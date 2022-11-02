Daily Markets: And Now for the Federal Reserve

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity indexes ended today’s session mixed. India’s Sensex declined 0.35%, Japan’s Nikkei and South Korea’s KOSPI ended the day essentially flat, losing 0.06 and gaining 0.07%, respectively. Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries gained 0.11%, Taiwan’s TAIEX rose 0.48% and China’s Shanghai Composite closed 1.15% higher. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng extended yesterday’s gains rising 2.41%, led by Consumer Services as covid restriction easing continues to play out in these markets.

By mid-day trading, Major European equity indices are up across the board and U.S. futures point to a soft open later this morning.

While the stock market sees a high probability the Federal Reserve will boost the Fed Funds rate by 75 basis points exiting its two-day monetary policy meeting later today, it is sitting on pins and needles over the central bank’s forward-looking policy view. In recent Daily Markets, we’ve discussed the growing view the Fed could start to dial back the size of its rate hikes; that view that had fueled the October stock market rally. However, recent economic data shows inflation remains persistent, and the economy is vibrant enough for the Fed to argue that it can continue to go big in its fight against inflation for a little bit longer. Should the Fed take that line of reasoning, signaling that its December monetary policy could result in another 75-basis point rate hike, we could very well see the market give back some of its recent gains. We would also point out that following the sharp move higher in recent weeks, the market is a little extended as measured by S&P 500 closing levels, coming up against stiff technical resistance at 4,000 and again at 4,100.

China has ordered a seven-day lockdown of the area around Foxconn Technology Group’s (FXCOF) main plant in Zhengzhou, a move that could severely curtail shipments in and out of the world’s largest iPhone factory.

The S&P Global Eurozone Manufacturing PMI was revised slightly down to 46.4 in October from a preliminary of 46.6. That marks the fourth straight month of falling factory activity and the biggest contraction since May 2020. Output and new orders fell at near-record rates and export demand also sank sharply as geopolitical uncertainty, high inflation and weaker economic conditions around the world weighed on foreign client spending. Price pressures subsided but remained historically elevated.

The market expects the Bank of England to raise interest rates by 75 basis points tomorrow, November 3, its largest hike since 1989, but the narrative that policymakers will strike a dovish tone is gaining popularity amid rising prospects of a recession. That line of thinking is very similar to what’s fueled the recent U.S. stock rally. It also means what the Fed says about forthcoming monetary policy moves could prime the pump for the Bank of England's comments going forward.

in addition to the usual weekly reports that includes the MBA Mortgage Applications Index and the Energy Information Administration’s Crude Oil Inventory data, at 8:15 AM ET the October ADP Employment Change Report will be published. The consensus sees 195K jobs created during the month down from 208K in September. That’s the last piece of data before the Federal Reserve announces its latest monetary policy decision at 2 PM ET today and holds the corresponding press conference around 2:30 PM ET.

Markets continued to be a little skittish ahead of today’s Fed meeting as the Dow declined 0.24%, the S&P 500 fell 0.41% and the Nasdaq Composite closed 0.89% lower. Small caps had other ideas as the Russell 2000 gained 0.25%. Sectors were mixed, led by Energy up 1.00%, and held back by Consumer Discretionary down 1.03%. Johnson & Johnson’s (JNJ) acquisition announcement catapulted Abiomed (ABMD) shares up $125.74, or 49.88% higher as JNJ looks to bolster its cardiovascular business.

Before trading kicks off for U.S.-listed equities, the latest quarterly results from Brinker (EAT), Canada Goose (GOOS), Cedar Fair (FUN), CVS Health (CVS), Estee Lauder (EL), Ferrari (RACE), Humana (HUM), KnowBe4 (KNBE), Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO), Paramount Global (PARA), Radware (RDWR), Steve Madden (SHOO), and Under Armour (UAA) will be in the batter’s box.

Danish firm A.P. Moeller-Maersk (AMKBY), one of the world's biggest shipping companies that control about one-sixth of the world's container trade, now sees global container demand contracting between 2%-4% this year vs, its previous projection of +1% to -1%.

EV company Nio (NIO) confirmed ongoing Covid restrictions in China are affecting operations at its plants, hurting production and delivery schedules.

Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) is now available on the DoorDash marketplace in select cities, for on-demand grocery delivery.

The Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed a lawsuit to block Albertsons (ACI) from paying $4 billion to shareholders before the merger with Kroger (KR) can be reviewed.

Shares of Rogers Corp. (ROG) were in freefall in after-hours trading last night after Dupont (DD) terminated the $5.2 billion acquisition after failing to obtain timely regulatory clearance.

Walmart (WMT) is offering an annual subscription for Walmart+ half-off at $49 for customers that sign up between November 1 to November 3. Those new customers will also receive extended early access to Black Friday deals starting on November 7 in addition to the full suite of normal Walmart+ benefits for the year.

Altice USA (ATUS), CF Industries (CF) eBay (EBAY), Equinix (EQIX), Etsy (ETSY), EVgo (EVGO), Faro Technology (FARO), Fortinet (FTNT), Lumen Technologies (LUMN), Omega Health (OHI), Qorvo (QRVO), Qualcomm (QCOM), Robinhood Markets (HOOD), and Zillow (ZG) will be among the rush of companies publishing their latest quarterly results. Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when, head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

Thursday, November 3

China: Caixin China General Services PMI – October

S&P Global/CIPS UK Services PMI – October

UK: Bank of England Interest Rate Decision

US: Challenger Job Cuts Report – October

US: Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims

US: Productivity – 3Q 2022

US: S&P Global Final US Services PMI – October

US: Factory Orders – September

US: ISM Non-Manufacturing Index – October

US: Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories

Friday, November 4

Japan: Au Jibun Bank Japan Services PMI – October

Eurozone: S&P Global Eurozone Composite PMI

Eurozone: Producer Price Index - September

US: Employment Report – October

