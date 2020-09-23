Daily Markets: Another Day of Gains Likely Despite Slowing in Europe

Today’s Big Picture

After yesterday’s positive moves in the U.S. markets, shares in Asia were mostly positive today. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 2.4%, China’s Shanghai Composite rose just 0.2%, but the Shenzhen Component gained 0.7%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng closed up just 0.1% while South Korea’s Kospi was relatively unchanged, and Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.1%.

Despite the weaker-than-expected PMI data coming out of Europe this morning, more on that below, the major European equity indices were all in positive territory by midday trading. U.S. equity futures point to a gain at the open. The pace of new cases in the UK pushed the pound below its 200-day moving average this morning while concerns over a worsening global pandemic have been a tailwind to the U.S. dollar, which has strengthened this week.

Data Download

International Economy

Today brings a veritable onslaught of Purchasing Manager Indices from around the world. The major takeaway is that the recovery in Europe is reversing course with respect to services, which are stalling out:

Australia’s CommBank Manufacturing PMI for September rose to 55.5 from 53.6 in August. Services PMI rose to 50 from 49 in August - above 50 is expansion and below is contraction.

Japan’s Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI rose slightly in September to 47.3 from 47.2 in August. Services PMI also rose slightly to 45.6 from the prior 45.0. The All Industry Activity Index grew 1.3% MoM in July after rising 6.8% in June.

France’s Markit Manufacturing PMI rose to 50.9 in September from 49.8 in August, beating expectations for 50.5. Services PMI fell to 48.5 (contraction) from 51.6 (expansion) in August versus expectations to increase to 51.9.

Germany’s Markit Manufacturing PMI rose to 56.6 from 52.2, beating expectations for a more modest increase to 52.5. Services PMI, on the other hand, fell to 49.1 from 52.5 versus expectations for an increase to 53.0.

For the Euro Area, Markit Manufacturing PMI rose to 53.7 from 51.7, better than the expected 51.9, while Services fell to 47.6 from 50.5 where it was expected to stay.

The UK’s Markit/CIPS Manufacturing PMI fell to 54.3 in September from 55.2 in August versus expectations for a smaller decline to 54.1. Services PMI fell to 55.1 from 58.8 versus expectations (again) for a smaller decline to 56.3. Business leaders reported a fall in optimism and in consumer confidence.

Germany’s GfK Institute’s Consumer Confidence Index rose slightly to -1.6 for October from -1.7 in September., weaker than the expected increase to -1.

Spain’s Q2 GDP contracted 21.5% YoY in Q2 after falling 4.2% in Q1, slightly better than the expected 22.1% contraction.

Domestic Economy

Yesterday in his testimony before Congress, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned that the U.S. economic recovery would suffer without a new fiscal stimulus package. He pointed out that lower-income households and lower-income households, in particular, still need government help. He noted that while the U.S. economy has so far been resilient in the face of the pandemic, that might not last. He said that small and medium-sized businesses might need “direct fiscal support” versus loans from the central bank. He advised that “The recovery will go faster if we have both tools [fiscal and monetary] continuing to work together.” He also commented that household spending has recovered about three-fourths of its decline.

Treasury Secretary Mnuchin also told the House committee that another fiscal stimulus package was necessary, and while no such agreement has yet to be reached, Mnuchin and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi agreed upon a government spending bill that will avoid a shutdown before the September 30 deadline, providing funding through December 11. The legislation now moves over to the Senate for approval.

Yesterday’s Existing Home Sales report found that the housing market remains strong, despite the record-breaking economic contraction in the second quarter. Sales of existing homes rose 2.4% in August and were 10.5% higher YoY, reaching the highest sales pace since December 2006. Homes available for sale at the end of August were down 18.6% annually to just a 3.0 month supply, and that tight supply pushed the median price to a record high of $310,600, an 11.4% YoY increase.

The Richmond Federal Reserve Manufacturing index was released yesterday, and rose to +20 in September from +18 in August, reaching the highest level since September 2018. New Orders and Employment were the strongest sub-indices, while Shipment declined, but remained strong. Both local business conditions and capital spending improved, and overall, respondents were optimistic that conditions would continue to improve in the next six months.

Later today, we will get the Markit Flash PMI data for September), the FHFA Home Price Index report, and the usual weekly MBA Mortgage Applications and EIA energy stock report. Today also brings Samsung’s (005930:KS) Unpacked event.

Markets

Yesterday the markets ended its 4-day losing streak, with the Nasdaq 100 gaining 1.9%, the Nasdaq Composite 1.7%, the S&P 500 1.1%, and the Dow 0.5%. Small caps were in on the gains as well, with the Russell 2000 closing up 0.8% and the S&P 600 rising 0.7% on the day. The VIX was basically flat on the day. September has been a tough one for the markets after their seemingly meteoric rise, post-pandemic crash, with the Nasdaq 100 down 7.6% MTD, the S&P 500 down 5.3%, the Russell 2000 down 4.2%, and the Dow down 4.0%.

Stocks to Watch

GoodRX Holdings Inc (GDRX) is set to begin trading today, much to the delight of some seriously happy shareholders. Back in 2018, the company was in talks to be acquired for between $1.5 and $3 billion, according to CNBC. Instead, Silver Lake purchased a third of the company at a $2.8 billion valuation. Last night the company was expected to price around $10 billion, and unlike many other recent IPOs, it actually generates cash. Revenue was up 55% last year and up 48% in the first half of 2020.

Deutsche Bank (DB) is planning to cut one in five bank branches in Germany, reducing its total to about 400, as more customers move to online services and the company struggles to return to profitability.

General Mills Inc (GIS) Announced Q1 (Aug) earnings of $1.00 per share, $0.18 better than consensus of $0.82 as revenues rose 9.0% YoY to $4.36 B as compared to the $4.21 B consensus estimate. The company stated it expects second-quarter at-home food demand to remain elevated compared to pre-pandemic levels and cited the balance of at-home dining and “away from home” as the largest driver of 2021 performance yet stopped short of providing 2021 guidance.

EV maker Tesla (TLSA) announced it will be producing a new vehicle to be priced at $25,000 during yesterday’s annual “Battery Day” event. The company also unveiled a new configuration for Model S vehicles dubbed “Plaid” which was debuted doing a hot lap at Lagua Seca raceway and hitting a top speed of 147mph. While “Ludicrous” mode is a constraint-removing software mod, Plaid seems to be a permanent condition for this new Model S. Look for Nürburgring records soon, according to CEO Elon Musk.

Worthington Industries Inc (WOR) announced a Q1 (Aug) loss of $0.09 per share as revenues fell 17.8% YoY to $702.9 M vs. the $594.4 M analyst estimate. “Demand remains solid across many of our markets with the exception of oil & gas and a few industrial markets. However, the current economy makes it difficult to predict with confidence how the balance of our fiscal year will play out,” CEO Andrew Rose remarked. “We are well-capitalized and have significant cash on our balance sheet, making us well-positioned to take advantage of opportunities as they arise and drive long term value for our shareholders.”

JinkoSolar Holding Company Ltd (JKS) announced Q2 (Jun) earnings of $1.20 per share, $0.45 better than the consensus estimate of $0.75 as revenues rose 11.2% YoY to $1.12 B as compared to the $1.13 B expectation. The company sees Q3 revenues of $1.22-1.30 B as compared to the $1.22 B consensus estimate.

Virtu Financial (VIRT) announced it expects its results of operations for the two months ended August 31, 2020, to reflect Adjusted Net Trading Income (ANTI) between $238 and $246 million with Average Daily Adjusted Net Trading Income between $5.53 and $5.72 million per day. Q3 saw a decrease from July ANTI of $6.5 million to ANTI of between $.52 and $4.90 as volatility began to subside during this time.

Oracle (ORCL) announced that the U.S. Department of Labor Administration Law Judge ruled across the board in Oracle’s favor and found no evidence whatsoever of discrimination at Oracle. Among the judge’s findings was that Oracle did not engage in intentional compensation discrimination at its headquarters facility during the relevant time period against female employees in the Product Development, Information Technology, and Support job functions, or against Asian and African American employees in the Product Development job function.

Look for Nike (NKE) to continue its after-hours rally today after it announced yesterday that it now anticipates FY2021 earnings growth in the high single digits to low double digits as opposed to its earlier “flat over FY2020” view. Also participating in that rally were Footlocker (FL) and Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS)

Facebook’s (FB) UK business’ acquisition of GIF/Meme repository Giphy continues to be under review by UK authorities as Facebook requested approval to extend the contracts of key Giphy personnel during the review period.

After today’s market close, HB Fuller Company (FUL) will announce earnings. Investors looking to get the nitty-gritty on those reports and others to be had later today should visit Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page.

On the Horizon

September 24: Initial Jobless Claims, Bloomberg Comfort, New Home Sales, Kansas City Fed Manufacturing September 25: Durable Goods, Capital Goods September 28: Dallas Fed Manufacturing September 29: Trade Balance, Wholesale Inventories, Retail Inventories, Case-Shiller Home Prices, Consumer Confidence September 30: Caixin China General Manufacturing PMI (September), ADP Employment, GDP, Personal Consumption, MNI Home Sales, Pending Home Sales October 1: Personal Spending, PCE, Initial Jobless Claims, Bloomberg Comfort, Markit Manufacturing PMI, ISM Manufacturing, Construction Spending October 2: Nonfarm Payrolls, Unemployment Rate, Average Hourly Earnings, University of Michigan Sentiment, Factory Orders, Durable Goods, Capital Goods



Thought for the Day

Disclosures

JinkoSolar Holding Company Ltd (JKS) is a constituent in the Tematica Research’s Cleaner Living Index.

