Daily Markets: Apple and Amazon Weigh on Markets, China Under Pressure

Following April’s rebound in equities, US equity indices closed the month up 11%-15.4%, led by the Nasdaq Composite Index. Japan’s Nikkei finished down 2.8% for the first day of May that saw several Asian equity markets closed for trading. European equities are down across the board as of midday trading, and US equity futures point to starting the month off by giving back some of April’s gains.

A few factors are driving equities lower today, including share price pressure for Apple (AAPL) and Amazon (AMZN), two of the less than a dozen stocks that were responsible for powering equities higher in recent weeks. Also this morning, markets are digesting President Trump’s fresh tariff threat on China over its role in the COVID-19 pandemic. Reuters reports that Trump’s "concerns about China’s role in the origin and spread of the coronavirus were taking priority for now over his efforts to build on an initial trade agreement with Beijing."

Politico is reporting the Office of the Director of National Intelligence has ruled out the manmade theory for the coronavirus, but it is still investigating whether the virus may have been accidentally leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Ursula von der Leyen, the head of the EU’s executive arm, would like to see China work together with her organization, and others, to get to the bottom of how exactly the coronavirus emerged and called for more transparency on the matter.

In our view, this injects another layer of uncertainty into a market that is already grappling with questions surrounding the opening of the global economy in the coming months, economic data that will showcase the impact of the virus and a deluge of quarterly earnings that point to more pain in the current quarter.

Coronavirus

There are now around 3.3 million confirmed cases of coronavirus worldwide, and by today over 234,000 lives will have been lost to it. Of the 1.28 million cases that are closed, 18% resulted in death. In the US, there are nearly 1.1 million cases, and nearly 64,000 people have lost their lives. New York state remains the hardest hit by a massive margin at over 310,000 cases with New Jersey a distant second at just under 120,000 cases. In contrast, California, the most populous state in the nation, has just over 50,000 cases. Adjusting for population, New York has just under 16,000 cases per 1 million residents while New Jersey has 13,360 and California 1,280.

Brazil now has nearly 90,000 confirmed cases, more than 6,000 deaths, and is seeing its daily case count and deaths rising rapidly despite an exceptionally low level of testing. Brazil’s president Jair Bolsonaro fired his health minister over a disagreement concerning the nation’s COVID-19 response and is now sparing with Brazil’s Congress over his reform agenda. This is a situation that has the potential to get very ugly, which is terrible not just for Brazil, but for its neighbors and trading partners as well.

International Economy

Australia’s Ai Group Performance of Manufacturing dropped to 35.8 in April from the prior month’s 53.7, the steepest drop in eleven years with both output and new orders falling at the sharpest pace on record. The Commonwealth Bank Manufacturing PMI declined to 44.1 in April, the (here we go again) steepest contraction on record for factory activity. Output contracted for the eighth consecutive month. Both new orders and export sales fell (can you guess) at the fastest pace on record. Finally, sentiment fell to its (you’ve got this) lowest level on record. Good times.

There’s nothing worse for massive debt load than deflation, which makes tomorrow’s dollars worth less than yesterday’s. Japan’s Tokyo Core CPI fell 0.1% YoY in April. The nation’s Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI was revised lower to 41.9. This was the (say it with us Daily Markets readers) steepest contraction in the manufacturing sector since April 2009.

South Korea’s export numbers, one of the first full-month data sets on trade, paints an ugly picture of international commerce. The nation saw its exports fall 24.3% YoY in April, to the lowest level in more than four years. This was the steepest decline in outbound shipments since May 2009. Digging into the details, sales of semiconductors dropped 14.9%, car components fell 49.6%, and wireless devices declined 33.4%. Who needs a new smartphone when you can’t leave the house? On the other end of the spectrum, health products rose 29% thanks to demand for test kits for COVID-19, and computers doubled with much of the world forced to work from home.

In the UK, the Markit/CIPS Manufacturing PMI dropped to 32.6 in April from the prior 47.8, the steepest decline in the sector in the survey’s history going back to 1992. Output, new orders, exports, and employment all fell at a (guess what?) record pace.

Baker Hughes (BKR) announced the Baker Hughes international rig count for April 2020 was 915, down 144 from the 1,059 counted in March 2020, and down 147 from 1,062 in April 2019. The international offshore rig count for April 2020 was 228, down 16 from the 244 counted in March 2020, and down 23 from the 251 counted in April 2019.

Domestic Economy

Yesterday the Bureau of Economic Analysis released March Personal Income and Spending data, which saw wages and salary accruals falling at (here we go again) the fastest pace on record. Small business owners’ income also fell at a record pace. Unemployment disbursement makes up only 0.16% of overall income, so it isn’t doing much to help. Total consumption fell 7.6%, a record pace going back to 1960. Durable goods and services also fell at a record pace with new motor vehicles down 30.3%, Jewelry and watches were down 28.3%, luggage and similar personal items down 33.5%. On the service side, air transportation fell 53.5%, hotels and motels fell 51.1%, and foodservice fell 23.4%.

We’ve never seen anything like this. Non-durables overall rose 3.1%, which includes groceries (food purchase for off-premise consumption rose 20.3%), alcohol (rose 16.5%), cleaning products, and pharmaceuticals (rose 5.9%). On the other side of the spectrum, the savings rate rose to its highest level in 45 years. What else can happen in a lockdown when people are losing their jobs?

When looking at this data, it is important to understand that these are estimates, and they only represent the initial impact of two weeks in March. They do not represent the full impact that we will see in the April data. Odds are, the March numbers will be revised to look even worse, and April is going to be even uglier.

Later today, we will get the final April Markit Manufacturing PMI data for the US and the April ISM Manufacturing PMI report as well as Construction spending for March and the usual weekly Baker Hughes Oil Rig count for the US.

Markets

The grim economic news from Europe and the US yesterday took some wind of the bulls’ sails with the S&P 500 falling 0.9%, the Dow dropped 1.2%, and the Nasdaq Composite lost 0.3%. For the month of April, the S&P 500 gained 12.7%, the Dow 11.1%, and the Nasdaq 15.4%.

All eleven S&P 500 sectors gained during the month with Energy, the strongest performer, gaining 29.8% and Consumer Discretionary second, gaining 20.6% while year-to-date the two remain down 35.7% and 2.7% respectively. The worst performers in April were Utilities, up just 3.2% and Consumer Staples up 6.9%. Tech has been the strongest performer in 2020, up all of 0.2%, the only sector in the green year-to-date. The weakest sector so far in 2020 is rather obviously the Energy sector, down 35.7% as of yesterday’s close. The Energy sector is also the weakest over the past twelve months, down 38.3% with Tech again the strongest, up 18.1%.

The S&P 500 high yield corporate bond has a yield of 5.4%, is up 6.1% in April, but down 2.6% year-to-date. The S&P 500 7-10 year Treasury bond has a yield of 0.6% and is up 0.7% in April but 11.0% year-to-date.

Stocks to Watch

Clorox (CLX) crushed March quarter expectations as consumers bought up any and all disinfectants in sight during the March quarter to fend off the coronavirus. The company now sees its 2020 sales rising +6%-8% due to the impact of the virus with EPS for the year now targeted between $6.70-6.90 vs. the $6.57 consensus.

Apple (AAPL) reported better than expected March quarter results, boosted its quarterly dividend by 6.5% to $0.82 per share, and added $50 billion to its existing share repurchase program. Strength in the company’s Services and Wearables business offset YoY revenue declines for its iPhone business. Exiting the quarter, Apple had 515 million paid subscriptions across its Services platform, up 125 million YoY, Despite management sharing its business improved in China during the quarter and across the globe in April vs. March, Apple did not offer firm guidance for the current quarter. Apple will hold its annual World Wide Developer Conference later this quarter as a virtual event.

Amazon (AMZN) shares traded off following the company’s mixed March quarter results that saw revenue come in stronger than expected, but EPS missed the consensus forecast. Total revenue in North America for the quarter was $46.1 billion vs. the $44.3 billion consensus, while International revenue matched expectations, and Amazon Web Services came in a tad below expectations.

To deal with the unprecedented demand associated with the coronavirus, Amazon hired an additional 175,000 new employees during the quarter, and for the current quarter, it sees roughly $4 billion in COVID related incremental costs, of which $300 million is targeted for testing. That incremental cost led the company to forecast a wider than expected operating income range of -$1.5 to +$1.5 billion for the current quarter.

Visa (V) shares traded higher last night after March quarter results topped consensus revenue and EPS expectations. Payments volume for the quarter increased 5% YoY in constant dollars, but the company confirmed it saw its business slow during the quarter with a significant decline in March. The company noted that through April 28, US payments volumes were down 19% with debit down 6%, and credit down 31%. Digging further into the company’s April comments, “One-fifth of US payments volume is in drugstores along with Walmart (WMT), Costco (COST), and Target (TGT). This is the only category still growing up approximately 20% in April, and essentially all this growth is coming from online spending up over 100% in the last two weeks of April.” Visa previously withdrew its 2020 guidance.

MGM Resorts (MGM) resorts not only reported disappointing March quarter results but cut its dividend by 98% as it grapples with casino closures at its domestic properties. While its domestic properties remain closed, the company’s domestic cash outflows, including interest, taxes, and rent, are approximately $270 million per month. Cash and cash equivalents on its balance sheet exiting the quarter stood at $6.0 billion.

March quarter results at El Pollo Loco (LOCO) came in ahead of expectations as the company’s comps sales match expectations of -1.5% for the quarter. To date, in the June quarter, the company revealed its system comparable restaurant sales were down 23%, but noted sequential improvement in each of the last six weeks “with system same-store sales over the last week expected to come in at around negative 10%.” Like numerous other companies, El Pollo Loco previously suspended its 2020 outlook.

Walmart has announced Express Delivery, a new service that delivers across more than 160,000 items from Walmart's food, consumables and general merchandise assortment such as groceries, everyday essentials, toys and electronics to customers' doors in less than two hours. The service was piloted in mid-April and is expected to expand to “nearly 1,000 stores in early May and will be available in nearly 2,000 total stores in the following weeks.” The service will cost $10 on top of the existing delivery charge while Walmart's Delivery Unlimited customers' will simply pay a $10 fee per Express Delivery.

The Wall Street Journal is reporting Boeing (BA) has launched a $25 billion bond offering that the company expects will meet near-term financial requirements and for now avoided any federal funding to ride out the coronavirus crisis. Sticking with Boeing, Ryanair Holdings (RYAAY) is reportedly in talks with Boeing to cut its aircraft delivery schedule.

CNBC reports J.Crew is preparing for a bankruptcy filing that could come as soon as this weekend. Where, oh where, will your authors get their new khakis… oh, wait, it’s no longer the 80s.

Tesla (TSLA) aims to lower the price of its Model 3 made in China by 10% to qualify for recently reduced electric vehicle subsidies in China.

After today’s market close, there are no expected earnings reports. Ahead of the more than 1,350 such reports next week (of which 159 are S&P 500 constituents), investors looking to get a weekend jump on things should visit Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page .

On the Horizon

Dates to mark: May 4: April Eurozone Markit Manufacturing PMI May 5: April Eurozone PPI May 5: April US Markit Services PMI May 4: April US ISM Non-Manufacturing Index May 6: April ADP US Employment Report May 6: April Markit Eurozone Composite PMI May 6: March Eurozone Retail Sales May 7: Bank of England interest rate decision May 8: April US Employment Report May 12-14: Google I/O Developer Conference May 25: US stock market closed for Memorial Day



