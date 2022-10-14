Daily Markets: Bank Earnings and September Retail Sales Close Out the Week

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity indexes ended today’s session up across the board as overseas markets reacted to yesterday’s unexpected rally. India’s Sensex and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 1.20% and 1.21%, respectively. Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries advanced 1.67%, China’s Shanghai Composite rose 1.84%, South Korea’s KOSPI closed 2.30% higher and Taiwan’s TAIEX added 2.48%. Japan’s Nikkei set the pace, rising 3.25% led by retailers and exporters even as the Yen dropped to its lowest level in over 30 years. By mid-day trading, European equity indices are up across the board and U.S. futures point to a very strong open later this morning.

We’ve seen a sharp reversal in equity futures this morning as better than expected quarterly earnings from a bevy of banks hit the pre-market tape. That implied positive start could be challenged depending on what the U.S. September Retail Sales report reveals, and what UK Prime Minister Liz Truss has to say about her economic strategy. Headline U.S. Retail Sales in September are expected to rise 0.2% MoM, down from 0.3% in August, but excluding autos, the consensus view sees an overall decline of 0.2%. And in the UK, Truss is expected to roll back certain measures following pressure, and to explain that the plan would pay for tax cuts. Following the pronounced market rally yesterday, should we see strong follow through this morning, the possibility exists the market fades into the close as traders lock in profits ahead of next week’s ramp in quarterly earnings reports. According to Zacks Research, 325 companies will be issuing their quarterly results next week as compared to 53 this week.

Data Download

International Economy

China's annual inflation rose to 2.8% YoY in September, up from 2.5% in the prior month, matching market consensus. The September figure was the highest reading since April 2020 with its increase mainly due to the sharp jump in the cost of food. Food inflation in China climbed to its highest in 25 months (8.8% vs 6.1% in August), with pork prices accelerating further despite efforts from authorities to release national meat reserves into the market.

The annual inflation rate in France was confirmed at 5.6% in September, hitting the lowest level in four months. Prices slowed for energy (17.9% in September vs 22.7% in August), largely due to measures undertaken by the government to combat the erosion of purchasing power.

The annual inflation rate in Spain eased to 8.9% in September down from 10.5% the previous month, as energy prices continued to retreat. However, prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages rose month over month (14.4% in September vs 13.8% in August) as well as for restaurants and hotels (7.9% vs 7.6%).

Domestic Economy

In addition to the September Retail Sales report, September Import/Export Prices will also be published at 8:30 AM ET. After the market open, August Business Inventories data will be published, and we market watchers watching the data for signs of a faltering economy. Also, at 10 AM ET, the preliminary October reading for the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index will be out and it’s expected to inch higher to 58.5 from September’s reading of 58.

Markets

Yesterday was one for the books as markets opened the day down around 2% on the hot CPI print but then reversed course and ended the day up at least as much. The Nasdaq Composite gained 2.23%, the Russell 2000 rose 2.41%, the S&P 500 ended 2.60% higher and the Dow closed ahead 2.83%. The intraday move in the S&P 500 was the 3rd largest point swing since 1967. All sectors were positive, with Energy and Financials gaining over 4% and Technology adding over 3%.

Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: -17.34%

S&P 500: -23.00%

Nasdaq Composite: -31.93%

Russell 2000: -23.02%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): -28.19%

Ether (ETH-USD): -65.05%

Stocks to Watch

Before trading kicks off for U.S.-listed equities, Citigroup (C), JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Morgan Stanley (MS), PNC (PNC), US Bancorp. (USB), UnitedHealth (UNH), and Wells Fargo (WFC) are on deck to report their latest quarterly results. Readers will want to be on the lookout for earnings pre-announcements, both good and bad, and what they could mean for other companies poised to report in the coming days and weeks.

Speaking at the Institute of International Finance yesterday, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon warned that persistent and elevated inflation could spur interest rates to rise higher than 4.5%, increasing the possibility of a looming recession.

Meta Platforms (META) asked a U.S. judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed by the Federal Trade Commission that argues that the company's proposed deal to buy reality content maker Within Unlimited should be blocked.

Investors in the shares of either Boeing (BA) or Airbus (EADSF) should take note - United Airlines (UAL) is reportedly closing in on an order for 100 widebody jets.

Albertsons (ACI) and Kroger (KR) announced they have entered into a definitive merger agreement. Under the terms of the merger agreement, which has been unanimously approved by the board of directors of each company, Kroger will acquire all the outstanding shares of Albertsons common and preferred stock for an estimated total consideration of $34.10 per share, implying a total enterprise value of approximately $24.6 billion, including the assumption of approximately $4.7 billion of Albertsons Cos. net debt. The transaction is expected to close in early 2024.

IPOs

As of now, it looks like a rather quiet week on the IPO front. Readers looking to dig more into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

No companies are expected to report their quarterly results after equities stop trading today, but as we mentioned above, readers will want to take note of any earnings pre-announcements to be had and their implications. Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when, head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Monday, October 17

Japan: Industrial Production & Capacity Utilization – August

US: Empire State Manufacturing Index – October

Tuesday, October 18

China: 3Q 2022 GDP

China: Industrial Production, Retail Sales – September

Eurozone: ZEW Economic Sentiment – October

US: Industrial Production & Capacity Utilization – September

US: NAHB Housing Market Index – October

Wednesday, October 19

UK: Consumer Price Index, Producer Price Index – September

Eurozone: Construction output – August

Eurozone: Consumer Price Index – September

US: Weekly MBA Mortgage Applications

US: Housing Starts & Building Permits – September

US: Weekly EIA Crude Oil Inventories

Thursday, October 20

Germany: Producer Price Index – September

US: Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims

US: Philadelphia Fed Index – October

US: Existing Home Sales – September

US: Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories

Friday, October 21

Japan: National Consumer Price Index – September

UK: Retail Sales – September

UK: Bank of England Consumer Credit – September

Eurozone: Consumer Confidence – October

Thought for the Day

“If you don’t understand the details of your business you are going to fail.” ~ Jeff Bezos

Disclosures

