Daily Markets: A Brief Intermezzo Before the Earnings Deluge

Today’s Big Picture

US equity futures are pointing to a drop at the open as Brexit takes center stage, and Friday's optimism concerning a trade deal with China is dampened by lack of clarity and word that China unexpectedly wants more talks before signing anything. Asian markets closed in the green earlier today. Japan was closed for a public holiday. European markets are mostly in the red.

Even though US stock exchanges are open, odds are today will be a quiet day in observance of Columbus Day in the US, which has local government, schools, post offices, many banks, and other institutions are closed for the day. Today is also a non-settlement day, and all fixed income and bond markets are closed. There are no major economic reports or expected September quarter earnings reports to be had today, which means we are in for a somewhat compressed week from a news and data flow perspective.

In our view, while equities breathed a sigh of trade relief, Friday's announced "phase one" US-China trade mini-deal is a work in progress. As announced on Friday, nitty-gritty details will be worked out over the coming weeks, but in reviewing what was said about phase-one, thornier issues including China's enforcement of intellectual property rules, US access to China markets, and Chinese government support for state-owned enterprises were not addressed.

In some respects, it means the real negotiations are still ahead, and a clear sign of that emerged this morning following reports China "needs" to have further discussions before signing off on a phase-one deal. We continue to think the devil remains in the details, and we're only seeing a respite from the drama. That's likely part of the reason why despite Friday's feel-good phase one pronouncements, planned US tariff increases in December on electronics, apparel and other imported consumer goods from China have yet to be shelved.

The weekend’s US-China trade breather increased focus for investors on Brexit negotiations and corporate earnings, the velocity of which will pick up significantly this week, and what’s comes next on the US-European trade front later this week. Today’s news that China now thinks more talks are necessary for even this mini agreement may push markets to realize this headwind to the global economy isn’t going away anytime soon.

If the last week and the rest of this week were a multi-course trade and earnings meal, today is when the sorbet would be served, and palates cleansed. We’ll take the interlude that today affords, and recommend investors use the time to get ready for the 160 or so earnings reports coming at us this week and more than 1,300 coming over the following two weeks.

Data Download

China experienced bigger-than-expected declines in both imports and exports in September, with the former falling -3.2% year-over-year versus expectations for -3% decline and the later dropping a whopping -8.5% versus an anticipated -5.2%. Vehicle sales in the nation declined -5.2% in September from -6.9% year-over-year fall in August.

Signs of deflation continue to worsen with Germany’s Wholesale prices falling -1.9% year-over-year in September versus expectations for a -1.3% decline and the -1.1% decline in August.

The manufacturing sector continues to disappoint with Eurozone Industrial Production in August contracting more than expected, down -2.8% from 2.1% in July, worse than the -2.5% expected.

As we mentioned above, there are no US economic reports slated for today. We will use that quiet to point out that exiting last week, the Atlanta Federal Reserve trimmed its GDPNow forecast of current-quarter gross domestic product growth to 1.7% from 1.8% the prior week and 2.3% in late August. The data behind that revision, as well as similar ones for the other key global economies, will be revisited later this week when the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund begin their annual meetings in Washington, DC later this week.

Stocks to Watch

There are no expected corporate earnings reports to be had today, but investors should be on the watch for pre-announcements today, particularly those to the downside relative to expectations.

Construction/engineering firm Aecom (ACM) is reported to be closing in on a $2.4 billion deal to sell its management services business to a group of private equity firms.

Natural gas futures have snapped a five-day losing streak on the heels of forecasts of colder-than-normal weather across parts of the western US. Equities to watch include United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG), VelocityShares 2x Long Natural Gas ETN (UGAZ), and ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL).

US private equity group Thoma Bravo has agreed to buy British cybersecurity company Sophos Group (SOPH:LN)at £3.1 billion, including net debt.

On the Horizon

Hopes for some sort of agreement on Brexit ahead of Thursday’s critical EU summit fell apart Sunday night after a weekend full of intensive negotiations left representatives on the Eurozone side of the table completely confused. Once again, the Irish border is the primary issue, which looked to have made progress last week, but the devil is always in the details and apparently those details are deemed unworkable.

Upcoming IPOs this week:

Bellring Brands, Inc (BRBR), a subsidiary of Post Holdings, is expected to begin trading on Oct. 17 on the NYSE. The company will be a holding company operating in the global convenient nutrition category. Its primary brands, Premier Protein®, Dymatize®, and PowerBar®, comprise all major product forms, including ready-to-drink protein shakes, powders and nutrition bars, and are distributed across channels including club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, convenience and specialty. The offering consists of 30 million shares of its Class A common stock that are expected to be priced between $16 and $19 per share with an option for an additional 4.5 million shares granted to the underwriters for 30-days at the IPO price.

Innate Pharma SA (IPHA), a French biotechnology company focused on therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer, is expected to begin trading on Oct. 17 on Nasdaq Global. The company expected to offer 10.67 million of its ordinary shares to specified categories of investors, comprised of an initial public offering of American Depositary Shares, each representing one ordinary share, in the United States, and a concurrent private placement of ordinary shares in Europe (including France) and other countries outside of the United States. The company expects to offer around 20 million shares to be priced at $7.50 per share. The company currently already has over 64 million shares trading on the Euronext Paris under the Bloomberg ticker IPH.FP. In September 2015, Citibank launched an unsponsored ADR on the OTC under the symbol INNTY with CUSIP: 45781k105.

Dates to mark:

October 15: Next US Democratic Presidential debate

October 16: US Retail Sales - given slowing growth in consumer credit and rising auto loan delinquencies, this will be particularly important

October 18: Date the US is expected to impose tariffs on $7.5 billion in aircraft, food products and other goods from the European Union

October 18-20: Annual meeting of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund in Washington, DC.

October 23 - Facebook (FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg is due to testify before the House Financial Services Committee

CEO Mark Zuckerberg is due to testify before the House Financial Services Committee October 27 - Saudi Arabian oil company Aramco (ARMCO) is expected to publish its IPO prospectus, in what could be one of the largest offerings of the year.

is expected to publish its IPO prospectus, in what could be one of the largest offerings of the year. October 29-30: Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting

October 31: Brexit?

Thought for the Day

“The most beautiful way to start and end a day is with a grateful heart.” - Charlie Brown

“My bed is a magical place where I suddenly remember everything I forgot to do.” - All of us

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.