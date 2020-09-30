Daily Markets: 2020 Election Jitters Intensify Following Trump-Biden Debate

Today’s Big Picture

Last night’s first 2020 U.S. presidential debate fanned concerns over the election itself and the likelihood of a protracted battle after election day. The fallout of the debate kicked the level of political uncertainty up even further, as evidenced by the fall in European equities, U.S. futures that are in the red, and Asian equities that finished trading mixed.

Japan’s Nikkei closed down 1.5% on the day and China’s Shanghai Index was off 0.2% while the Hong Kong Hang Seng finished 0.8% higher. Equities in Asia were buoyed by the better than expected September PMI data reported for China, showing that economy’s recovery from the pandemic is accelerating, and economic data out of Japan that points to sequential improvement.

When U.S. equities finish trading today, it will close the books on a month that erased some of the gains recorded earlier this year. While there once again appears to be progress on a potential pandemic fiscal stimulus package, after last night’s debate we continue to think that political football will likely be punted until after the election. More than likely, the next 34 days will be volatile ones for the stock market, which in and of itself will require copious amount of Pepto Bismol and Dramamine, and we suspect investors will increasingly price in the likelihood of a contested 2020 U.S. presidential election. At best that lack of clarity will likely keep the stock market capped, but odds are investors will be in for a volatile ride, nonetheless.

Data Download

International Economy

The World Trade Organization (WTO), which has authorized the European Union to impose tariffs on U.S. goods worth $4 billion in retaliation for subsidies for American aerospace company Boeing (BA). This comes after the U.S. imposed tariffs of $7.5 billion on EU goods over state support for Boeing’s rival Airbus (EADSY).

Today Christine Lagarde, president of the European Central Bank, said for the first time that the ECB will consider following the lead of the U.S. Federal Reserve by committing to a period of overshooting its inflation target to make up for undershooting it for an extended period. Investors can read that as a decidedly dovish comment that implies a desire to weaken the zone’s currency.

Japan’s economy is improving, but remains weaker than it was pre-COVID:

Retail Sales rose 4.6% MoM but were down 1.9% YoY in August, up from a 2.9% YoY decline in July, and better than the expected drop to -3.5%.

rose 4.6% MoM but were down 1.9% YoY in August, up from a 2.9% YoY decline in July, and better than the expected drop to -3.5%. Industrial Production rose 1.7% MoM in August, slowing from the 8.7% gain in July. On a YoY basis, IP is down 13.3% YoY, up from the prior 15.5% decline in July. This was the third consecutive monthly gain in IP, driven mainly by cars, steel, and electronic components.

rose 1.7% MoM in August, slowing from the 8.7% gain in July. On a YoY basis, IP is down 13.3% YoY, up from the prior 15.5% decline in July. This was the third consecutive monthly gain in IP, driven mainly by cars, steel, and electronic components. Housing Starts were down 9.1% YoY in August, up from the prior 11.3% decline and besting expectations for an improvement to just -10.9% YoY.

were down 9.1% YoY in August, up from the prior 11.3% decline and besting expectations for an improvement to just -10.9% YoY. The Leading Economic Index for July improved to 86.7 from 83.8 but was weaker than the expected 86.9 and remains below the pre-pandemic levels in the low 90s.

to 86.7 from 83.8 but was weaker than the expected 86.9 and remains below the pre-pandemic levels in the low 90s. The Coincident Index for July rose to 78.3 from 74.4, reaching the highest level since April, but still well below the pre-pandemic levels that we in the mid to upper 90s. Construction Orders in Japan were up 28.5% YoY in August after being down 22.9% YoY in July.

China’s PMIs today were mixed:

NBS (National Bureau of Statistics) Manufacturing PMI rose to 51.5 in September from 51, besting expectations for an even more modest increase to just 51.2.

NBS Non-Manufacturing rose to 55.9 from 55.2.

Caixin Manufacturing PMI (which looks at smaller, mainly private companies versus the NBS survey that is focused on larger, state-owned companies) instead declined to 53.0 from 53.1 where it was expected to remain.

Inflation remains exceedingly low in the Euro Area while Household spending is starting to recover.

France’s Harmonized Inflation Rate for September was flat at 0.0% YoY, down from the prior 0.2% from which it was expected to rise to 0.3%. The country’s Producer Price Index (PPI) was an equal “meh”, at 0.1% increase in August after a 0.4% increase in July. Household Consumption rose 2.3% MoM after falling -0.9% in July and beating estimates for an increase to a 0.2% contraction.

Harmonized Inflation Rate for September was flat at 0.0% YoY, down from the prior 0.2% from which it was expected to rise to 0.3%. The country’s Producer Price Index (PPI) was an equal “meh”, at 0.1% increase in August after a 0.4% increase in July. Household Consumption rose 2.3% MoM after falling -0.9% in July and beating estimates for an increase to a 0.2% contraction. Italy’s Harmonized Inflation rate fell to -0.9% YoY in September from the prior -0.5% versus expectations for it to rise to -0.4%.

Harmonized Inflation rate fell to -0.9% YoY in September from the prior -0.5% versus expectations for it to rise to -0.4%. Germany’s Import prices were up just 0.1% MoM to be down overall 4.0% YoY but improved from July’s-4.6%. Harmonized Unemployment Rate remained at 4.4% in August, the first month it has not increased in a year. The non-Harmonized unemployment rate fell to 6.3% from 6.4% in August, the third consecutive decline, and in line with expectations. Retail Sales rose 3.1% MoM to sit at +3.7% YoY, driven in large part by rapid growth in online sales and sales of furniture, household appliances, and building materials. Work-from-home strikes again!

The UK’s GDP in Q2 (final estimate) contracted 19.8% QoQ after a 2.5% contraction in Q1 making for a 21.5% YoY contraction. It has suffered the worst contraction amongst all the world’s major advanced economies and its largest second-quarter decline on record.

Domestic Economy

Yesterday’s Case-Shiller home price index found home prices across the country rise 9.1% at an annualized rate, the biggest monthly gain since September 2013. Demand was quite strong across all 20 individual metro areas within the index except for New York city where prices fell 0.43% MoM and are down 1.1% since February. The other 19 cities have all seen gains in August and since February.

Before the market open we’ll get the latest weekly MBA Mortgage Applications Index, the September ADP Employment Change report, and the third estimate of 2Q 2020 GDP. Soon after the market open, we’ll receive the September Chicago PMI Index, the August Pending Homes Sales data, and the weekly EIA Crude Oil Inventory report.

Markets

Yesterday all the major equity indices closed lower. The S&P 500 declined 0.5% in what can only be called a relatively lackluster day of trading as investors waited for last night’s presidential debate. More importantly, the S&P 500 once again tested its 50-day moving average and could not hold on to what has become a formidable resistance level over the past couple of days.

The Nasdaq Composite fell 0.3% on the day while the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Russell 2000 moved 0.5% and 0.4% lower, respectively. From a sector perspective, we’d note the communication services sector was the only sector that closed higher on the day thanks to a 2% gain in Facebook (FB), while energy was the worst-performing sector, followed by materials.

With the close of today’s market, we will shut the books on not only the month of September, but 3Q 2020. Year to date, the Nasdaq Composite Index is up 23.6% while the S&P 500, up 3.2% YTD is a distant second, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Russell 2000 are down 3.8% and 9.8%.

Yesterday commodities also started to feel pressure with WTI crude falling nearly 4% and natural gas down over 8%. Overall the Bloomberg index of energy commodities is back down to the lowest level since July with its 200-day moving average trending lower.

Corporate debt issuance has been going at an utterly breathtaking pace this year, with $1.7 trillion issued so far this year, the most on record, up 65.4% over last year and up 44% year-to-date from the prior record year in 2017. On the other hand, the overall market cap of new equities issued this year is less than what it was over 20 years ago with IPOs year-to-date accounting for about 24 basis points of the Russell 3000 versus 37 basis points for the equivalent point in the year in 2000.

Stocks to Watch

At 2 PM ET today, Google (GOOGL) will live-streaming its "Launch Night In" event to the general public at which it is expected to announce a new top-of-the-line Pixel smartphone, an updated Chromecast streaming device, smart speakers, and, possibly, displays under the Nest brand name.

Shares of Progress Software (PRGS) tumbled in aftermarket trading last night after the company reported quarterly results that bested top and bottom-line expectations. The company also increased its revenue guidance for the current year to $438-$442 million with EPS of $1.63-$.166.

Semiconductor systems company Micron (MU) reported better than expected top and bottom-line results for its August quarter but guided its current November quarter below consensus expectations. The company shared it is seeing a recovery in smartphone, auto, and consumer; Cloud and laptop demand remains healthy, driven by the pandemic's work from home trend; and enterprise demand is soft due to lower IT spending. For the current quarter, Micron sees EPS of $0.40-0.54 vs. the $0.68 consensus with revenue for the quarter in the range of $5.00-5.40 billion vs. the $5.33 billion consensus.

The New York Stock Exchange has set a reference price of $7.25 for the direct listing of data-mining company Palantir Technologies (PLTR). The reference price was determined based on recent secondary trading performance and doesn’t dictate where the shares will start trading and at what Palantir’s actual valuation will be.

At an investor event yesterday, coatings company Sherwin-Williams (SHW) raised its outlook and now expects its September quarter sales to increase 3%-5% vs. a prior view for sales to be up or down a low-single-digit percentage. The company expects 2020 EPS of $20.96 to $21.46 vs. $19.21 to $20.71 prior view.

Boeing (BA) is expected to consolidate 787 Dreamliner assembly in South Carolina, ending production of the plane in Washington state as the pandemic weakens demand for aircraft.

Marathon Petroleum (MPC) has started cutting employees at its U.S. operations amid weaker global demand for motor fuels due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Walt Disney (DIS) shared it will lay off 28,000 workers at its domestic theme parks shortly after the state of California signaled that Disneyland Resort would likely have to remain closed for the foreseeable future due to Covid-19 concerns.

The Financial Times reports Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) plans to cut up to 9,000 jobs, as the pandemic accelerates a restructuring at the oil and gas producer already facing a shift to an era of cleaner fuels.

NextEra Energy's (NEE) energy transmission subsidiary has agreed to acquire GridLiance, which owns ~700 miles of high-voltage transmission lines and related equipment, from Blackstone (BX) for $660M, including the assumption of debt. It is also being reported that NextEra recently approached Duke Energy (DUK) about a takeover and was rebuffed.

Pfizer (PFE) has agreed to buy 9.9% of Hong Kong-listed CStone Pharmaceuticals, which focuses on immuno-oncology medicines.

Caesars Entertainment (CZR) and licensed betting company William Hill PLC (WIMHY) announced that they have reached an agreement on the terms of a recommended cash acquisition pursuant to which Caesars will acquire the entire issued and to be issued share capital of William Hill for approximately £2.9 billion.

Following allegations of fraud and sexual abuse against the Nikola’s (NKLA) founder and former executive chairman, Trevor Milton, General Motors (GM) and Nikola are not expected to finalize a $2 billion deal that was scheduled to close before Wednesday, October 1.

Amazon (AMZN) launched a new service called Amazon Explore that allows customers to book live, virtual experiences led by local experts. The experiences may be focused on creativity, learning DIY skills, taking virtual tours of far-off places or cultural landmarks or, in some cases, shopping local boutiques from around the world.

After today’s market close, there are no companies expected to report their quarterly earnings. Investors that want to get a jump on those reports coming later in the week should visit Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page.

On the Horizon

October 1: Personal Spending, PCE, Initial Jobless Claims, Bloomberg Comfort, Markit Manufacturing PMI, ISM Manufacturing, Construction Spending October 2: Nonfarm Payrolls, Unemployment Rate, Average Hourly Earnings, University of Michigan Sentiment, Factory Orders, Durable Goods, Capital Goods



Thought for the Day

For those who watched last night's debate and are feeling dispirited, we offer this:

“We always want the best man to win an election. Unfortunately, he never runs.” ~ Will Rogers

