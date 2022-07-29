Daily Markets: Are We Breaking Out, Or Looking at the End of a Bear Market Rally?

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity indexes ended today’s session mixed. Japan’s Nikkei ended the day essentially flat, down 0.05%, China’s Shanghai Composite declined 0.89% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 2.26% on Technology weakness. South Korea’s KOSPI gained 0.67%, Taiwan’s TAIEX advanced 0.73%, Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries was up 0.81% and India’s Sensex ended the day ahead 1.25% on general strength pushed by Technology names in that country. By mid-day trading, European equity indices are up across the board and U.S. futures point to a healthy open later this morning.

For veteran and new investors alike, this week was a little confusing. With tough housing market data, continued employment pressure, a clear warning from Walmart (WMT) about retail sales, another 75 basis point rate hike from the fed, and a negative Q2 GDP release, one would think that markets would have had a bad week. Not these markets, which managed to post gains anywhere from 1.98% (Dow) to 3.66% (Russell 2000). There have been pockets of strength in this second quarter earnings season, the passage of the CHIPS For America Act, the announcement of the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, and for the most part better-than-feared June quarter earnings seemed to breathe some life into markets.

The main question we have is, with August upon us does this mean markets are ready for a break until the next Fed meeting, or are there more shoes to drop in the balance of this earning season? Further, with markets facing technical resistance ahead, is that a breakout opportunity or are we looking at the end of a bear market rally?

Data Download

International Economy

Japan’s Tokyo CPI rose to 2.5% YoY in July from 2.3% the prior month, a tick higher than the 2.4% consensus. The July core CPI reading also moved higher hitting 2.3% vs. 2.1% the prior month. Japan’s Retail Sales grew at a more subdued pace of 1.5% YoY in June vs. 3.7% in May, missing the expected reading of 2.8%.

China’s commerce ministry reported foreign direct investment into China increased 17.4% year-on-year to CNY 723.31 billion ($112.35 billion) during 1H 2022.

The Flash 2Q 2022 GDP reading for the Eurozone came stronger than expected in at 0.7% QoQ (4.0% YoY) vs. 0.5% QoQ (5.4% YoY) in 1Q 2022 and the expected 0.2% QoQ (3.4% YoY). The Flash July Inflation Rate for the Eurozone also came in stronger than expected with 8.9% YoY for the headline figure vs. 8.6% the prior month and 4% for the core inflation rate vs. 3.7% in June.

Domestic Economy

At 8:30 AM ET, we’ll receive the 2Q Employment Cost Index for 2Q 2022, the consensus reading for which is +1.2% vs. 1.4% in the prior quarter. Also at 8:30 AM ET, the June data for Personal Income & Spending will be published, and they are expected to clock in at +0.5% and +0.9% vs. 0.5% and 0.2% in May, respectively. Given the hot inflation data contained in yesterday’s initial 2Q 2022 GDP print, we can expect the Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index will remain a focal point for investors as they look for progress on the Fed’s efforts to tame inflation. On a YoY basis, the June PCE Price is expected to remain unchanged with May’s 4.7% figure.

After the market open, at 10 AM ET, the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index July reading will be published. The headline figure is expected to remain unchanged with June’s 51.1 but it will be the findings on 1-year inflation expectations that could catch the most attention. That figure is also expected to remain unchanged from June’s 5.2% reading.

President Biden and Xi Jinping ended a two-hour call on Thursday with plans to arrange their first in-person meeting since Biden took office.

Members of the House of Representatives voted 243-187 yesterday to send the $280 billion Chips and Science Act to President Biden, who is expected to sign it into law in the coming days. The bill provides $52 billion in subsidies for domestic chipmakers and more than $100 billion in technology and sciences investments.

The Biden administration plans to launch a COVID-19 booster campaign with redesigned vaccines in September. According to estimates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the updated vaccines are expected to protect against the BA.5 subvariant of Omicron.

Markets

Despite a -0.90% Q2 GDP print, markets were up yesterday with the Dow adding 1.03%, the Nasdaq Composite gaining 1.08%, the S&P 500 advancing 1.21%, and the Russell 2000 closing up 1.34%. Real Estate, Utilities, and Industrials led markets with Equinix (EQIX) and American Tower Corporation (AMT) contributing to roughly 30% of sector returns on the heels of the CHIPs bill passing, while Nextera (NEE), and Constellation Energy (CEG) also drove 30% of returns in Utilities which benefitted from the announcement of a landmark green energy bill.

Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: -10.48%

S&P 500: -14.56%

Nasdaq Composite: -22.26%

Russell 2000: -17.58%%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): -50.27%

Ether (ETH-USD): -54.78%

Stocks to Watch

Before trading kicks off for U.S.-listed equities, AbbVie (ABBV), Cboe Global Markets (CBOE), Cerner (CERN), Charter Communications (CHTR), Chevron (CVX), Exxon Mobil (XOM), CNH Industrial (CNHI), Colgate Palmolive (CL), Procter & Gamble (PG), and Weyerhaeuser (WY) will be among the companies issuing their latest quarterly results and guidance.

Apple (AAPL) reported better than expected June quarter EPS while revenue for the quarter came in at $82.96 billion, effectively matching the consensus forecast. iPhone revenue for the quarter was $40.67 billion vs. the $38.3 billion consensus and the $39.6 recorded in the year ago quarter. iPad revenue was $7.2 billion vs. the $6.9 billion, but was down compared to $7.4 billion last year. Mac revenue of $7.4 billion missed the consensus forecast of $8.8 billion and was down vs. $8.2 billion in the year ago quarter.

Similarly, the company’s wearables revenue was $8.1 billion vs. the expected $9.0 billion and $8.8 billion in the year ago quarter. Services revenue was $19.6 billion in the June quarter vs. $19.9 billion consensus, and up from $17.5 billion in the year ago quarter. Supply constraints came in slightly below the expected $4-8 billion for the quarter. While Apple did not provide specific revenue guidance it shared expectations for its September quarter revenue to accelerate sequentially, supply constraints to improve, and its service revenue growth to slow compared to the June quarter. Exiting the June quarter, Apple had 860 million paid subs, up 160 million over the last 12 months.

Amazon (AMZN) reported better than expected operating income for the June quarter with its North America and International Segment revenue rising low-double digits while its Amazon Web Service (AWS) revenue soared 33% YoY and delivered several basis points of margin improvement vs. the year ago quarter. The company’s Advertising Services segment revenue rose 18% YoY to $8.8 billion. For the current quarter, Amazon sees revenue of $125-$130 billion vs. the $126. billion consensus with operating income of $0-3.5 billion, which is below consensus expectations. Amazon shared inflationary pressures remained at elevated levels in Q2, similar to Q1, including higher fuel, trucking, air, and ocean shipping rates, which are expected to continue in Q3.

By comparison, Intel (INTC) not only delivered a disappointing June quarter but reset its 2022 guidance meaningfully lower, leading its shares to fall in after-market trading last night. For the current quarter, the chip company now sees EPS of $0.35. vs. the $0.84 consensus with revenue of $15-$16 billion vs. the $18.67 billion consensus. For 2022, its EPS expectation is now $2.30 down from its prior forecast of $3.60 and the $3.39 consensus. In terms of revenue for the year, Intel now calls for $65-68 billion, down from $76 billion and well below the $74.4 billion consensus. The company commented that while there is weakness in the consumer PC market, there is strength in the enterprise and high-end PCs. The company also shared that some of its largest customers were reducing inventories "at a rate not seen in the last decade."

June quarter results at Roku (ROKU) came up rather short compared to the consensus forecast, putting the shares under pressure last night. For the quarter, Platform revenue increased 26% YoY to $673 million, and the company added 1.8 million incremental active accounts to reach 63.1 million. Streaming hours were 20.7 billion hours, a decrease of 0.2 billion hours from last quarter. Average Revenue Per User on a trailing 12-month basis grew to $44.10, up 21% YoY. For the current quarter Roku sees revenue of ~$700 million vs. the $902.7 million consensus, and given the “uncertainties and volatility in the macro environment,” it withdrew its full-year revenue growth rate estimate, which had been +35%.

Shares of Avaya (AVYA) dropped significantly in after-market trading last night after the company reported preliminary quarterly revenue between $575-$580 million, substantially below its $685-$700 million guidance and the $688.4 million consensus.

Yum China (YUMC) reported better than expected June quarter EPS even though its revenue fell 13.1% YoY to $2.13 billion, narrowly missing the $2.16 billion consensus. Same-store sales decreased 16% year over year, with decreases of 16% at KFC and 15% at Pizza Hut, excluding F/X. During April and May, over 2,500 stores in China, on average, were either temporarily closed or offered only takeaway and delivery services.

IPOs

As of now, no IPOs are slated to be priced this week. Readers looking to dig more into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

No companies are expected to report their quarterly results after equities stop trading today. Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when, head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Monday, August 1

Germany: Retail Sales – June

Eurozone: Manufacturing PMI Index – July

UK: Manufacturing PMI Index - July

US: Construction Spending – June

US: S&P Global Manufacturing PMI – July

US: ISM Manufacturing Index- July

Tuesday, August 2

US: JOLTS Job Openings Report – June

Wednesday, August 3

Germany: Import/Exports – June

Eurozone: S&P Global Service PMI – July

UK: Services PMI – July

Eurozone: Producer Price Index, Retail Sales - June

US: Weekly MBA Mortgage Applications

US: Factory Orders – June

US: ISM Non-Manufacturing Index – July

US: Weekly EIA Crude Oil Inventories

Thursday, August 4

Germany: Factory Orders – June

UK: Bank of England monetary policy meeting and interest rate decision

US: Challenger Job Cuts Report

US: Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims

US: Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories

Friday, August 5

Japan: Household Spending, Coincident Indicator, Leading Index – June

Germany: Industrial Production - June

US: Employment Report – July

US: Consumer Credit – June

Thought for the Day

“Associate with people who are likely to improve you.” ~ Seneca

