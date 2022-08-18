Daily Markets: After Fed Minutes, Markets Turn Back to Retail Earnings

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity indexes ended today’s session down across the board, except for India’s Sensex, which eked out a 0.06% gain. Markets seemed to cluster as Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries and South Korea’s KOSPI were off 0.32% and 0.33%, Taiwan’s TAIEX and China’s Shanghai Composite fell 0.44% and 0.46%, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng declined 0.80% and Japan’s Nikkei closed down 0.96%. By mid-day trading, European equity indices are mixed, and U.S. futures point to a positive open but interestingly, at the point of writing at least, VIX is also up this morning.

Yesterday’s July Fed monetary policy meeting minutes showed the Fed will continue to remain data dependent as it looks to continue its efforts to return inflation to its 2% target but could slow the pace of rate hike increases if its efforts show an impact on inflation. Offsetting that thought, however, the minutes showed the current pace of hikes is likely to remain “for some time to ensure that inflation was firmly on path back to 2%.” And that brings us back to watching incoming data. That being said, it's worth noting that the Fed’s comments were made before we saw those declines in the July CPI and PPI.

With investors once again looking to decipher the Fed’s intent captured in those meeting minutes, equities are seeing some lift this morning following comments from Cisco (CSCO) that supply constraints began to ease slightly at the back half of its July quarter and have continued to improve. The company also shared component supply headwinds are showing signs of easing as well. That points to improving conditions that have been a thorn in the company’s ability to deliver products, but we expect as we approach the start of trading today, the focus will shift back to the barrage of retail earnings out before the market open.

Data Download

International Economy

Annualized inflation in the Euro area was confirmed at a new record high of 8.9% in July, up from 8.6% the prior month and compared to 2.2% a year earlier. Excluding energy, inflation to 5.4% from 4.9%, and the core inflation index, which excludes the cost of energy, food, alcohol & tobacco, rose to 4% in July from 3.7% the prior month. A September rate hike by the European Central Bank is reportedly a “done deal” but policymakers are split between a 25 or 50 basis point increase following the 50-basis point increase in July.

Norway’s central bank on hiked its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points to 1.75% and flagged a likely further hike in September as inflation soars. Norwegian inflation hit an annual 4.5% in July, up from 3.6% in June and well ahead of consensus projections for 3.8%.

Elsewhere, the U.S. and Taiwan will start formal talks on a trade and economic initiative “early this fall.” Discussions are expected to include trade facilitation, regulatory practices, anti-corruption standards, deepening agriculture trade, and other issues.

Domestic Economy

Compared to the last few days, we have a far more subdued slate of economic data today. At 8:30 AM ET, the latest weekly and continuing jobless claims report will be published and fresh claims are expected to inch up to 265K from 262K the prior week while the consensus view has continuing claims rising to 1438K from 1438K. Also, at 8:30 AM, the Philadelphia Fed Index for August will be disseminated and it is expected to rebound to -5 vs. July’s -12.6 reading.

At 110:00 AM ET, the Existing Home Sales report for July will be released and given what’s happened in the mortgage applications index data, the consensus sees existing home sales falling to 4.89 million from 5.12 million in June.

Markets

Markets seemed to take a break yesterday as what has been recognized as a relatively strong bear rally seems to be losing some steam. The reality of our current situation and road ahead vis-à-vis consumer strength is starting to creep into recent optimism. All sectors save Energy saw declines as the Dow fell 0.50%, the S&P 500 declined 0.72%, the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.25% and the Russell 2000 closed down 1.64%.

Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: -6.49%

S&P 500: -10.33%

Nasdaq Composite: -17.30%

Russell 2000: -11.49%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): -50.72%

Ether (ETH-USD): -50.81%

Stocks to Watch

Before trading kicks off, BJ’s Wholesale (BJ), Canadian Solar (CSIQ), Estee Lauder (EL), Kohl’s (KSS), and Tapestry (TPR) will be among the companies issuing their latest quarterly results and guidance.

Cisco reported July quarter results that topped consensus expectations and the company delivered guidance for both the current quarter and its coming year that bookended Wall Street EPS expectations and beat revenue forecasts. The company shared that its orders and backlog levels are at record highs and the supply chain constraints that affected Cisco's business earlier this year "began to ease slightly at the back half of the quarter." However, rising costs on freight, logistics, and other items will restrain margins and EPS growth at least in the near term.

Even though it reported better than expected July quarter results, Bath & Body Works (BBWI) issued downside guidance for the current quarter with EPS of $0.10-0.20 vs. $0.23 consensus. Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be down mid-to-high single digits on a YoY basis from $1.68 billion.

In a 144 form filing, GameStop (GME) chairman Ryan Cohen’s RC Ventures has filed for the right to sell his 9.45 million shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY), roughly an 11.8% stake in the company. The news sent BBY shares tumbling in aftermarket trading. Notably, this follows a 144 filing by Bed Bath & Beyond CFO Gustavo Amal, who was looking to sell shares in the company as well.

AeroVironment (AVAV) acquired Planck Aerosystems, Inc., a leading provider of advanced unmanned aircraft navigation solutions. Terms of the deal were not announced but Planck's products include embedded technologies and fully integrated unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) that leverage its expertise in UAS guidance and navigation, autonomy, and artificial intelligence.

Phillips 66 (PSX) submitted a proposal to acquire all common units of DCP Midstream (DCP) it does not already own for $34.75 per unit.

IPOs

As of now, no IPOs are slated to be priced this week. Readers looking to dig more into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

Applied Materials (AMAT), Bill.com (BILL), and Ross Stores (ROST) are expected to report their quarterly results after equities stop trading today. Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when, head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Friday, August 19

Japan: CPI – July

UK: Retail Sales – July

Germany: PPI - July

Thought for the Day

“How does it help…to make troubles heavier by bemoaning them?” ~ Seneca

Disclosures

Cisco (CSCO) is a constituent of the Tematica BITA Digital Infrastructure & Connectivity Index

