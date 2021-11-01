Daily Markets: All About Earnings

Today’s Big Picture

Today kicks off another earnings-heavy week, with around 175 of the S&P 500 constituents reporting, which means that by the end of the week, around 90% of the S&P 500 will have reported. As the frenzy builds over the coming days, investors will have the usual start of the month economic data to chew through ahead of the Fed’s next monetary policy meeting, at which it is expected to announce plans to taper its bond purchases. Exiting last week, the prevailing view was the Fed would begin in mid-November, at a pace of $15 billion a month with a targeted end around June 2022. We suspect that alongside that taper announcement, Fed Chair Powell will reiterate the distinction between tapering and interest rate tightening decisions, aiming to reassure the market that any interest rate liftoff is still a ways off.

The major equity indices in Asia-Pacific closed mixed today. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was the strongest in the region, gaining 2.6%, Australia’s ASX 200 gained 0.6%, South Korea’s Kospi added 0.3%, and China’s Shenzhen Component rose 0.2% while China’s Shanghai Composite closed fractionally lower and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.9%. By midday trading, the major European equity indices were all in positive territory and U.S. equity futures point to gains as well.

Data Download

Coronavirus

There have now been more than 5 million lives lost to Covid-19, with the latest 1 million coming in over 110 days, a materially slower rate than the previous 2 million, which both took less than 90 days. The U.S. remains the nation most affected, accounting for 14% of the last million deaths, the highest percentage of any nation, with Russia in second place at 10%. The U.S. last week reported an average of 72,000 new cases per day, which is down nearly 60% from the most recent high of over 172,000 cases in mid-September. Cases have been declining sharply in every region.

Moderna (MRNA) said the FDA will need more time to complete its assessment of the biotech company’s Covid-19 vaccine for children ages 12 to 17 and the review may not be completed before January 2022. Meanwhile, on Friday, the FDA authorized the use of Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech’s (BNTX) Covid-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, a move that will make the shots available to 28 million kids in the U.S. Nearly 2 million children aged 5 to 11 have been infected in the U.S., 8,300 of them hospitalized, and at least 170 have died from Covid-19. Covid has become the eighth-biggest killer of kids in that age range.

International Economy

Following the climate change COP26 summit in Rome last week, the group of attendees hopped into their private jets to attend a G20 summit in Glasgow to once again discuss efforts to address climate change, irony noted. The agreement coming out COP26 was less than what some attendees were looking for, which means there will be extra pressure in Glasgow. The final agreement includes phasing out new offer coal power plant investments by the end of this year, but with respect to domestic coal power, there is just a general pledge to support countries that look to phase out investments in it ASAP.

South Korea’s exports rose less than expected in October at 24% YoY, accelerating from September’s 16.7% pace, but below consensus for 27% YoY.

Today we got a slew of Manufacturing PMIs from around the world for October. which mostly showed strengthening in the sector with the exception of China and South Korea:

Australia’s Markit PMI rose to 58.2 from 56.8.

Japan’s Jibun Bank PMI rose to 53.2 from 51.5.

South Korea’s Markit PMI fell to 50.2 from 52.4.

China’s Caixin PMI (a private survey) rose to 50.6 from 50, where it was expected to remain, but the country’s official PMI dropped to 49.2 from 49.6, marking the second consecutive month of contraction.

UK’s Markit/CIPS PMI rose more than expected to 57.8 from 57.1 versus the expectation for it to improve to 57.7.

The U.S. and the European Union ended a dispute over steel and aluminum tariffs and said they would work on a global arrangement to combat "dirty" production and overcapacity in the industry. The truce removes tariffs on more than $10 billion of exports every year.

Domestic Economy

House Progressives have said they will support both the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill and the $1.75 trillion infrastructure bill. Moderate Senators have yet to endorse the framework and the House is expected to vote on these bills after Tuesday. Democratic lawmakers are warning that a loss by Terry McAuliffe (D) in the Virginia gubernatorial election on Tuesday could prompt Democrats to pull back from President Biden's agenda.

Later today we will get the Markit and ISM Manufacturing PMIs, Construction Spending, and Total Vehicle Sales.

Markets

Equity markets pulled quite a trick and gave investors a treat for the end of October. Despite opening lower on Friday, equities managed to rally through the day to see the Nasdaq Composite close up 0.3% at a new record high while the S&P 500 and Dow both added 0.2%, respectively closing at their 59th and 39th record highs for the year. After a down month in September, the S&P enjoyed its best monthly performance since November 2020, adding 6.9%. Not to be outdone, the Nasdaq Composite rose 7.3% in October and the Dow closed 5.8% higher.

Stocks to Watch

Last week Microsoft (MSFT) managed to usurp Apple’s (AAPL) place as the most valuable company by closing out October with a market cap of $2.49 trillion to Apple’s $2.476 trillion.

Saudi Arabian state oil producer Aramco (ARMCO) reported its third-quarter net profit more than doubled, boosted by higher crude oil prices and volumes sold, beating analysts' forecasts.

Over the weekend, the United Auto Workers said it reached a tentative agreement with Deere & Co. (DE), two weeks after more than 10K workers at 14 plants went on strike. Few details are known, but the deal would run for six years, the same as previous Deere contracts with the union. Members will remain on strike until they vote on the new agreement over the next few days.

American Airlines (AAL) canceled more than 1,700 flights since Friday, blaming staffing problems and high winds at its busiest hub several days earlier. Bad weather has been around for a while, but these mass cancellations have not typically resulted, which means the pandemic staffing shortages have had an impact. American expects to welcome back around 1,800 attendants who were on pandemic leave today with another group returning December 1.

Another airline that has been struggling, Ryanair (RYAAY), is reportedly considering delisting its shares from the London Stock Exchange in the wake of Brexit. The company’s stock has a primary listing in Dublin. The company just returned to profitability for the first time since 2019, generating a net profit of €225 million in the three months ended September 30.

Investors in Las Vegas Sands (LVS), Wynn Resorts (WYNN), and other gaming companies will have some tough data to digest. Macau casinos had their worst month of the year in October after a pandemic-induced travel halt and as uncertainties over tighter government oversight of the industry led to a 40% YoY drop in gaming revenue. While better than the median analyst estimate for a 42% drop, October revenue was down 26% MoM and 83% from the pre-pandemic level in 2019.

The CEO of Barclay’s PLC (BCS), Jes Staley, is stepping down in the wake of the findings from a regulatory investigation into his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. Staley intends to contest those findings, which is, according to Barclay’s, what led to his decision to step down.

The gaming platform Roblox (RBLX) restored its services following an outage that began on Thursday at around 7 pm ET. According to the company, the root cause was an “internal system issue,” with the company’s CEO writing in a blog post that, “…the failure was caused by the growth in the number of servers in our datacenters.”

The European Union, Germany, Canada, Japan, Mexico, France, South Korea, Italy, and other countries wrote U.S. lawmakers, saying a proposed U.S. electric vehicle tax credit violates international trade rules. The U.S. Congress is considering a new $12,500 tax credit that would include $4,500 for union-made U.S. electric vehicles and $500 for U.S.-made batteries. Only U.S.-built vehicles would be eligible for the $12,500 credit after 2027, under a House proposal released this week.

And for those fashion-conscious readers, Elton John Eyewear, a new line of eyewear, is launching at Sam's Club today and at Walmart (WMT) later this week.

M&A Activity

Meta, the company soon to be known previously as Facebook (FB), acquired one of Oculus Quest's more notable subscription-based fitness companies, Within, which makes an Oculus app called Supernatural.

Coca-Cola Co (KO) is buying full control of BodyArmor for $5.6 billion in a deal that values the sports drink brand at about $8 billion.

After Today’s Market Close

Avis Budget (CAR), Chegg (CHGG), Clorox (CLX), NXP Semiconductor (NXPI), and Simon Properties (SPG) will be among the companies reporting their quarterly results. Those looking to get a jump on those reports and others coming in the following days should visit Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page.

On the Horizon

November 2: IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism, API Crude Oil Stock

November 3: ADP Employment Change, Markit Services & Composite PMIs, ISM Non-Manufacturing & Composite PMIs, Factory Orders, Federal Reserve Interest Rate decision

November 4: Balance of Trade, Unit Labor Costs, Nonfarm Productivity, weekly jobless claims

November 5: Non-Farm Payrolls, Unemployment Rate

November 9: PPI, API Crude Oil stock change

November 10: Inflation, Weekly jobless claims, Wholesale inventories, EIA Crude and Gasoline stocks, Monthly budget statement

November 12: JOLTs report, Michigan Consumer Sentiment

November 15: NY Empire State Manufacturing Index

November 16: Retail Sales, Export & Import Prices, Industrial Production, NAHB Housing Market Index, Business Inventories, Overall Net Capital Flows, Foreign Bond Investment, Long-Term Tic Flows, API Crude Oil stock changes

November 17: Housing Starts, Building Permits, EIA Crude Oil and Gasoline Stocks

November 18: Weekly jobless claims and Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index

November 22: Chicago Fed National Activity Index, Existing Home Sales

November 23: Markit Manufacturing and Service PMIs, API Crude Oil stock changes

November 24: FOMC Minutes, Durable Goods Orders, Wholesale Inventories, Retail Inventories, Corporate Profits, weekly jobless claims, 2nd estimate for GDP, Goods Trade Balance, Personal Income and Spending, New Home Sales, PCE Price Index, Michigan Consumer Sentiment

November 29: Pending Homes Sales, Dallas Fed Manufacturing Index

November 30: S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Index, Chicago PMI, CB Consumer Conference

Thought for the Day

“Fall has always been my favorite season. The time when everything bursts with its last beauty, as if nature had been saving up all year for the grand finale.” — Lauren DeStefano

Disclosures

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.