Daily Markets: All Eyes Are On Iran

Today’s Big Picture

Yesterday stocks tried to shake off the stress of the rising conflict between the US-Iran, but all the majority equity indices closed in the red. Early this morning US stock market futures dropped on the news that more than a dozen ballistic missiles were launched from Iran at two military bases in Iraq that host US military and coalition personnel. While Asian equities closed in the red today, European equities and US equity futures rebounded from their lows as more information came in surrounding the Iranian missile launch, including reports of no causalities, and Iranian Foreign Minister Mohamad Javad Zarif tweeting, “We do not seek escalation or war, but will defend ourselves against any aggression.”

This morning also saw yet another tragedy as 167 passengers and all nine crew members onboard Ukrainian International Airlines flight 752 out of Tehran were killed when the plane crashed within minutes of take-off. The Boeing 737-800 was headed to Kyiv shortly after 6 am local time. Iran's press immediately reported that the plane crashed due to mechanical problems, but no further details were given. Video on Twitter (TWTR) showed the plane in flames as it fell to earth.

The Ukrainian Embassy in Iran quickly issued a statement citing engine failure based on preliminary information, then later removed the statement and said, “any statements regarding the causes of the accident prior to the decision of the commission are not official.” Boeing (BA) issued a statement, “We are aware of the media reports out of Iran and we are gathering more information.” No doubt many will speculate on the improbable coincidence that a plane flying out of Iran, which just so happens to be lobbing missiles at Iraq at the time, crashes minutes after takeoff followed by nearly immediate claims of technical failure. For what it's worth, this crash occurred just after US aviation regulators issued new restrictions barring civilian flights over Iraq and Iran.

The larger question is how the Trump administration will respond to the events of the last several hours as investors try to determine if we are in for further escalation or de-escalation. Trump is expected to issue a statement later today. Following an uncharacteristically calm and collected "so far so good" tweet from the President after the Iranian missile launch, investors will be waiting with bated breath for what comes next. If there is one conclusion from the events of the last 24 hours, it is that we are in uncharted territory in many ways. This will likely keep markets trading on a day-to-day, if not hour-to-hour basis, with geopolitical headlines trumping economic and earnings data in the very near-term.

Data Download

November German factory orders came in weaker than expected thanks to weak foreign demand, falling 1.3% MoM from a 0.2% increase in October, well below the expected increase to 0.3% growth.

Consumer Confidence in France was weaker than expected, falling to 102 in December from 105, versus expectations for a decline to just 104. Consumer Confidence in the Euro Area dropped to -8.1 in December from-7.2 in November, primarily driven by declining expectations around household finances and the general economy. For reference, Consumer Confidence in the Euro Area averaged -10 from 1985 through 2018, reaching an all-time high of-1.4 in May 2000 and a record low of -23.9 in March 2009.

The Business Climate Indicator for the Euro Area in December fell to its lowest level since August 2013 at-0.25, well below market expectations for -0.16, driven by managers' assessments of past production and as stocks of finished products declined markedly. Managers' views on overall order books and export order books weakened as well. The Industrial Confidence Indicator in the Euro Area is also sitting at a level not seen since 2013.

Navigating back to the US, we have the regular Wednesday weekly data for the MBA Mortgage Applications Index and EIA Crude Oil Inventories as well as the December ADP Employment Report. Consensus expectations for the ADP generated report see job creation jumping to 155K from 67K in November. Later today, we’ll also get the November Consumer Credit report and we’ll be digging into the data to see how holiday spending may have affected revolving credit, such as credit cards.

Stocks to Watch

Given the geopolitical news last night and that to be had today following the Iranian missile launch, defense stocks, including Lockheed Martin (LMT), United Technologies (UTX), Raytheon (RTN), and Northrop Grumman (NOC), will continue to be high on investor minds today.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) missed quarterly EPS expectations by $0.04 but reaffirmed its guidance calling for essentially flat 2020 EPS at constant currency rates. Revenue for the quarter rose 1.6% YoY led by the 2.9% YoY increase in pharmacy sales. Comparable pharmacy sales rose 2.5% YoY, which we attribute in part to the tailwinds associated with Tematica’s Aging of the Population investing theme.

MSC Industrial (MSM) reported non-GAAP EPS of $1.21, $0.04 ahead of the consensus expectation, on revenue that was modestly better than expected. Despite that beat, the press release comment from management that “Softness in industrial demand was broad-based and we continued to see customers and suppliers eliminate shifts and, in some pockets, announce layoffs and restructurings" is what really caught our eye as we prepare for the December quarter earnings onslaught. MSC’s EPS guidance for the current quarter of $0.97-$1.13 fell short of the consensus EPS view of $1.13.

Homebuilder Lennar (LEN) reported quarterly EPS of $2.13, $0.24 ahead of expectations. Revenue for the quarter rose 7.9% YoY on a 16% YoY jump in delivers. New orders for the quarter surged 23% YoY, however, the company's backlog dollar value fell 4% to $6.3 billion.

Samsung Electronics (SSNNF) expects a smaller than previously expected drop in its December quarter operating profit. Reports suggest Samsung’s chip and mobile earnings for the quarter were better than expected, while display lagged.

Shares of Livent (LTHM) fell in after-market trading last night following the company cutting its December quarter and full-year 2019 guidance. Lower than expected prices and volumes of lithium hydroxide were fingered as to why the company now expects December quarter adjusted EPS of $0.04-$0.06 vs. the prior $0.08-$0.11.

Cott (COT) announced it is evaluating certain strategic alternatives for its S&D Coffee and Tea business, including a potential sale, as it looks to become a pure-play water solutions provider.

Rockwell Automation (ROK) is acquiring privately-held cybersecurity provider Avnet Data Security, LTD.

Shares of Saudi Aramco (ARMCO) began trading this morning at their lowest level since the company’s IPO, down 12% from their peak, putting them in technical correction territory as the conflict between the US and Iran intensifies.

Impossible Foods announced it won't partner with McDonald's (MCD) on plant-based burger patties at least until the company can scale up production. McDonald's quickly responded by saying it is expanding its pilot program with Beyond Meat (BYND) t0 52 restaurants in Canada from the initial 28 locations.

Sonos (SONO) filed a complaint with the U.S. International Trade Commission against Alphabet (GOOGL) and a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California against Google LLC. The complaint and lawsuit each allege patent infringement of certain Sonos patents related to its smart speakers and related technology.

SmileDirectClub (SDC) announced its expansion into Asia, bringing doctor-directed remote clear aligner therapy to Hong Kong.

After today’s US equity markets close Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) and Helen of Troy (HELE) are set to report their quarterly results:

Consensus expectations call for Bed Bath & Beyond to deliver EPS of $0.03 on revenue of $2.86 billion.

Helen of Troy is expected to report EPS of $2.49 on revenue of $446 million.

For a more detailed look at upcoming earnings reports, we recommend checking in with Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page .

On the Horizon

Upcoming IPOs: There are no IPOs scheduled for this week. For a complete list of upcoming IPOs by month, please visit the Nasdaq IPO Calendar. Dates to mark: January 7-10: 2020 International CES January 15: President Donald Trump is expected to sign the phase one trade deal with China.



Thoughts for the Day

“It’s not the years, honey. It’s the mileage.” - Indiana Jones.

Disclosures

Walgreen Boots Alliance (WBA), Lockheed Martin (LMT), Northrop Grumman (NOC), and Raytheon (RTN) are constituents in Tematica Research’s Thematic Dividend All Stars Index . Beyond Meat (BYND) is a constituent in Tematica Research’s Cleaner Living Index .

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.