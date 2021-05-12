Daily Markets: All Eyes on April's Inflation Reports; What Investors Are Looking For

Today’s Big Picture

Equity indices in Asia closed the day’s trading mixed, with Japan’s Nikkei shedding 1.6% while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and China’s Shanghai Composite rose more than 0.5%. By mid-day trading, equity indices in Europe were modestly higher across the board while U.S. equity futures are in the red this morning following their worst day since February.

Following the sequential increases in inflation data out of Europe this morning, investors will be eagerly waiting for the U.S. April Consumer Price Index that will be published at 8:30 AM ET. Given growing inflation concerns and the potential impact on the Fed’s monetary policy path, odds are high that data will chart the course for today’s trading, particularly for growth stocks. The April CPI is expected to show prices rising at 3.6% YoY, the fastest pace since September 2011. Core CPI is expected to increase 2.3%, accelerating from 1.6% in March. Following the release of the April CPI, later today, there will be several Fed speeches and investors will be listening rather closely for any subtle comments about monetary policy in their monetary policy comments. We’ll also be watching Treasury yields to gauge the market’s response to both the CPI report and any related Fed comments.

Also today, President Biden will hold his first White House meeting with top Republican leaders from Congress to find common ground on his proposals to spend trillions of dollars on infrastructure, education, and childcare.

Data Download

International Economy

South Korea’s economy, which is a barometer for global trade, is continuing its strong recovery, with unemployment falling to 3.7% in April from 3.9%.

Preliminary March Leading Economic Index for Japan climbed to 103.2 from a final 98.7 in February, marking the highest reading since March 2014.

The final inflation rate for April in Germany increased to 2.0%, the highest level since April 2019, matching the consensus forecast and up from 1.7% the prior month.

The final inflation rate in France increased to a 14-month high of 1.2% in April, up from 1.1% in March but a tad below the expected 1.3%.

Industrial Production for the Euro Area increased 10.9% YoY in March and 0.1% on a MoM basis, missing expectations for a 0.7% MoM increase.

This morning brought several pieces of economic data for the UK including:

March Construction Output rose 6% YoY, the first increase since December of 2019, and beat the consensus forecast of 0.1%. Meanwhile, construction orders in the UK slipped 13.3% YoY during the March quarter. On a QoQ basis, March quarter construction orders surged 12.2%.

March Industrial Production increased 3.6% YoY, the first annual gain in industrial output in 2 years and the strongest since October of 2017.

UK GDP rose 1.4% YoY in March, the first month of growth since January 2020 and better than the +1.0% consensus. The preliminary GDP reading for the March quarter shrank by 6.1% YoY, the fifth consecutive period of contraction and in line with market expectations.

Domestic Economy

Yesterday’s NFIB small business survey found that 64% of respondents reported cost or quality of labor and government requirements or taxes are the most pressing problem while the percent reporting weak sales as their biggest problem continues to decline. A record 44% of respondents report job openings that employers are unable to fill and a net 36% of respondents are raising prices, the highest percentage in 40 years.

The JOLTS report yesterday echoed the sentiment in the NFIB report with Job Openings rising to the highest level on record going back to 2001, up nearly 600k to 8.12 million, which is nearly double the 20-year average of 4.6 million. Hires rose just 215k to just over 6 million while total separations fell 100k to 5.3 million.

Following the cyberattack on the Colonial Pipeline, U.S. retail gasoline jumped to the politically sensitive level of $3 a gallon for the first time in six years as fuel shortages spread rapidly across the South and Eastern U.S. Colonial told federal officials it will know late today whether it’s safe to restart gasoline and diesel flows which have been on hold since criminal hackers targeted the company last week.

As noted in the intro, we will get Consumer Inflation Expectations for April, but we'll also see the weekly EIA crude oil data, as well as a 10-year note auction.

Markets

Yesterday was another down day for the markets with the Dow losing 1.4%, its worst day since February, the S&P 500 dropped 0.9%, the Russell 2000 fell 0.3% and after falling 2.0% early in the trading day, the Nasdaq recovered to close just 0.1% lower. The 10-yr yield increased two basis points to 1.62%, and the 2-yr yield increased one basis point to 0.16%. All but two of the Dow’s 30 components ended the day in the red as did 10 of the 11 S&P 500 sectors, led by a 2.6% decline for Energy. The only gainer for the day was the Materials sector, which rose 0.3%.

The Energy sector dropped 2.6% amidst chaos in East Coast energy markets stemming from the Colonial Pipeline hack which has cut much of the southeast off from gasoline and other fuel supplies. Oil prices rose on the day over fears of gasoline shortages due to the cyber-attack with Brent Crude rising $0.35 to $68.67 and WTI up $0.49 to $65.41.

U.S. 10-year Treasury yields rose 2 basis points to 1.62% and the 30-year rose 3 basis points to 2.35% on inflation fears.

Stocks to Watch.

NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) is holding a conference call today with analysts to discuss its automotive division.

Toyota Motor (TM) sees its operating profit growing 14% to $23 billion this year as it shrugs off a coronavirus sales slump and a chip shortage that has hindered other car makers.

Shares of Xiaomi (XIACF) are trading higher this morning as the U.S. agreed not to put on a blacklist blocking investment in the Chinese tech company, undoing a move made in the last week of the Trump administration.

Aspen Technology (AZPN) rose 7.4% yesterday after S&P Dow Jones announced the company will be added to the S&P MidCap 400, replacing Avanos Medical (AVNS), which also closed the day in positive territory, rising 4.7%.

After the close Electronic Arts (EA) reported a beat of 10% revenue at $1.49 billion versus estimates for $1.39 billion but a miss of 15% on EPS of $0.2 which led to shares declining nearly 1% in extended trading. The beat on revenue was driven by the company’s live services and performance of its “Apex Legends” game. Growth is expected to come from more deployment across platforms and geographies.

FuboTV (FUBO), a popular TV SPAC, jumped over 30% in after-hours trading on the release of the company’s first-quarter results which saw a 15.5% revenue beat of $119.7 versus estimates for $103.9 and an EPS loss of -$0.59.Guidance for the full year was increased by 13% at the midpoint and Q2 revenue guidance came in more than 23% above consensus. Subscriber guidance was also increased by 9.8% at the midpoint.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR) rose nearly 10% yesterday after reported better-than-expected revenue and a strong outlook. The company also announced it will now let customers pay with bitcoin.

Tesla (TSLA) shares closed down 2.3% yesterday after announcing that it plans to stop expansion plans for its Shanghai production base because of the uncertainties around U.S.-China relations.

Shares of Vizio (VZIO) lost 6.2% on a revenue beat of $506 million versus consensus estimates of $484 million but an EPS miss at $0.02 and Smart TV shipments that were below the 1.65 million FactSet estimate at just 1.5 million.

Intuit (INTU) lowered guidance for its April quarter due to IRS extending the IRS tax filing deadline to May 17. The company now sees EPS of $6.00-6.05 vs. the $6.82 consensus and its prior guidance of $6.75-6.85.

Lordstown Motors (RIDE) will restate previously issued 2020 consolidated financial statements in response to SEC guidance on warrants issued by SPACs.

Pfizer (PFE) has asked the UK regulator, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency to approve its COVID-19 vaccine for use in young teenagers.

After the close of U.S. equity markets today, Amdocs (DOX), Bumble (BMBL), Jack in the Box (JACK), Poshmark (POSH), and Sonos (SONO) will be among the companies reporting their latest quarterly results. Investors looking to get ready for those reports and other such ones to be had in the coming days should visit Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page.

On the Horizon

May 13: PPI, weekly Jobless Claims, EIA Natural Gas Stocks

May 14: Retail Sales, Import/Export Prices, Industrial Production, Manufacturing Production, Capacity Utilization, Business Inventories, Michigan Consumer Sentiment Report, Baker Hughes Oil Rig Count

May 17: NY Empire State Manufacturing Index, NAHB Housing Market Index, Net Capital Flows

May 18: Housing Starts, Building Permits, weekly Redbook Retail Sales, API Crude Oil Stocks

May 19: weekly MBA Mortgage Applications, weekly EIA energy stocks, FOMC Minutes

May 20: weekly jobless claims, Philly Fed Manufacturing

May 21: Markit Services, Manufacturing, and Composite PMIs; Existing Home Sales

May 24: Chicago Fed National Activity Index

May 25: S&P/Case-Shiller Home Prices, Conference Board Consumer Confidence, New Home Sales, Richmond Fed Manufacturing

May 26: Mortgage Applications

May 27: Durable Goods Orders, GDP Price Index, Corporate Profits, weekly Jobless Claims, PCE Prices, Pending Home Sales, Kansas Fed Manufacturing Index

May 28: Personal Income & Spending, PCE Price Index, Goods Trade Balance, Wholesale Inventories, Chicago PMI, Michigan Consumer Sentiment

March 31: US equity markets closed for the Memorial Day holiday

Thought for the Day

Disclosures

