Daily Markets: Another Record Breaking New Jobless Claims Report

Today’s Big Picture

The major focus is again on the shocks in the labor market with two new reports.

Today’s initial jobless claims rose to 6.648 million, nearly doubling expectations for a new record high of 3.5 million. This comes after last week’s record-breaking 3.28 million new claims, which was also more than double the 1.5 million expected and 4.7x higher than the prior record high. We are both utterly speechless.

This morning’s Challenger Job Cuts report found that cuts rose to 222,288 in March from 56,660 in February. That’s the biggest 1-month increase since 2007, which, when combined with the job shedding found in ADP’s March Employment Report and the past two weeks of brutal initial jobless claims, tomorrow’s Nonfarm payroll report for March is going to be ugly.

Equity markets in Asia closed the day mixed with Japan’s Nikkei down 1.4% and Australia’s ASX 200 down 2.0%, while the Shanghai Composite rose 1.7%, and South Korea’s Kospi rose 2.3%. Markets in Europe have been vacillating between negative and positive today and were slightly in the green in the minutes following today’s weekly US Jobless Claims report. US equity futures dropped lower in the minutes following today’s new jobless claims but remained in positive territory.

Data Download

Yesterday there were an additional 76,836 new confirmed cases of coronavirus, the highest daily increase as the number of new cases continues to accelerate, and a new record high number of deaths. As of this morning there were over 950,000 cases worldwide, which means by the end of today the total will be over one million. Today will will exceed 50,000 COVID deaths. The United States has over 215,000 or 22.9% of all cases, more than the total cases in Italy and Spain combined. Yesterday the US had more than 1,000 COVID deaths in a single day for the first time. At this pace the US will reach 10,000 total deaths in just a few days. Florida’s governor finally ordered a lockdown with near 8,000 confirmed cases already.

Deaths in Italy continue to rise painfully, at 13,155 as of this morning, but on the bright side, the number of net new cases has continued to slow with yesterday’s number still well below the March 21 peak. While each additional death is a loved-one lost, the number of deaths in Italy per day looks to have peaked on March 27.

Spain, on the other hand, is likely to surpass Italy soon to become the second-most infected country after the US. After nearing 5,000 cases, Sweden is now implementing a lockdown as their do-nothing approach has failed as they have more deaths and Norway and Denmark combined. Both Brazil and India reported their biggest increase in new domestic cases in the last 24 hours. (Hat tip to @RemiGMI on Twitter who provides a brilliant daily update)

Some recent data out of Italy illustrates how, from purely a health perspective, this pandemic is not just about those infected but also about the impact on the healthcare system. The data from Protezione Civile found that across all of Italy, there was an increase in deaths this year well above those attributed to the coronavirus. In fact, for every 100 deaths from the virus, there were an additional 50 to 80 deaths above the levels recorded over the past five years.

In Bergamo, which was the hardest hit, for every 100 COVID deaths, there were an additional 220 non-COVID deaths this year. This means that either some deaths from the virus have not been identified, such as a death at home that was not tested for the virus, or there have been additional deaths due to strains on the healthcare system. The reality is probably a combination of the two.

For any nation under lockdown, getting the economy moving again requires a plan to keep the rate of contagion below 1; this is often referred to as R0. An R0 of 2.5 means that on average, every infected person will infect 2.5 others. An R0 below 1 will eventually peter out, above 1, it will infect an increasing portion of the population as time goes on. When Italy went into full national lockdown, the R0 for the virus was 2.3 to 2.7. Today, in the fourth week of that shutdown, the R0 has dropped to 1.2 with the expectation that it will be around 0.7 by Easter. To keep the R0 below 0, those who are infected need to be quarantined, and that means testing, and that’s a problem for every country.

While the US has now tested over 1 million people, that’s only 0.34% of the population. New York, which has been hardest hit, thus testing the most, has tested 1.05% of its population. Oklahoma, on the other end of the spectrum, is at 0.05%. While California’s case count looks to be pretty low given its population, it has only tested 0.22%. For life to get back to any semblance of normalcy, testing for the virus and for antibodies to it to needs to be ramped up by many orders of magnitude.

Yesterday the market flashed all kinds of warning signs.

The interest rate on the 5-year Treasury bond fell to a new all-time low of 0.36%.

The ISM Manufacturing report from yesterday also revealed the highest spread between the ISM PMI and the ISM PMI ex Supplier Deliveries. What that means is that the economy is simultaneously experiencing very week demand coupled with a huge negative supply shock, which is exceptionally rare. The only time that is even remotely comparable is the stagflation of the 1970s but at a much smaller scale.

The Russell 2000 fell 7.0%, which gives a grim perspective on the outlook for the domestic economy.

The spread on investment-grade bonds widened 8 basis points despite the Fed doing everything it can to backstop the entire sector.

The DXY dollar index rose 0.4% despite the Fed's best efforts to weaken the US Dollar.

Gasoline demand has fallen 31% over the past two weeks and is back to levels not seen in over a generation. While passenger screenings are down over 90% YoY, jet fuel demand has only dropped about 23% over the past two weeks, which means there are a lot of empty flights.

Spain saw the number of people registering for unemployment in March increase by 302.3k from the prior month. This was the biggest monthly increase on record going back to January 2001. A lot of this going around these days!

Industrial Producer Prices in the Euro Area fell 0.6% MoM in February, the biggest decline since June 2019, mostly driven by falling energy costs. Prices YoY fell 1.3%, compared to expectations for a much smaller decline of just 0.7%.

Later this morning, investors will receive the February Factory Orders, Durable Goods, Capital Good and Trade Balance for the US as well as the weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventory report.

Stocks to Watch

President Trump is reportedly considering stopping flights from going to and from certain coronavirus “hotspots”, but has concerns about the impact on airlines that include United Airlines (UAL), Delta Air Lines (DAL), American Airlines (AAL), Jet Blue (JBLU), Southwest Airlines (LUV) and others.

The BBC is reporting British Airways (ICAGY) could suspend 36,000 of its cabin crew, ground staff, engineers, and headquarter staff.

Reports from The Wall Street Journal suggest Boeing (BA) could begin offering early retirement and buyout packages to its workforce as it deals with the combination of the global coronavirus shutdown and the ongoing impact of its own 737 MAX issues.

Quick hits:

According to Wards Intelligence, US light-vehicle sales fell 27% to 0992,392 in March from 1.4 million in February

March sales at Honda Motor (HMC) fell 48% in March

fell 48% in March General Motors (GM) shared its sales fell 7.1% for the March quarter

shared its sales fell 7.1% for the March quarter Fiat Chrysler (FCAU) first-quarter sales dropped 10.4%

BMW (BMW: GR) brand sales fell 15.3% in the March quarter to 59,455 units, with total North American sales down 17.4%

brand sales fell 15.3% in the March quarter to 59,455 units, with total North American sales down 17.4% Moody’s expects US light vehicle sales to fall at least 15% in 2020

Despite those falling auto and truck vehicles, Carmax (KMX) reported its used unit sales rose almost 15% YoY and used unit comparable sales were up 11.0% YoY for its latest quarter. However, the company shared its sales have dropped significantly since early March due to the virus and its running limited operations.

PACCAR (PCAR) has extended the suspension of truck and engine production at its factories worldwide until April 20. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) has postponed its 2020 Medical Devices Business Review.

Shares of oil patch companies including Chevron (CVX), Exxon Mobil (XOM), Apache Corp. (APA), Noble Energy (NOBL), could see some lift today following comments from President Trump that he spoke with leaders in Russia and Saudi Arabia and he believes the nations would end their oil price war in “a few days.” Now to wait and see what happens.

File it under desperate times call for desperate measures, Amazon's (AMZN) Amazon Prime Video is allowing in-app rentals and purchases on Apple’s (AAPL) devices, including iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV.

The Information reports Google’s (GOOG) YouTube is setting up “Shorts” inside its existing mobile app to take on TikTok.

Foxconn is reportedly assuring investors it will be able to meet the second half deadlines for the highly anticipated Apple 5G iPhone.

Walgreens (WBA) reported better than expected top and bottom-line results for its latest quarter, but “given the many rapidly changing variables related to the pandemic,” the company is not offering an updated outlook at this time. Rather it will look to provide an update in its next quarterly earnings report. Similarly, branded apparel company PVH (PVH) reported quarterly results last night, beating expectations, but also did not offer investors a view on the coming quarters. PVH also suspended its dividend. Vail Resorts (MTN) will suspend its quarterly cash dividend payment for the next two quarters. Murphy Oil (MUR) has cut its dividend in half to $0.125 per share.

Criteo (CRTO) does not expect to meet its revenue guidance for 1Q 2020. Nevro (NVRO) issued downside preliminary revenue result for 1Q20 and withdrew its 2020 guidance. AxoGen (AXGN) also pulled its 2020 guidance as did Armada Hoffler (AHH), Cardiovascular Systems (CSII), Shopify (SHOP), Kimco Realty (KIM), and Stanley Black & Decker (SWK).

Chico’s FAS (CHS) has placed the majority of its employees on furlough… Ethan Allen (ETH) is making “major workforce reductions through temporary layoffs. Movado Group (MOV) has furloughed roughly 850 employees, roughly 80% of its North American workforce, from April 6 through the end of May.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN) announced it will extend paying all salaried, hourly, and part-time employees through May 15.

Kroger (KR) reported its same-store sales, excluding fuel, soared 30% in March amid coronavirus-related stockpiling of household necessities.

Zoom Video Communications (ZM) shared daily users of its video conferencing technology soared to more than 200 million in March, compared to a prior high of 10 million.

And in yesterday’s Daily Markets note, we shared talk of an all-star golf match to help coronavirus relief efforts. Offsetting that potential once in a lifetime match, yesterday the Main Board of the All England Club (AELTC) and the Committee of Management of The Championships have announced The Championships 2020, also referred to as “Wimbledon” among tennis fans like your authors, will be cancelled due to public health concerns linked to the coronavirus epidemic. We’d note that is the first time Wimbledon has been cancelled since World War II.

After US equity markets close today, investors will be eyeing quarterly results and guidance from Chewy (CHWY), Dave & Buster’s (PLAY), and Resource Connections (RECN). Readers looking to get the lowdown on those reports and others this week should visit Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page .

On the Horizon

Upcoming IPOs: For a complete list of upcoming IPOs by month, please visit the Nasdaq IPO Calendar. Dates to mark: April 7: JOLTS report April 8: FOMC Minutes April 10: US equity markets closed for Good Friday April 14: NFIB Small Business report April 15: Retail Sales report April 17: Options Expiration April 24: University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment report April 28: Wholesale and Retail Inventories April 28-29: Federal Reserve FOMC meeting April 29: Q1 GDP (first estimate) April 30: European Central Bank rate decision May 1: Vehicle Sales May 12-14: Google I/O Developer Conference May 25: US stock market closed for Memorial Day



Thought of the Day

“The best music, you can seek some shelter in it momentarily, but it’s essentially there to provide you something to face the world with.” ~ Bruce Springsteen

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.