Coinbase (COIN) starts trading on the Nasdaq via a direct listing. Last night Nasdaq set a reference price of $250 a share. Coinbase has disclosed that it had traded at a high of $375 per share in the first quarter, which would value the company at $97 billion. A sentiment report yesterday from MoffettNathanson valued shares at $600 each. As one of the very few (if not only ways) for institutions to invest in the crypto world without having to jump through a mountain of compliance hoops, but we also suspect the price will be all about limited supply rather than company fundamentals, which means valuation is basically irrelevant.

With yesterday’s news concerning the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine, lockdown darlings such as Zoom Video Communications (ZM), Peloton Interactive (PTON), and Nautilus Inc (NLS) enjoyed a boost, rising 6.5%, 2.7%, and 4.9% respectively.

Alaska Air Group (ALK) expects Q1 revenue to decline 57.5% from 2019 period vs. the -57.6% consensus and its prior outlook of down 55%-60%.

Nikola Corp (NKLA) and OGE announced they have entered into a letter of intent for a collaboration to establish a business structure for transporting hydrogen via pipeline network from production sources to hydrogen fueling stations in support of fuel-cell electric vehicles (FCEVs).

SAP SE (SAP) issued in-line guidance for the March quarter with revenue down 3% YoY. The company shared it had the highest order entry growth across cloud and software in five years and raised its full-year 2021 outlook SAP now expects: €9.2-€9.5 billion non-IFRS cloud revenue at constant currencies, up 14%-18% at constant currencies and compares to its previous guidance of €9.1-€9.5 billion at constant currencies.

SolarWinds (SWI) now sees Q1 revenue of $255.9-$256.9 million vs. the $249.8 million consensus with core IT Management revenue in the range of $173.2-$174.0 million.

Reports suggest KKR (KKR) is close to a deal to buy information technology services company Ensono from Charlesbank Capital Partners and M/C Partners for ~$1.7 billion, including debt.

Juul Labs (JUUL) faces more legal exposure after U.S. District Judge William Orrick ruled today in San Francisco that most of the claims brought by consumers, local governments and school districts under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Practices Act can move forward.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR) kicks off its Double Click demo event that focuses on the use of Palantir's Foundry software in the life sciences and industrials verticals at 11 AM ET today.

Apple (AAPL) will hold its latest event on April 20 with the tagline “Spring Loaded” with expectations calling for updates to its iPad Pro, iPad mini and AirPods lines.

Web-hosting company Squarespace is said to plan to go public through a direct listing this year rather than a traditional IPO.

After today’s market close, Shaw Communications is expected to report its quarterly results. Investors looking to get ready for the sea of bank earnings reports and other such ones to be had in the coming days should visit Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page.

On the Horizon

April 15: Retail Sales, NY Empire State Manufacturing, Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing, weekly Jobless Claims, Industrial Production, Business Inventories, NAHB Housing Market Index, Net Capital and TIC flows, Foreign Bond Investment

April 16: Housing Starts, Building Permits, Michigan Consumer Sentiment

April 20: API Crude Oil stocks

April 21: EIA Energy Stocks

April 22: Jobless Claims, Chicago Fed National Activity Index, Existing Home Sales

April 23: Markit Manufacturing and Services PMIs, New Home Sales

April 26: Durable Goods Orders, Dallas Fed Manufacturing

April 27: S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Index, Conference Board Consumer Confidence, API Crude Oil Stocks

April 28: Goods Trade Balance, Wholesale Inventories, EIA Energy Stocks, Federal Reserve Interest Rate Decision and Press Conference

April 29: US GDP Q1 (advance estimate), Jobless Claims, Pending Home Sales

April 30: Personal Income and Spending, PCE Price Index, Employment Cost Index, Chicago PMI, Univ. Michigan Consumer Sentiment

May 3: Markit Manufacturing PMI, Construction Spending, ISM Manufacturing, Total Vehicle Sales

May 4: Balance of Trade, IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism, Factory Orders, API Crude Stocks

May 5: ADP Employment Report, Markit Services PMI, ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI, EIA Energy Stocks

May 6: Jobless Claims, Unit Labor Costs, Nonfarm Productivity

May 7: Nonfarm Payrolls, Wholesale Inventories

Thought for the Day

“If you are lonely when you are alone, you are in bad company.” ~ Satre

