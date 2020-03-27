Daily Markets: A Stimulus Extravaganza, But Will It Be Enough?

Today's Big Picture

Following three days of gains, markets in Europe and the US are giving back some of their recent gains even as markets in Asia finished the day higher, except for Australia's ASX 200, which fell 5.3%. As of midday trading, all the major European indices were deeply in the red. The pan-European Stoxx 600 was down 3.0%, Germany's DAX -2.8%, the UK's FTSE -4.4%, and Italy's FTSE MIB -2.9%. Meanwhile, as we write today's note, US equity futures point to a drop at the open.

The market rally this week has been fueled by a combination of monetary stimulus and the pending passage of the US fiscal stimulus plans, which goes to a vote in the House later this morning. Over night the G-20 pledged to inject over $5 trillion into the global economy, saying it will do whatever it takes to overcome the pandemic.

The flipside of these staggering aggregate stimulus figures is the realization of how pronounced the standstill in the global economy is likely to be as the virus spreads across more of the globe. Following the three-day surge in the market, as we head into a weekend that will more than likely only result in higher case counts, we suspect investors and traders alike are booking some of the quick gains associated with the recent relief rally.

The last several weeks have seen the share price of many quality companies drop to an astounding degree. While uncertainty will remain with us until some progress is made in containing the spread of the virus, investors can take this time to build their stock and ETF shopping lists for when the market eventually finds its footing. We would encourage our readers to take a break from the troubling headlines to do just this. While you are at it, maybe get outside, take a walk with your dog or with loved ones while you still can. A little bit of normalcy goes a long way these days.

Data Download

If you are feeling a bit low today, watch this and skip to the next paragraph. There is no good news here today. The total number of coronavirus cases globally has risen to over 530,000, with the pace of new confirmed cases now clearly limited by the availability of testing. There are now nearly 2.5 billion people, roughly 1/3 of the world's population, in some degree of lockdown. The United States now has the most number of confirmed cases in the world, at over 85,600, passing China yesterday. That's stunning considering that the United States has less than a quarter of the population of China, but to be fair, many argue that the official case number out of China is wildly under-reported . After four days of good news out of Italy, yesterday saw the net new cases rise to just below Sunday's level after four consecutive days of decline. Spain has seen no relief with the number of new cases continuing to grow day after day.

This morning we learned that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for the virus.

China announced yesterday that it would close its borders to nearly all foreigners and dramatically cut international flights to curb reintroduction of the coronavirus from abroad. Just a little over a month ago, China loudly criticized other nations for suspending travel links with China. Life moves pretty fast in the time of the coronavirus.

Yesterday was the third consecutive day of gains for US equities, and whole the upward swing has been impressive, volatility remains high, and crude has not participated in the rally. Another for the plus column was yesterday's Treasury auction of $32 billion in 7-year notes, which saw strong demand and record low yield. That's a good sign considering the amount of Treasuries that will be issued to support the massive stimulus bill.

After the impressive rebound over the past three days, the Nasdaq Composite is now just 20.8% below its high, the S&P 500 22.3%, the Dow 23.7%, and the Russell 2000 30.8%. After Monday's close those numbers were down 30.1%, 33.9%, 37.1% and 42.4% respectively.

The profits earned by China's largest industrial firms fell 28.2% in January-February. This was the steepest decline in at least ten years. State-owned firms saw profits drop 32.9% while private-sector fell 36.6%.

Consumer Confidence in Italy fell to 101 in March from a downwardly revised 110.9 in February. This was the lowest reading since January 2015. The country's manufacturing confidence fell to 89.5 in March from a downwardly revised 98.8 in February. This was the lowest reading since April 2013, when the nation was still suffering from the Great Financial Crisis. The composite business morale index, which combines surveys from retail, manufacturing, construction, and services, dropped to 81.7 from 97.8.

Later today in the US, we will get data on Personal Income and Spending, plus PCE Price Index for February. We will also get the Michigan Consumer Confidence report for March as well as the usual weekly Baker Hughes Oil rig report.

Stocks to Watch

It has been a tough week, so we'd like to call out some companies and people that deserve appreciation for what they are doing to help others in this time of need. This is by no means a complete list, but it can help us all feel a bit better about the world.

Airbnb is working to provide free or subsidized housing to 100,000 healthcare workers and first-responders fighting the coronavirus.

Dyson is producing 15,000 ventilators that the company was able to design in just ten days to help with the global shortage.

that the company was able to design in just ten days to help with the global shortage. Gap (GPS) , HanesBrands (HBI) , Ralph Lauren (RL) , and Canada Goose (GOOS) are all shifting production lines from making apparel to manufacturing face masks, scrubs, and gowns.

, , , and are all from making apparel to manufacturing face masks, scrubs, and gowns. The Ralph Lauren Corporate Foundation (RL) is donating $10 million to its Emergency Assistance Foundation to help its employees, the WHO COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, the Pink Pony Fund, and more.

Corporate Foundation is donating $10 million to its Emergency Assistance Foundation to help its employees, the WHO COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, the Pink Pony Fund, and more. Apple (AAPL) , Facebook (FB) , and Salesforce (CRM) are all donating millions of masks for healthcare professionals in the US and Europe.

, , and are all donating millions of masks for healthcare professionals in the US and Europe. NYU is granting dozens of fourth-year med school students early graduation so that they can join the ranks helping to battle this pandemic.

Unilever (UL) is donating €100 million worth of soap, sanitizers, bleach, and food to support emergency efforts and supporting suppliers and customers with €500 million of cash flow relief and protecting its workforce from loss of income, details here .

is donating €100 million worth of soap, sanitizers, bleach, and food to support emergency efforts and supporting suppliers and customers with €500 million of cash flow relief and protecting its workforce from loss of income, details . Krispy Kreme (KKD) and Starbuck (SBUX) are giving away food and coffee to people serving on the front lines of the pandemic.

and are giving away to people serving on the front lines of the pandemic. Uber (UBER) is delivering more than 300,000 free meals to hospital workers.

is delivering more than 300,000 free meals to hospital workers. Softbank (SFTBY) is donating $1.4 million, and Estee Lauder (EL) is donating hand sanitizers. JetBlue (JBLU) is offering free flights for healthcare workers. The Four Seasons is offering free rooms for healthcare workers.

is donating $1.4 million, and is donating hand sanitizers. is offering free flights for healthcare workers. is offering free rooms for healthcare workers. New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees and his wife are donating $5 million to various organizations in Louisiana that are helping those in need during this time.

are to various organizations in Louisiana that are helping those in need during this time. Actress Angelina Jolie is donating $1 million to No Kid Hungry to help children left without meals during school closures.

is donating $1 million to No Kid Hungry to help children left without meals during school closures. Arnold Schwarzenegger donated $1 million to the Frontline Responders Fund.

donated $1 million to the Frontline Responders Fund. Singer Rihanna 's Clara Lionel Foundation is donating $5 million in grants to organizations assisting in coronavirus relief efforts.

's Clara Lionel Foundation is donating $5 million in grants to organizations assisting in coronavirus relief efforts. Elton John is partnering with Fox and iHeartMedia to host Fox Presents The iHeart Living Room Concert for America on Sunday, March 29. Guest artists include Billie Eilish, Alicia Keys, Mariah Carey, Tim McGraw, Backstreet Boys, and Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong, among others.

is partnering with to host Fox Presents The iHeart Living Room Concert for America on Sunday, March 29. Guest artists include Billie Eilish, Alicia Keys, Mariah Carey, Tim McGraw, Backstreet Boys, and Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong, among others. There are a lot more. Click here to read about more people stepping up when the world is in desperate need.

As we look to close out the latest wild ride in the equity markets, the list of companies rescinding guidance continues to expand. Today we add:

Kornit Digital (KRNT)

Gap (GPS)

Virtusa (VRTU)

Univar Solutions (UNVR)

SITE Centers (SITC)

Dell (DELL)

VMware (VMW)

REV Group (REVG)

American Campus Communities (ACC)

Rent-A-Center (RCII)

Magna (MGA)

Salem Media (SALM)

Molson Coors (TAP)

Arlington Asset Investment (AI) will not declare a first quarter 2020 common stock dividend to preserve liquidity as a result of volatile market conditions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hilton (HLT) is reducing work schedules and is eliminating non-essential expenses as well as suspending its dividend. EQT Corp. (EQT) has also suspended quarterly dividend payments.

Given the delayed tax season, H&R Block (HRB) is not providing a tax season volume update until our fiscal 2020 earnings release in June.

Last night Reuters reported General Motors (GM) will extend the shutdown of its North American plants beyond March 30 with a restart date TBD. This accompanies the news General Motors will is instilling pay cuts for its executives and salaried employees, while others take paid leaves of absence. Tesla (TSLA) will cut its on-site staff at its Nevada Gigafactory 1 battery plant by around 75% following Panasonic (PCRFF) sharing it will scale down its operations in response to the coronavirus. By comparison, Ferrari (RACE) plans to resume production in Maranello and Modena as of April 14.

After last night's US market close, Lululemon Athletica (LULU) reported better than expected quarterly results but joined the list of companies not providing guidance following the announced closure of its North America, Europe, Malaysia, and New Zealand retail locations. GameStop (GME) did pretty much the same as Lululemon as its January quarter EPS crushed expectations due to demand for products that support remote and virtual work/learnings, but even so, it suspended its guidance. KB Home (KBH) also joined those ranks this morning, and we'll see what SecureWorks (SCWX) says about its outlook on its earnings conference call later this morning after its quarterly results beat top and bottom-line expectations.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG) guided current-quarter revenue above consensus, given the recent surge in product demand tied to edible gardening, professional growing, and pest control.

And in a surprise move given the turbulent markets of late, real estate and development company Howard Hughes Corp. announced a public offering of the company's stock.

After US equity markets close today, there are no companies expected to report their quarterly earnings, it's Friday! Over the weekend, we'll be keeping watch should any companies rescind their guidance or cut their dividend as well as report some positive news. Readers looking to get the lowdown on upcoming earnings reports for next week and thereafter should visit Nasdaq's earnings calendar page .

On the Horizon

Upcoming IPOs: For a complete list of upcoming IPOs by month, please visit the Nasdaq IPO Calendar.

Dates to mark: April 10: US equity markets closed for Good Friday April 28-29: Federal Reserve FOMC meeting April 30: European Central Bank rate decision May 12-14: Google I/O Developer Conference May 25: US stock market closed for Memorial Day



Thoughts for the Day

"The weekend is here, and you deserve a medal for getting through this week."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.