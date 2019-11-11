Daily Markets: Alibaba Crushes Singles Day; Trump Throws Cold Water On Trade Hopes

Today’s Big Picture

While the stock market is open today in the US, the bond market is closed in observation of Veteran’s Day holiday. We’d like to take this opportunity to thank all those who serve and have served and all of those who have loved and supported them. Your sacrifices allow the rest of us to pursue our dreams, enjoy the freedoms we have, and fret over the most mundane minutia. Thank you, we are so very fortunate that you exist.

Following last week’s move higher for global equities that came on the back of potential progress on the US-China trade from, this week is starting off on rather different footing. In Hong Kong, renewed violence and protests are escalating as one protestor was shot by police and tear gas used to disperse a crowd. On the trade front, Reuters reported President Trump said, “talks had moved more slowly than he would have liked. He said reports that the United States was willing to lift tariffs were incorrect, adding that Beijing wanted a deal more than he did.”

While that fresh bout of trade talk uncertainty combined with escalating violence in Hong Kong are weighing on global equities, we see the president’s trade comments as being in step with the two steps forward, one step back rhetoric that has characterized the trade talks. Equity indices in Asia started the week off on a lower note, European markets are down in trading today and US futures point to a lower open.

Data Download

While there are no major US economic reports to be had today, there are many others worth noting as investors look to fine-tune their global growth forecasts. We would note exiting last week, the Atlanta Fed kept its December quarter GDP forecast of 1.0% intact for the week, however, that is still below its 1.5% forecast had at the end of October. By comparison, the New York Fed cut its December quarter Nowcasting forecast to 0.73% last Friday, which continues its string of almost weekly downgrades for the December quarter that began back in September.

China's October Vehicle Sales fell 4.0% year over year, which marked the 16th consecutive months of declines. Sales of "new energy" vehicles (NEVs) fell for the fourth consecutive month after the government reduced purchase incentives. The October value of new yuan loans provided by the Chinese banks fell to CNY 661.3 billion from CNY 1,690 billion in September, missing October expectations of CNY 800 billion. The October data marked the lowest value since December 2017

October machinery orders in Japan were weaker than expected, rising just 5.1% year-over-year in September, versus expectations for a 7.9% increase, but up significantly from the previous month’s decline of -14.5%. Bank Lending grew more than expected, up 2% year-over-year versus expectations for 1.8%. The October Current Economy Watchers Survey in Japan decreased to 36.7 from 46.70 in September of 2019, while the Outlook component jumped to 43.7 in October, better than the anticipated 41.3 reading and September’s 36.9.

September Industrial Production in India fell 4.3% year over year following the 1.1% drop in August. India’s measure of Manufacturing Production for September fell 3.9% year over year compared to the 1.2% year over year fall in August.

September Italian Industrial Production fell 2.1% year over year, in-line with expectations that called for accelerating declines compared to July and August. October Wholesale Prices in Germany fell 2.3% year over year, marking the biggest drop since May 2016. Britain's September quarter GPD rose 1.0% year over year, down from 1.3% and 2.1% in the June and March quarters, respectively. September’s 1.0% reading missed the consensus of 1.1% and was the weakest growth rate since the March 2010 quarter.

Friday afternoon, Moody's changed its outlook on UK's rating to negative from stable as it affirmed its Aa2 rating. The outlook downgrade change was driven by two factors. First, UK institutions have weakened as they have struggled to cope with the magnitude of policy challenges that they currently face, including those that relate to fiscal policy. Second, the UK's economic and fiscal strength are likely to be weaker going forward and more susceptible to shocks than previously assumed.

Stocks to Watch

Alibaba Group (BABA) kicked off its Global Shopping Festival at midnight in China and in the first minute and eight seconds, gross merchandise value (GMV) settled through Alipay reached $1 billion. In the first hour, GMV reached $12 billion, and within an hour and a half, Alibaba’s sales exceeded the total reached on Singles Day in 2016. By Monday afternoon local time, Alibaba’s GMV surpassed 2018’s $30.5 billion and was set to rise further toward the expected $37 billion target. This year the company kicked off the shopping extravaganza with performances by pop sensation Taylor Swift and put a heavy emphasis on live streaming to sell goods.

Qurate Retail Group (QRTEA), formerly Liberty Interactive Corp., reported September quarter EPS of $0.42, $0.09 ahead of expectations while revenue for the quarter of $3.09 billion missed the consensus forecast of $3.12 billion.

Liberty TripAdvisor (LTRPA) beat September quarter EPS expectations by $0.20 on revenue that fell 6.6% year over year to $428 million, which missed the consensus forecast for the quarter.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals (FOMX) and Menlo Therapeutics (MNLO) signed a definitive merger agreement to create a combined biopharmaceutical company focused on the commercialization and development of therapeutics to serve patients in the dermatology space.

SunPower (SPWR) plans to separate into two independent, complementary, strategically-aligned and publicly-traded companies – SunPower and Maxeon Solar Technologies.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NEPT) announces a definitive agreement with International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) to co-develop hemp-derived CBD products.

Friday Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) hit a new 52 week high after beating estimates by a solid margin and better-than-expected guidance despite the unresolved problems with Apple and Huawei.

Share of Tupperware Brands (TUP) slid on Friday after the company’s Board suspended the $0.27 per share quarterly dividend as it looks to “improve financial flexibility and drive profitability in the short term.”

While Boeing (BA) shared it hopes to deliver 737 MAX aircraft to airlines by the end of 2019, shares were grounded on Friday following an SEC filing by Southwest Airlines (LUV) that it will be pushing back the expected return of the grounded 737 MAX planes by a month.

After today’s market close, we will get a much smaller set of earnings reports than we were facing last week, including those listed below. For a more complete list, visit Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page .

DXC Technology (DXC) is expected to report EPS of $1.43 on revenue of $4,918.8 million.

Franco-Nevada (FNV) is expected to deliver EPS of $0.45 on revenue of $223.7 million.

Grocery Outlet (GO) is expected to report EPS of $0.19 on revenue of $652.6 million.

Tencent Music is expected to report EPS of $0.65 on revenue of $6,430.8 million.

On the Horizon

Tuesday President Trump speaks at a luncheon at the Economic Club of New York. Investors will be looking for further guidance on the on-again-off-again trade war, especially after last week’s about-face in which Trump on Friday denied China’s claim on Thursday that both nations had agreed to reverse tariffs as part of the Phase 1 agreement.

Wednesday Federal Reserve Chair Powell speaks to the Congressional joint Economic Committee then the House Budget Committee on Thursday. Also on Wednesday and Thursday, October CPI and PPI will be reported followed by October takes on Retail Sales, Empire State Manufacturing and Industrial Production on Friday.

Upcoming IPOs:

Leaping Group Co. LTD (YZCM) , a multimedia service provider based in Shenyang, China, with business relationships with national advertising clients, is expected to price 4 million shares at around $5 per share on November 11th. Saudi Aramco (ARMCO) - which is expected to be the largest IPO in history, produces about 1/10th of the world’s crude and is the world’s most profitable company - is set to being trading on the Saudi stock market in early December with the IPO prospectus released on November 10th. For a more complete list of upcoming IPOs by month, please visit the Nasdaq IPO Calendar.



Dates to mark:

November 14 - US decision on European auto tariffs November 15 - US Retail Sales for October November 19 - Huawei compliance deadline for US companies November 21 - Tesla (TSLA) is expected to unveil its Cybertruck pickup in Los Angeles November 28 - US Stock Market Closed for Thanksgiving Holiday November 29 - Black Friday; US stock market closes at 1 PM ET December 2 - Cyber Monday December 5-6 - OPEC meeting December 15: New tariffs on consumer goods from China scheduled to go into effect barring any deal



Thoughts for the Day

As we face a Monday that for much of the country is entirely too cold, ponder this:

“Life is full of misery, loneliness, and suffering - and it's all over much too soon.” - Woody Allen

