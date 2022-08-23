Daily Markets: August Flash PMI Provides Economic Guidance Ahead of Jackson Hole Meeting

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity indexes ended today’s session down except for India’s Sensex which rose 0.44% and China’s Shanghai Composite which closed essentially flat with a 0.05% gain. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.78%, Taiwan’s TAIEX declined 0.98%, South Korea’s KOSPI dropped 1.10%, and Japan’s Nikkei and Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries closed off 1.19% and 1.21%, respectively. By mid-day trading, major European equity indices are down across the board and U.S. futures point to a modest open later this morning.

Even as equities look to rebound from yesterday’s selloff, the morning’s Flash August PMI data out of Europe points to further economic slowing, likely stoking recession fears. Oil prices, meanwhile, inched higher following comments from Saudi Arabia that OPEC+ could cut output in order to “support oil prices.” Natural gas prices moved higher this morning amid concerns Russia’s Gazprom PJSC could limit flows on the Nord Stream pipeline to Germany following three days of maintenance beginning on August 31. Prices are almost seven times higher vs. year ago levels and are leading to production curbs in some sectors amid hot and dry weather that has spiked demand for air conditioning. Those same drought conditions have made relying on hydro power a challenge, forcing providers to seek other power generation sources.

Soon after the market open, S&P Global will publish its Flash August PMI report for the U.S., and we expect investors and traders will be poring over the release to glean what it says about the economy, inflationary pressures, and supply chains. As these data points are digested, we’re likely to see investor expectations adjust for what Fed Chair Powell could say later this week at the central bank’s annual monetary policy conference at Jackson Hole. Should the Flash August data for the U.S. come in weaker than expected, we are likely to see the “eventual recession” narrative take hold of the market today, leading to questions over additional layoffs and other cost reduction efforts.

International Economy

The au Jibun Bank Flash Manufacturing showed Japan’s manufacturing activity slowed to a 19-month low, hitting a reading of 51.0 in August, down from July’s final print of 52.1. New order growth fell at the sharpest pace since September 2020. The au Jibun Bank Flash Services PMI Index also slipped to a seasonally adjusted 49.2 in August from July’s final of 50.3, contracting for the first time since March.

The S&P Global Flash August Eurozone Manufacturing PMI edged lower to 49.7 vs. 49.8 in July, better than the expected fall to 49.0 but it still marked the biggest decline in factory activity since June 2020. The region’s Flash August Services PMI fell to 50.2 from 51.2 in July missed the market expectation of 50.5. Per the report, “Strong inflationary pressures were again key to the reduction in new orders, with both input costs and output prices continuing to rise rapidly” even though inflation slowed month over month and supply constraints eased further in August.

The S&P Global/CIPS Flash Manufacturing PMI for the UK fell to 46.0 in August from 52.1 in July, and well below the expected reading of 51.1. The Flash August data shows the first contraction in factory activity since May of 2020. The S&P Global/CIPS UK Services PMI edged down to 52.5 in August from 52.6 in July, much better than the expected reading of 52.0. On a positive note, the report signaled a further easing in input cost inflation while average prices charged by UK firms also rose as a softer pace, with the rate of inflation ending down to a seven-month low.

Domestic Economy

At 9:45 AM ET, S&P Global will publish its Flash August Manufacturing and Service PMIs. The composite of the two is expected to come in at 49, up from July’s 47.7, but with a reading below 50, the data is expected to once again signal the economy contracted during the month. Breaking the composite into its two components, the Flash Manufacturing PMI reading is expected to dip to 51.1 in August from 52.2 the prior month while the Flash Service PMI reading is expected remain in contraction mode with a reading of 48 despite coming in higher than July’s 47.3 figure.

At 10 AM ET July New Home Sales data will be released and on a MoM basis they are expected to fall a more modest 3% compared to June’s 8.1% drop.

Markets

Equities continued to roll over yesterday as a number of sectors saw drawdowns approaching 3%, like Communication Services, Technology, and Consumer Discretionary. Apple (AAPL) and Microsoft (MSFT) combined to contribute to roughly 45% of the drawdown for tech names while Meta Platforms (META) contributed to just over 20% of the move in Communication Services. Overall, the Dow fell 1.91%, the Russell 2000 and the S&P 500 declined 2.13% and 2.14%, respectively and the Nasdaq Composite closed down 2.55%. Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: -9.01%

S&P 500: -13.18%

Nasdaq Composite: -20.86%

Russell 2000: -14.68%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): -53.96%

Ether (ETH-USD): -56.17%

Stocks to Watch

Before trading kicks off for U.S.-listed equities, Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS), JM Smucker (SJM), and Macy’s (M) will be among the companies issuing their latest quarterly results and guidance.

July quarter results at Palo Alto Networks (PANW) bested top and bottom-line consensus expectations and the company issued upside guidance for its current fiscal year, and announced a 3-for-1 stock split and an additional $915 million for share buybacks. On the topic of supply chain challenges, the company sees conditions easing but doesn’t see “material improvement” until near the end of its current fiscal year in July 2023. Billings for the July 2022 quarter rose 44%.

Zoom Video (ZM) served mixed July quarter results with EPS that topped the consensus forecast while its revenue, which rose 7.6% YoY to $1.1 billion, modestly missed the $1.12 billion consensus. On a YoY basis, the company’s enterprise customers rose 18% to 204,100 and noted that 3,116 customers have been contributing more than $100,000 in trailing 12 months revenue, up approximately 37% YoY. However, Zoom issued downside guidance for the current quarter and did the same for its current fiscal year, which is now expected to see EPS of $3.66-$3.69 vs. its prior guidance of $3.70-$3.77 and the $3.82 consensus.

Fortinet (FTNT) will jointly build secure 5G networks for communication service providers as part of a global agreement with NEC. Fortinet will provide its security solutions, including its next-generation firewall FortiGate, while NEC will offer professional services built on its expertise in the telecom industry to deliver carrier-grade, sustainable networking required in 5G.

Ford Motor (F) announced it will be cutting 3,000 jobs this week in a move to boost profits as it seeks to fund the $50 billion it plans to spend on electric vehicles. The total includes 2,000 salaried workers and 1,000 contract personnel with most coming from Ford’s combustion engine vehicle operations.

Sonoco Products' (SON) announced its Sonoco-Alcore business will raise prices by €70 per ton on all recycled paperboard grades sold in EMEA regions, effective September 1.

Based on recent job listings, TechCrunch reports Netflix (NFLX) is exploring cloud gaming.

The Wall Street Journal reports Bausch Health (BHC) retained advisers to help it map out its future after the company lost a major patent dispute and has drawn controversy over the recent spinoff of its eye-care business.

Alcon (ALC) and Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) entered into a definitive merger agreement through which Alcon will acquire Aerie for 15.25 per share.

IPOs

As of now, no IPOs are slated to be priced this week. Readers looking to dig more into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

Intuit (INTU), La-Z-Boy (LZB), Nordstrom (JWN), Toll Brothers (TOL), and Urban Outfitters (URB) are expected to report their quarterly results after equities stop trading today. Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when, head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Wednesday, August 24

Eurozone: Consumer Confidence - August

US: Weekly MBA Mortgage Applications

US: Durable Orders – July

US: Pending Home Sales – July

US: Weekly EIA Crude Oil Inventories

Thursday, August 25

South Korea: Producer Price Index – July

Germany: GDP – 2Q 2022

Germany: Ifo Business Climate - August

US: Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims

US: PCE Price Index – 2Q 2022

US: GDP – 2Q 2022

US: Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories

US: KC Fed Composite Index – August

Friday, August 26

Japan: Tokyo CPI – August

Germany: GfK Consumer Climate – September

France: Consumer Confidence – August

Italy: Consumer Confidence - August

US: PCE Price Index – July

US: Personal Income & Spending – July

US: Retail Inventories ex-auto – July

US: Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index (Final) – August

