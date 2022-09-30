Daily Markets: A Hard End to the Quarter

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity indexes ended today’s session mixed. China’s Shanghai Composite declined 0.55%, South Korea’s KOSPI and Taiwan’s TAIEX fell 0.71% and 0.81%, respectively, while Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries was off 1.21%, and Japan’s Nikkei dropped 1.83%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.33% and India’s Sensex advanced 1.80% after Reserve Bank of India comments following the latest rates hike buoyed Financials. By mid-day trading, European equity indices are up across the board and U.S. futures point to a moderately positive open later this morning.

Equities are attempting to claw back some of yesterday’s drubbing; however, double-digit inflation in the Eurozone and the one-two punch of excess inventories reported by Nike (NKE) and Micron (MU) reinforce expectations for a challenging September quarter earnings season. Those reported inventories are leading to more aggressive efforts by Nike that will hit margins, while Micron is cutting capital spending plans given it doesn’t see demand rebounding until the start of 2Q 2023. Weakening economic data for China and comments about slowing exports out of Taiwan will add to concerns over the pace of the global economy, as will continued dollar strength. Before U.S.-listed equities begin trading, we’ll receive the latest read on the Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index and if that data fails to show meaningful improvement it means the market will concede the Fed needs to “go bigger for longer” in its inflation fight. As we close out September, it's continuing to look like expectations for the coming quarter will be revised lower, keeping volatility and uncertainty alive, two things neither markets nor investors like.

Data Download

International Economy

Amid lingering global economic uncertainty, Japan’s consumer confidence index declined to 30.8 in September of 2022 from August’s 3-month high of 32.5. However, Retail Sales in Japan increased by 4.1% YoY in August, exceeding the market consensus of 2.8% and following a 2.4% gain in July. The August print was the sixth straight month of increase in retail trade and the steepest pace since May 2021.

The Caixin China General Manufacturing PMI fell to 48.1 in September from 49.5 the previous month, hitting the lowest level since May. New orders shrank the most since April, and export sales declined at the steepest rate in four months.

The official NBS Manufacturing PMI for China increased to 50.1 in September from 49.4 the previous month, surpassing market forecasts of 49.6. This was the first expansion in factory activity in three months and follows a series of stimulus packages from the government and an easing of COVID restrictions in some cities. The NBS Non-Manufacturing PMI for China declined to a four-month low of 50.6 in September from 52.6 the prior month with new orders (43.1 vs 49.8 in August) and foreign sales (46.0 vs 48.9) contracting for the third month in a row.

The preliminary annual inflation rate in the Euro Area jumped to 10% YoY in September of 2022 from 9.1% in August, reaching double-digits for the first time ever. The consensus forecast called for an increase of 9.7% and the preliminary figure for September marked the fifth consecutive month of rising inflation, with prices showing no signs of peaking. The unemployment rate in the Euro Area was unchanged at 6.6% for a second consecutive month in August, a record low reading that matched expectations.

Domestic Economy

At 8:30 AM ET, the August Personal Income & Spending report will be published but odds are the focal point of the data will be on the Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index, one of the Fed’s preferred inflation metrics. For August, the consensus view has the core PCE Price Index ticking higher to 4.7% YoY vs. July’s 4.6% figure and climbing 0.5% on a MoM basis.

Soon after equities begin trading today, the Chicago Fed will publish its September PMI, which is expected to slow to 51.8 from 52.2 the prior month.

At 10 AM ET, the Final September reading for the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index will be had and the market expectation is for a rebound to 59.5 up from 58.2 in August.

Markets

Yesterday saw markets continue to extend losses with renewed vigor as Hurricane Ian made its way through Florida. The Dow dropped 1.54%, the S&P 500 lost 2.11%, the Russell 2000 fell 2.35% and the Nasdaq Composite closed down 2.84%. All sectors were down, with Utilities losing just over 4% and Consumer Discretionary names declining 3.49%. Although Financials took a hit yesterday, a small pocket of insurers were up on speculation that once they have covered claims from Ian they will be in a position to raise rates on coverage, similar to what they did after Hurricane Andrew 30 years ago. Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: -19.57%

S&P 500: -23.62%

Nasdaq Composite: -31.37%

Russell 2000: -25.40%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): -27.90%

Ether (ETH-USD): -63.79%

Stocks to Watch

Before trading kicks off for U.S.-listed equities, there are no market moving earnings reports expected to be released. As we close out the quarter later today, investors will want to watch for earnings pre-announcements both this afternoon and next week.

While Nike (NKE) reported August quarter results that topped expectations, the shares were under pressure last night as it also reported a 44% YoY increase in inventories after rising 23% the prior quarter and expects margins will be impacted by efforts to discount out-of-season product more aggressively in a largely promotional marketplace.

Micron (MU) issued mixed August quarter results with better than expected EPS but revenue for the quarter fell 19.7% YoY to $6.64 billion, missing the $6.78 billion consensus. The company issued downside guidance for its current quarter with EPS of $(0.06)-$0.14 vs. the $0.72 consensus and revenue of $4.0-$4.5 billion vs. the expected $5.68 billion. Micron shared its results were impacted by rapidly weakening consumer demand and significant customer inventory adjustments across all end markets. This led the company to announce it is “taking decisive steps to reduce our supply growth including a nearly 50% wafer fab equipment capex cut versus last year” which is likely to weigh on semiconductor capital equipment companies such as Lam Research (LRCX) and Applied Materials (AMAT).

Rent-A-Center (RCII) issued downside guidance for the current quarter with EPS of $0.85-0.95 vs. the $1.16 S&P consensus and its prior guidance of $1.05-1.25. Per the company, "External economic conditions have continued to deteriorate over the past few months...This has affected both retail traffic and customer payment behavior.”

Toyota Motor (TM) slashed its October production target by 6.3% to ~750K vehicles due to the ongoing semiconductor shortage. Last week, the company announced a production target of ~800K vehicles for the month. Last week, Honda Motor (HMC) shared it would reduce car output by up to 40% at two Japanese plants in early October due to ongoing supply chain and logistical problems.

Bloomberg reports that during a weekly Q&A session with employees, Meta Platforms (META) Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg outlined sweeping plans to reorganize teams and reduce headcount for the first time ever. Per the report, Zuckerberg also shared Meta would reduce budgets across most teams, even those that are growing.

Alphabet (GOOGL) announced it will shut its consumer gaming service, Stadia, as it "hasn't gained the traction with users that we expected."

IPOs

After Today’s Market Close

On the Horizon

Monday, October 3

Japan: au Jibun Bank Japan Manufacturing PMI – September

Eurozone: S&P Global Eurozone Manufacturing PMI – September

UK: S&P Global/CIPS UK Manufacturing PMI - September

JPMorgan Global Manufacturing PMI - September

US: S&P Global US Manufacturing PMI – September

US: ISM Manufacturing Index – September

US: Construction Spending – August

Tuesday, October 4

Eurozone: Producer Price Index - August

US: Factory Orders – August

US: JOLTs Job Openings Report – August

Wednesday, October 5

Japan: au Jibun Bank Japan Services PMI – September

Eurozone: S&P Global Eurozone Composite PMI – September

UK: S&P Global/CIPS UK Services PMI - September

JPMorgan Global Composite PMI – September

US: Weekly MBA Mortgage Applications

US: ADP Employment Change Report – September

US: S&P Global US Services PMI – September

ISM Non-Manufacturing Index – September

US: Weekly EIA Crude Oil Inventories

Thursday, October 6

Eurozone: Retail Sales - August

US: Challenger Job Cuts Report – September

US: Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims

US: Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories

Friday, October 7

Japan: Household Spending, Leading Index – August

Germany: Industrial Production – August

US: Employment Report – September

US: Consumer Credit – August

Thought for the Day

“There seems to be some perverse human characteristic that likes to make easy things difficult.” ~ Warren Buffett

