Daily Markets: Are Coronavirus Worries Behind Us? What This Means For Investors

Today’s Big Picture

Despite the worsening situation with the coronavirus, US equities were off to the races again yesterday with volatility as measured by the VIX falling 2.8%. The Nasdaq 100, Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 all made new all-time highs. This was the eleventh new high for the Nasdaq Composite this year while trading volume was the lowest of 2020.

Comments from President Xi that China would continue to fight vigorously against the coronavirus while maintaining economic objectives alongside reports that "hundreds of thousands" returned to work in China and the rate of new coronavirus cases seems to have slowed led Asian Pacific equities to finish the day higher. Piggybacking on that news, European equities are higher across the board and US futures point to a positive open even as the list of companies offering weaker than expected guidance due in part to the coronavirus outbreak continues to grow. We suspect investors are beginning to look past the virus’s impact in the near-term as companies re-open for business in China, including Caterpillar (CAT), which reopened its Chinese facilities yesterday.

Today Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will begin his two-day testimony before Congress. Following the formal report the Fed submitted to Congress on Friday, which repeated the central bank's view that its current target range for short-term borrowing costs, between 1.5% and 1.75%, is "appropriate" to keep the expansion on track, Powell is likely to sound upbeat, at least in Fed speak terms, about the economy given receding trade policy risk and the reported slowing of the coronavirus.

Data Download

A recent poll by Shanghai's U.S. Chamber of Commerce found that nearly 25% of the 127 surveyed U.S. companies expect coronavirus outbreak will cut their revenue by at least 16% with just 13% of respondents expecting little or no loss in revenue.

Reuters reports more than 300 Chinese companies, including smartphone company Xiaomi and privately held ride-sharing service, Did Chuxing, are seeking bank loans totaling $8.2 billion as they contend with the fallout from the coronavirus.

The NFIB Small Business Index for January rose 1.6 points to 104.3 vs the consensus of 103.2 and 102.7 in December. Six of the 10 index components improved MoM, two declined vs. December and two were unchanged. Despite the MoM increase in the headline figure, digging into the data reveals a more mixed picture with plans to increase employment and capital outlays unchanged and plans to increase inventories up MoM but the percentage expecting the economy to improve dipped vs. December. The one consistent message from the monthly NFIB Small Business Index report is employers continue to struggle to find qualified labor, which explains the historically high percentage of employers willing to raise worker compensation levels.

Later this morning several US economic reports will be published, including the December JOLTS report and the weekly retail facing Redbook Index. Ahead of the January Retail Sales report to be had on Friday, investors are likely to dig into the latest Redbook findings as well as the weekly January data.

Stocks to Watch

Shares of Under Armour (UAA) are getting hit in pre-market trading following December quarter results that met EPS expectations but revenue for the quarter missed expectations. The company’s 2020 guidance calls for a low single-digit drop in revenue with EPS of $0.10-$0.13 vs. the consensus of $0.47, which includes “an estimated negative impact of the coronavirus outbreak in China of approximately $50 million to $60 million in sales related to the first quarter of 2020.” The company also announced it is considering $325-$425 million in estimated pre-tax charges for 2020, including approximately $225-$250 million related to the possibility of foregoing opening a flagship store in New York City while pursuing sublet options for the long-term lease.

Following the news of yet another issue with its 737 MAX last week, at the Singapore Airshow Boeing (BA) shared it will take “several quarters" to return grounded 737 MAX fleet of about 700 planes to the skies.

Industrial control and sensor technology company Sensata Tech (ST) reported better than expected December quarter results but offered a 2020 outlook that was below expectations. The revised outlook reflects the company’s assessment of the coronavirus, which it expects will have a “negative impact in the first quarter with minimal recovery over the balance of the year.”

Hilton (HLT) reported December quarter results that contained better than expected EPS with quarterly revenue matching consensus expectations. For the current quarter, the company issued in-line EPS guidance with system-wide RevPAR flat YoY but guided 2020 EPS below the $4.27 consensus to $4.08-$4.21.

MasterCard (MA) received in-principle approval from the People’s Bank of China to begin formal preparations to set up a domestic bankcard clearing institution in China.

Forever 21 will move forward with a sale to a buyers group that includes Simon Property Group (SPG) and Brookfield Properties (BPY), two of its larger landlords, as well as Authentic Brands Group.

As the streaming wars heat up, Amazon (AMZN) hired former Sony (SNE) executive Mike Hopkins to lead its Prime Video, movie and television studios. Hopkins will oversee the Prime Video streaming service as well as Amazon Studios. And reports suggest Alphabet’s (GOOG) YouTube may enter the video streaming market.

The American education technology company Chegg (CHGG) saw shares rise over 6% during normal trading but then fell in after-hours to end up 1.6% from the prior close. The company reported results that beat on both the top and bottom line, but not enough to warrant the day's earlier enthusiasm.

It was a close shave yesterday as shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co. (EPC), the parent company of Schick razors, announced that it has backed off of a $1.37 billion deal to acquire Harry’s razor company due to opposition from the Federal Trade Commission, which sued to block the merger last week on antitrust grounds. Shares of EPC rose over 27% while Harry’s is threatening to sue.

Shares of eGain Corp (EGAN), a cloud-based customer engagement solution provider, gained over 20% yesterday when the company reported a beat on both top and bottom lines.

Equifax (EFX) was back in the news yesterday when the Department of Justice charged four members of China’s People’s Liberation Army for the 2017 hack of the company which exposed the personal information of around 145 million Americans - there are only about 250 million adults in the country.

Shares of Slack Technologies (WORK) got worked over yesterday, at one point gaining over 20% on a report from Business Insider that the company had “just scored its biggest customer deal ever,” due to a decision by IBM to deploy its technology for all its 350,000 employees. According to an 8-K Slack filed Monday, “IBM has been Slack’s largest customer for several years and has expanded its usage of Slack over the time.” The filing also indicated that it would not be altering its financial guidance for the fourth quarter or the fiscal year ending January 31, 2020. Shares fell back down 8% in extended trading to end the day up 7.5% from the prior close.

Shares of Sprint Corp (S) jumped nearly 50% yesterday in extended trading after a report from the Wall Street Journal indicated that a US District judge is expected to rule in favor of its merger with T-Mobile (TMUS). The decision is expected to be made public today.

Morgan Stanley (MS) Is reportedly offering 6.2 million shares in Uber (UBER) at a share price of between $39.85 and $39.95, just below Monday’s closing price of $40.01. Sticking with Uber, yesterday a US judge rejected a request by Uber and courier services provider Postmates to block the California gig worker law from taking effect.

XPO Logistics (XPO) jumped during extending trading to close up 4.6% from the prior close after the company reported an earnings beat but revenue miss.

After today's close, we expect earnings reports from companies such as Akamai Tech (AKAM), DCP Midstream (DCP), Denny's (DENN), Groupon (GRPN), Goodyear Tire (GT), Lyft (LYFT), Insperity (NSP), and Western Union (WU). For more on what companies are reporting when, visit Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page .

On the Horizon

Upcoming IPOs: Clinical-stage oncology company Revolution Medicines (RVMD) targets an IPO of 10 million shares in the range of $14-$16. For a complete list of upcoming IPOs by month, please visit the Nasdaq IPO Calendar. Dates to mark: Feb. 11-12: Fed Chair Jerome Powell to testify to Congress Feb 12-13: NATO defense ministers will meet in Brussels. Feb 14: Tariff reductions agreed to as part of the phase one U.S-China trade deal takes effect. Under the agreement, China will halve levies on some $75 billion of U.S. imports. Feb. 19: European Central Bank rate decision Feb. 24-27: Mobile World Congress March 3: 2020 Presidential Election Super Tuesday March 5-6: OPEC meeting March 12: European Central Bank rate decision March 17-18: Federal Reserve FOMC meeting April 28-29: Federal Reserve FOMC meeting April 30: European Central Bank rate decision May 12-14: Google I/O Developer Conference May 25: US stock market closed for Memorial Day



Thoughts for the Day

In honor of Valentine’s Day this week:

“Love is an exploding cigar we willingly smoke.” - Lynda Barry

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.