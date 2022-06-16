Daily Markets: After Fed Rate Hike, Inflation and Global Growth Concerns Remain

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity indexes ended today’s session down except for South Korea’s KOSPI and Japan’s Nikkei, which gained 0.16% and 0.40%, respectively. Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries ended the day essentially flat, down 0.03%, China’s Shanghai Composite fell 0.61%, Taiwan’s TAIEX dropped 1.00% and India’s Sensex declined 1.99%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng led the way, down 2.17% on the day.

By mid-day trading, major European equity indices are down big across the board and U.S. futures point to an ugly-ish open later this morning. This reversal from yesterday’s post-Federal Reserve monetary policy move rally comes as both the 10-year Treasury yield and that for 2-year Treasuries resumed their upward climb and other central banks boosted interest rates earlier this morning. Those hikes include the Bank of England hiking interest rates this morning by 25 basis points to 1.25%, marking its fifth consecutive increase, and the Swiss National Bank boosting rates to -0.25%from -0.75%.

Also hitting equities is the sobering realization that even the Fed is waiting to see a flattening in the inflation data, which means inflationary pressures won’t be licked overnight and remain a significant headwind for the economy going into the second half of 2022. Helping bring that realization about, natural gas prices are vaulting higher this morning as Russia once again reduces gas volumes to Italy and Germany.

Data Download

International Economy

The Bank of England (BoE) Interest Rate Decision was announced at 7:00 AM ET with the bank raising rates 25 basis points (0.25%) to bring the lending rate to 1.25%. Given that the current inflation rate in the UK is 9.0%, it is yet to be seen how effective this and subsequent hikes will be in putting pressure on the countries demand for goods and services. With Russia’s recent actions to reduce energy sales to various European countries our view is that central banks’ actions will do little to rein in rising prices. The next rate announcement is due August 4.

11:00 PM ET this evening, the Bank of Japan (BoJ) will release its own policy rate update which is expected to remain unchanged at -0.10% where it has been since January 2016.

Domestic Economy

At 8:30 AM ET, we’ll get the latest read on Weekly Initial and Continuing Jobless Claims with the weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventory report to follow at 10:30 AM ET.

Also, at 8:30 AM ET, the May Housing Starts & Building Permits data will be released, and expectations are looking for 1,730K housing starts vs. April’s 1,724K. Readers who will want to parse the data should watch single-family and multi-family data for the month, which have been running at 1100-1200K and 540-625K, respectively, the last few months. As interest rates have moved higher in recent months, we’ve seen a pronounced cooling in mortgage application volumes, which could lead to a softer than expected print for the May Housing Starts figures.

Following yesterday’s weaker than expected June Empire State Manufacturing Index, we’ll look to see how the June print for the Philly Fed Manufacturing Index stacks up against 0.5% consensus forecast and its May figure of 1.1%.

Markets

Stocks finished higher yesterday, recovering some of their recent losses as the Federal Reserve signaled that it would front-load interest rate increases to tamp down inflation. The Fed also cut its 2022 GDP forecast to +1.7% from +2.8% in March. What the Fed expects for GDP in the second half of 2022 remains an open question, given the -1.5% print for the March quarter and the Atlanta Fed’s GDPNow 0.0% for the second quarter. The Nasdaq Composite finished yesterday up 2.50%, while the S&P 500 added 1.46% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1.00%. Ten of the 11 S&P sectors finished higher, led by Consumer Discretionary and its 3% gain on the day. The lone decliner was the Energy sector, which fell ~3%. Including yesterday’s moves, here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: -15.60%

S&P 500: -20.48%

Nasdaq Composite: -29.06%

Russell 2000: -23.82%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): -53.07%

Ether (ETH-USD): -67.64%

Stocks to Watch

Before trading kicks off for U.S.-listed equities, Jabil (JBL) and Kroger (KR) are expected to report its quarterly results.

KLA Corp. (KLAC) reaffirmed guidance for current quarter EPS of $4.93-$6.03 vs. the $5.48 consensus with revenue in the range of $2.30-$2.55 billion vs. the $2.42 billion consensus. KLA also announced a $6 billion share repurchase authorization, which includes an Accelerated Share Repurchase of ~$3 billion to be completed over the next 3-6 months, with the remaining amount to be repurchased over the following 12-18 months.

Revlon (REV) announced it and certain of its subsidiaries have filed voluntary petitions for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

Sony (SONY) and Honda Motor (HMC) have signed a joint venture (JV) agreement to establish a new company that will engage in the sale of high-value-added electric vehicles (EVs) and provide services for mobility. The JV targets selling its EVs and mobility services in 2025.

At its Capital Markets Day, Ferrari (RACE) announced its 2022-2026 strategic plan that calls for 15 new product launches between 2023 and 2026 and reaffirmed the first fully electric Ferrari will be unveiled in 2025

Unilever (UL) and Genomatica, a leader in biotech and sustainability, launched a venture to develop plant-based ingredients using biotechnology as alternatives to palm oil and fossil fuel-derived cleansing ingredients.

LPL Financial (LPLA) introduced LPL Private Client Services Network, a program offers LPL-affiliated advisers access to vetted companies that can help serve sophisticated and complex needs of the advisers' high-net-worth clients.

Montauk Renewables (MNTK) is set to join the Russell 3000 index after the conclusion of the 2022 Russell indexes annual reconstitution effective with the market open on June 27.

Prudential Bancorp (PBIP) shareholders approved an acquisition of the company and its subsidiary, Prudential Bank, by Fulton Financial (FULT).

IPOs

No new IPOs are expected to start trading this week. Readers looking to dig more into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

Adobe (ADBE) is expected to report its latest quarterly results after equities stop trading today. Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when, head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Friday, June 17

Eurozone: Consumer Price Index - May

Thought for the Day

“I don’t wait for the calendar to figure out when I should live life.” ~ Gene Simmons

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.