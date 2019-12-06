Daily Markets: Are Investors Wearing Market Blinders or Are They Just Bullish?

Today's Big Picture

Asian equities closed mostly higher for the day and the week, as well. European equities are trading higher on the day, and US equity futures point to a positive start ahead of today's November Employment Report.

One of the more significant risks in the market today is that it is wearing blinders and rose-colored glasses - optimistic about a US-China trade deal and utterly ignoring the impact of the upcoming Brexit and the impeachment process.

There was a hint of progress today on the US-China trade war this morning. China's Finance Ministry announced that China will waive import tariffs for some US shipments of soybeans and pork, based on applications by individual domestic firms, but did not identify the specific quantities.

Larry Kudlow, White House National Economic Council director, is slated to appear on CNBC this morning to answer questions about the latest development on the trade front. We suspect at least one of the questions will center around President Trump's comment yesterday that trade talks are going "very well" and "something" could happen regarding tariffs set to be imposed on December 15. Anyone who has owned a Magic 8 ball knows very well, "something" can mean many different things!

Another positive sign comes from Hong Kong, where the region's police, in a rare move, are allowing a demonstration Sunday organized by the Civil Human Rights Front. The new police commissioner urged demonstrators to remain peaceful as he left for a "courtesy" visit to Beijing. This could be a conciliatory move by China towards both the locals and western nations that have expressed displeasure over how the situation has been handled.

British Pound Sterling hit a 7-month high versus the dollar yesterday and reached its highest level against the euro since May 2017 on the belief that the upcoming general election will give Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative party a definitive majority. The assumption is that if the Conservatives get a majority, enacting Brexit will be less damaging to the UK economy than a Labor-led government that has promised to tax more and spend more -- another example of less bad is just great! The election is only one week away with the Conservatives holding a 10% lead over Labor.

Household Spending in Japan fell more than expected, down -5.1% YoY in October versus expectations for a -3% decline. Average Cash Earnings were also less than expected, rising just +0.5% YoY versus expectations for +1.1%. Japan's Leading Economic Index came in slightly below expectations for 92 at 91.8, falling from the previous 91.9. The nations' Coincident Index was even weaker than expectations for 101.5 at just 94.8.

Germany's Industrial Production was a big miss to the downside, falling -1.7% MoM in October versus expectations for a +0.1% increase. Production of Capital Goods fell by -4.4% MoM, the steepest 1-month decline in over 5 years. Output fell -5.3% on an annual basis, the worst decline in a decade. With Germany having been a significant contributor to growth in the Eurozone, concern is rising over just how weak growth will be for the final quarter of 2019.

France's Balance of Trade was better than expected in October at €-4.73 billion versus the prior €-5.42 billion and expectations for €-4.8 billion.

Italy's Retail Sales declined less than expected MoM in October, falling -0.2% versus expectations for a -0.4% decline and in-line with YoY expectations for 1% growth.

Later this morning, we will get the Non-Farm Payrolls for November, which includes earning and hours worked. Keep in mind there will be some noise in the data from the end of the General Motors (GM) strike.

Overall the labor market has been like a bad date, sending mixed signals lately. There were elevated readings in weekly jobless claims in November, but then the last two weeks saw them back down with the latest 203k the lowest weekly print in over six months. Wednesday's ADP Private Payroll's report showed 70k fewer new jobs than were expected AND the latest ISM Manufacturing employment index is in contraction, and non-Manufacturing is weaker than a year ago. The JOLTS report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics has shown job openings peaked between November 2018 and January 2019 and have been ticking downward since then, with openings now 5% below where they were a year ago.

We will be looking most closely at temp worker employment as that tends to be the most leading indicator within payrolls, which overall tends to be a lagging indicator. However the numbers come out, we don't think the report will have a material effect on the Fed's decision next week concerning rates.

This morning will also bring the Michigan Consumer Sentiment report and Wholesale Inventories, then later this afternoon, we'll get the usual weekly Baker Hughes Oil Rig Count and Consumer Credit Change for October.

Early this morning, Baker Hughes (BKR) published its Baker Hughes international rig count for November 2019, which fell 34 rigs vs. October to 1,096. On a year over year basis, the November 2019 rig count was 105 higher. And sticking with oil, it's being reported that OPEC has agreed in principle to cut production by an additional 500K barrels per day through the end of March 2020. The cancellation of OPEC's customary post-meeting press conference suggests at least some of its non-OPEC allies may have yet to get on board.

And now for something completely different, as we mentioned yesterday, France is enduring another strike (Quel surprise!) in protest against proposed changes to the nation's pension scheme. This time it is impacting transportation and schools. Yesterday the national rail company canceled around 90% of its trains, the metro closed 11 of 16 lines, and the Eurostar cut its timetable. Approximately 55% of teaching staff nationwide joined the walk-out, which allowed them to be a part of the over 300,000 people demonstrating in over 40 cities. Today France's civil aviation directorate is planning to cancel 20% of all flights going in and out of Paris and other large cities. For tourists, this means the Eiffel Tower and Orsay Museum were closed yesterday and likely will be today as well. Zut alors!

For a nation whose economy has been struggling with growth, this is yet another headwind. To put the strike in context, according to data from Statista , France experiences the most number of strike days per 1,000 employed out of a selection of OECD countries, experiencing 118, versus Spain at 57, Ireland at 34, the UK at 21 and the UK at 5. The Swiss are pretty happy - just 1 for them.

Saudi Aramco (ARMCO) priced its IPO at $8.53 a share, which gives it a $1.7 trillion valuation and raises $25.6 billion, the largest IPO on record, beating the previous record of $25 billion by Alibaba's (BABA). The $1.7 billion is below the $2 trillion valuation the kingdom had targeted.

In its first comprehensive US Safety Report, Uber (UBER) disclosed nearly 6,000 cases of sexual misconduct during US trips between 2017-2018.

Tesla's (TSLA) Chinese-built Model 3 cars qualify for new energy vehicle subsidies in China. While not clear the extent of the subsidy they would receive, in theory, this should help Tesla break into the largest market for electric vehicles.

As the video streaming wars heat up, Netflix (NFLX) CEO Reed Hastings shared earlier today that the company is spending $420 million this year and next to produce more local content in India. Hastings also shared Netflix's goal is 100 million customers in India, roughly 25 times its estimated current subscriber base for that market.

Shares of American Outdoor Brands (AOBC) rose in aftermarket trading last night after reporting better than expected quarterly revenue and EBITDA as well as lifting its outlook above consensus expectations.

Despite reporting its best quarter ever, that included an earnings beat and raised guidance, shares of CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) dipped in aftermarket trading last night. Its raised guidance for 2019 is revenue of $465.2-$468 million vs. the expected $450.2 million, and EPS of -$0.53 to -$0.52 vs. the -$0.63 consensus.

Shares of Ulta Beauty (ULTA) moved higher in aftermarket trading last night following a quarterly earnings report that beat on the bottom line despite a slight top-line miss for the quarter. For the quarter, same-store comps of 3.2% were a tad higher than the expected 3.1%, and Ulta boosted its EPS guidance to $11.93-$12.03 vs. the $11.91 consensus.

Yesterday, the FAA issued potential new rules and requirements for Boeing's (BA) 737 MAX as to how airlines must operate the plane if equipment breaks down. While a positive sign for the eventual return of the 737 MAX to the airways, Boeing is still finalizing flight control system changes, and those software changes will have to be audited and tested.

And we can all rest a little easier now that after six years of review, the FCC found 5G does not pose new cellphone radiation threats. We suspect shares of AT&T (T), Verizon (VZ), and the pending combination of T-Mobile (TMUS) and Sprint (S) are breathing a tad easier as they race to bring 5G networks online.

There are no companies expected to report their quarterly results today, but for those looking to get ahead on next week's corporate earnings, we suggest you peruse Nasdaq's earnings calendar page .

Upcoming IPOs: Analytics and social management company Sprout Social (SPT) has launched its IPO offering of 8.8 million shares with an expected pricing range of $16-$18. For a complete list of upcoming IPOs by month, please visit the Nasdaq IPO Calendar.

Dates to mark: December 9: Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) will replace SunTrust Banks (STI) in the S&P 500. Cabot Microelectronics (CCMP) will replace ODFL in the S&P MidCap 400, and Ready Capital (RC) will join the S&P SmallCap 600. December 11: Federal Reserve Rate Decision December 15: New tariffs on consumer goods from China scheduled to go into effect barring any deal December 20: US government funding date December 20: Options Expiration Date December 24: Christmas Eve Early Close (1 pm ET) December 25 - Christmas holiday



