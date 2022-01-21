Daily Markets: As Companies Revisit 2022 Expectations, Investors Search for Opportunities

Today’s Big Picture

Asian markets closed down across the board today, the exception being Hong Kong’s Hang Seng which eked out a 0.05% gain. Taiwan’s TAIEX led the way down losing 1.75%, followed by South Korea’s KOSPI, which led a decline of 0.99%. China’s Shanghai Composite and Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.91% and 0.90%, respectively while India’s Sensex closed down 0.72%. By mid-day trading, European equity indices are down across the board and U.S. futures point to a weak open.

Amid growing reports from companies that inflation, ongoing supply chain problems and issues tied to the omicron variant are weighing on their businesses, leading them to revisit 2022 expectations, investors are sifting through the year-to-date stock market pain in search of opportunities. In the recent past, the “buy the dip” view has prevailed, and very well could again. However, with the velocity of quarterly earnings reports picking up substantially next week and the week after, plus renewed geopolitical tension, questions over the fate of the Build Back Better Act and the Fed’s increasingly Hawkish stance, more than likely, the bout of market volatility experienced so far in January still has legs.

Data Download

Coronavirus

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 have passed 330.8 million globally, according to Johns Hopkins University. The number of confirmed deaths has now passed 5.54 million. More than 9.68 billion vaccination doses have been administered globally, according to the World Health Organization’s Our World in Data tracker.

While omicron seems to be peaking in some parts of the world, it is still hitting others hard as Australia, Japan, the Czech Republic, France and Denmark are all posting record high increases in everything from news cases, to hospitalizations, to deaths in Australia’s case. In some countries, the increase in case counts comes on the heels of the reopening of entertainment and cultural venues.

Israel's Health Ministry said yesterday it would shorten the mandatory isolation period for those who test positive for COVID-19 to five days from seven days, following an initial cut last week, provided they are asymptomatic.

In vaccine and treatment related news, Canada has approved Pfizer's oral antiviral COVID-19 treatment, but only expects a few doses would be ready now. India's Gennova Biopharmaceuticals is working on an Omicron-specific mRNA COVID-19 vaccine candidate, it told Reuters on Monday.

International Economy

Japan released December YoY CPI figures after yesterday’s close with the broad National measure ticking up to 0.80% from the previous reading of 0.60% while the “National ex-Perishables” Core CPI rose 0.50%, in line with the previous reading. While still within the BoJ’s target of 2%, this increase continues growth at a pace not seen in the past two years.

UK Retail Sales growth for December reported a 0.90% contraction well off both the previous figure of 4.3% and the estimate of 3.0% as the latest omicron wave made its way through the region.

Later this morning, Eurozone Consumer Confidence for January will be released with consensus calling for a level of -9.0 as compared to the previous figure of -8.3.

Domestic Economy

2021 ended with mortgage foreclosures at a record low and the national delinquency rate near record lows, according to Black Knight's First Look at December mortgage performance.

Leading Indicators for December will be released today at 10:00 AM ET. Estimates forecast a decline to 0.75% from the previous reading of 1.10%.

Markets

Despite another “buy the dip” positive start for the U.S. stock market yesterday, investors once again sold into strength ahead of the December quarter earnings deluge. The S&P 500 shed another 1.1%, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 1.3% after being up 2.1% intraday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.9% and the Russell 2000 closed down 1.9% after being up 2.0% intraday. Ten of the 11 S&P 500 sectors closed lower after all 11 traded in positive territory in the morning with consumer discretionary materials, and information technology among the hardest hit. Factoring yesterday’s moves, here’s how the major U.S. equity market indicators stack up on a year-to-date basis:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: -4.5%

S&P 500: -6.0%

Russell 2000: -9.9%

Nasdaq Composite: -9.5%

Stocks to Watch

Before U.S. equity markets open for trading today, Ally Financial (ALLY), IHS Markit (INFO) and Schlumberger (SLB) will be among the handful of companies reporting their latest quarterly results.

Shares of Netflix (NFLX) came under meaningful pressure last night after the company reported arguably better than expected December quarter results, but missed expectations for paid global streaming net adds during the quarter and guided revenue, margins and EPS for the current quarter below consensus expectations. While six of the top 10 most searched shows globally in 2021 were on Netflix, the company shared added competition from the likes of Amazon (AMZN), HBOMax and Disney (DIS). And others “may be affecting our marginal growth some,” it said.

After falling almost 24% yesterday given concerns over demand for its bikes and treadmills, in pre-market trading today Peloton Interactive (PTON) shares are looking to rebound. Helping spur them higher, the company announced preliminary quarterly results with total revenue of around $1.14 billion, which tied with the consensus forecast, and the expected EBITDA loss for the quarter is meaningfully below its previously issued guidance. Connected fitness subscriptions of around 2.77 million, however, were below the 2.8- to 2.85 million guidance.

Quarterly results at CSX (CSX) topped expectations with revenue for the quarter rising more than 21% YoY. Discussing the impact of omicron, the company shared that it saw December volumes impacted by labor and supply chain disruptions, and those challenges have continued into 2022 with customers contending with labor shortages in their operations as well.

Shares of Ecolab (ECL) also came under pressure last night following the company sharing that while it expects to report a 10% YoY sales increase for the December quarter, it now sees earnings coming in below expectations due to the impacts of COVID. Per the company, it "absorbed significant short-term cost increases to assure seamless customer supply in a very tight environment that impacted margins in the short-term."

Despite reporting December quarter results that topped expectations, PPG Industries (PPG) warned COVID-related disruptions continue to hurt production and sales, and the company will raise prices for industrial coatings to cope with soaring costs. Those forces, which included some raw material costs rising 30% YoY, prompted the company to slash its EPS guidance for the current quarter to $1.02-$1.20 vs. the $1.52 consensus.

Intel (INTC) announced plans for an initial investment of more than $20 billion in the construction of two new leading-edge chip factories in Ohio.

Reuters reports China Southern Airlines, one of the country's three biggest carriers, completed a test flight of Boeing’s (BA) 737 MAX as Chinese airlines gear up for the model's return to service.

IPOs

Pet supplies retailer PetSmart is reported to be in discussions to go public through a SPAC led by private equity firm KKR & Co. (KKR).

Several IPOs including those for Verdant Earth Technologies Limited (VDNT) and Fours Springs Capital Trust (FSPR) are expected to price this week. Readers looking to dig more into the IPO calendar and expected pricings should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

It is Friday, and TGIF as it means no companies are slated to report their quarterly results after U.S. equity markets close for the day. Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when, head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Monday, January 24

Japan: Preliminary Markit/JMMA PMI - January

France: Preliminary Markit Manufacturing & Services PMI - January

Germany: Preliminary Markit Manufacturing & Services PMI – January

Eurozone: Preliminary Markit Manufacturing & Services PMI - January

UK: Preliminary CIPS Manufacturing & Services Index - January

US: Preliminary IHS Markit Manufacturing & Services PMI - January

Tuesday, January 25

Germany: Ifo Current Assessment and Business Climate Indices - January

US: FHFA Home Price Index – November

US: Consumer Confidence – January

Wednesday, January 26

US: Weekly MBA Mortgage Applications

US: New Home Sales – December

US: Weekly EIA Crude Oil Inventories

US: Federal Reserve FOMC Meeting Announcement

Thursday, January 27

Germany: GfK Consumer Confidence - February

US: Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims

US: Durable Orders – December

US: Pending Home Sales – December

Friday, January 28

Japan: CPI – January

France: Consumer Spending – December

France: GDP – 4Q 2021

France: PPI – December

Eurozone: Business Climate, Consumer Confidence, Economic Confidence - January

US: Personal Income & Spending – December

US: Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index (Final)

Thought for the Day

“If you have the power to make some people happy, do it. The world needs more of that.” ~Anonymous

