Daily Markets: 20.5 Million Jobs Lost in April, Bringing Unemployment to Almost 15%

Today’s Big Picture

The focus for investors around the world is this morning’s Nonfarm Payroll report as a guide to just how hard the world’s largest economy is getting hit by the pandemic. Consensus estimates were for a loss of 21.25 million nonfarm jobs in April following the loss of 701,000 in March with the unemployment rate to rise to over 16% from 4.4%. The actual number of jobs lost was 20.5 million with the unemployment rate rising to 14.7% from 3.2% in February and the number of unemployed persons rising by 15.9 million to 23.1 million. This is the highest rate and the largest monthly increase in the history of the series with the available data going back to January 1948.

The number of unemployed persons who reported being on temporary layoff increased by a factor of 10x to 18.1 million with the number of permanent job losers rising to 2 million from 544,000. The labor force participation rate fell by 2.5 percentage points over the month to 60.2 percent, which is the lowest rate since January 1973. The employment-population ratio dropped by 8.7 percentage points to the lowest rate in the history of the series.

US equity futures took what looks to be the worst monthly Employment Report in our lifetime in stride following the preview offered by weekly jobless claims of the last few weeks and Wednesday’s April ADP Employment Change report. As the innards of today’s April Employment Report are digested and investors continue to focus on the reopening of the global economy, US equity futures continue to point to a positive market open. Talk about resiliency and don’t fight the Fed.

Major equity indices in Asia closed well into positive territory today with Japan’s Nikkei 225 gaining 2.6%, China’s Shanghai Composite rose 0.8%, South Korea’s Kospi closed up 0.9% and Australia’s ASX 200 gained 0.5%. Markets in Europe started off well into positive territory today and remain so following the day’s US employment data.

Data Download

Coronavirus

According to data from John Hopkins, new infections worldwide were over 92,700 yesterday, the highest daily count since April 24, with the total, confirmed cases rising above 3.82 million and the global death toll to over 267,000. The US has had more than 75,000 fatalities and the UK just surpassed Italy as the nation with the second-highest death toll of nearly 31,000.

As we keep our coronavirus comments a tad shorter than usual today, more on the pandemic can be found at Nasdaq’s Coronavirus and the Markets page .

International Economy

The Bank of England is expecting the UK to drop into its deepest recession in 300 years with output falling 3% in the first quarter and 25% in the second for a roughly 30% decline in the first half of 2020. Household spending has already fallen by about 30% since early March and the central bank expects that the nation’s unemployment rate will likely rise to 9% by 2021, a higher rate than even after the financial crisis. Despite the dire outlook, the BoE is not launching any additional stimulus.

The UK isn’t alone in its glum outlook. Australia’s central bank today predicted that the country is facing a 10% contraction in its economy in the first half of 2020 and 6% for the entire year, its first recession in thirty years, and the biggest contraction in its history.

Germany saw its exports fall 7.9% YoY in March, the biggest one-month drop since records began in 1990, after a 5.1% YoY drop in February, which was the biggest drop since the Financial Crisis.

Japan’s household spending fell 6% YoY in March, less than the expected 6.7% decline, but the sixth consecutive decline. Leading the fall was a 26.1% drop in spending on clothing and footwear followed by a 20.6% cut in culture and recreational expenditures. On the other end of the spectrum, spending on housing rose 1.8%. Nominal cash earnings rose 0.1% YoY in March, slowing significantly from the prior 0.7% increase.

Spain’s Industrial Production fell 12.2% in March after a 1.5% decline in February. This was the steepest 1-month decline since September of 2009 with output shrinking across all categories from capital goods, down 26.3%, to consumer goods, down 4.9%.

Ireland’s unemployment rate rose to a record 28.2% with 52.8% of those 15 to 24 years out of work. In a nation of just 4.9 million, almost 600,000 people are receiving special Covid-19 welfare payments with another 427,000 having their pay subsidized by the government. Earlier this year the unemployment rate was down to 4.8%.

It isn’t just the US Treasury issuing dollar-denominated debt at a record pace. According to Dealogic data, governments across Asia have issued more than $30 billion dollar-denominated bonds in 2020, double the pace from last year. Indonesia raised $4.3 billion including its first-ever 50-year bond. Companies in the region raised $67 billion in dollar bonds in the first four months of 2020, similar to last year’s level.

Despite the verbal tussle between the White House and Beijing over the latter’s transparency concerning the start of the pandemic, top trade officials for the two countries spoke on the phone today and pledged to create a constructive environment in which to implement January’s signed trade deal. This conversation came after the President threatened to terminate the deal if China didn’t buy the promised level of goods and services from the US.

Later today Moody’s will issue its latest rating for Italy’s sovereign debt after Fitch unexpectedly cut its rating last week to the lowest level above junk, which is on par with Moody’s current rating. If Italy’s rating gets cut to junk, expect fireworks out of the Eurozone debt markets over the weekend.

Domestic Economy

Thursday’s Initial Jobless Claims saw another 3.17 million claims, more than the 3.05 million expected. Over the past 7 weeks, the US economy has seen 33.47 million initial claims, which is 20.3% of the total civilian labor force in February - 1 in 5 people in the workforce have lost their jobs in just 7 weeks. We’ve never seen anything like this. According to SHRM , 12% of small businesses say their business cannot last another month and 52% will fold within six months. When the company is gone, the jobs aren't coming back.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics yesterday reported preliminary estimates for non-farm productivity and unit labor costs in Q1. Productivity declined 2.5% annualized compared to a 5.5% expected to decline and the 1.2% increase in Q4 2020. This was the biggest decline in productivity since Q4 2015. Output fell 6.2% and hours worked dropped 3.8%. Unit labor costs rose 4.8% annualized in Q1, well above the prior 0.9% increase and higher than the expected 4% increase.

Yesterday the Federal Reserve released its Quarterly Report on Household Debt and Credit which saw Consumer Credit which saw total US household debt reach a record of $14.3 trillion after rising 1.1% in Q1. Total household debt is now $1.6 trillion higher than the pre-financial crisis peak of $12.68 trillion in Q3 2008. Student loans rose by $27 billion to $1.54 trillion with about 10.8% of those loans in delinquency or default, down from 11.1% in Q4 2019. Credit card debt fell $39 billion.

In January, California’s Governor Gavin Newsom released a budget that projected a $5.6 billion surplus for the next fiscal year. Now the state is expecting a deficit of $13.4 billion in the year ending June 30 followed by a $40.9 billion deficit next year. California law, like that of most states, requires it to pass a balanced budget each year, without aid from the federal government, the most populous state in the US will have to cut spending significantly and increase taxes at a time when its unemployment rate is expected to reach 18%. Democrats in the US House of Representatives are finalizing a draft bill that will include over $750 billion in aid to local and state governments on top of another round of direct support to Americans.

Markets

As of yesterday’s close, the NYSE Composite index is still in a bear market, down 20.1% YTD, and down 21.6% from its all-time high. The small-cap Russell 2000 is also down 23.1% YTD and 26.3% below its all-time high. So much for a bull market. The S&P 500 is down 10.8% YTD and the Dow is down 16.3%. On the other end of the spectrum, while large parts of the global economy are barely functioning, the Nasdaq 100 is up 4.2% YTD and the Nasdaq Composite is up 0.1%. Tech and health-care, which comprise about two-thirds of the Nasdaq, have held up much better than consumer cyclical or industrial stocks and are likely to continue to do so as work-from-home and social distancing has less of a negative impact, and in some cases a positive one, on many technology firms.

While the markets have rebounded since the March lows, which is generally good for corporate credit as it lowers default risk, Moody’s Investors Service has a baseline estimate of a 14% US high yield corporate default rate by the first quarter of 2021, which if history is any guide, means the US equity markets are likely to see another painful selloff.

The bond market is sending some decidedly bearish signals in contrast to the enthusiasm in equities as yields on both the 2-year and 5-year Treasuries dropped to their lowest levels ever, at 0.13% and 0.3% respectively and futures are now pricing in the possibility of negative rates. Contracts for fed fund futures were priced at levels that imply rates of between -0.015% and -0.03% for late 2020 and early 2021.

Stocks to Watch

Tickets for the earliest days of Disney’s (DIS) Shanghai Disneyland's reopening have sold out following a three-month shutdown due to the coronavirus outbreak. The Chinese government asked Disney to cap attendance of the re-opened park at 30% of capacity (~24,000 people) to reflect safeguards such as social distancing, masks, and temperature screenings.

Tesla (TSLA) plans to reopen its US car plant in Fremont as soon as today after California Governor Gavin Newsom allowed manufacturers to resume some operations. Ford (F) is planning to resume production and operations in North America beginning May 18, taking a phased approach. The company’s parts distribution centers will resume full operations in North America on May 11.

Semiconductor foundry Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) reported its April revenue increased 28.5% YoY to NT$96.0 billion and United Micro (UMC) reports April revenue rose 24.6% YoY to NT$15.1 billion.

Wireless networking solutions company Ubiquiti (UI) bested consensus expectations for the March quarter but shared it has experienced “a major disruption in our supply chain as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic due to related restrictions that have significantly impacted our suppliers' ability to manufacture or provide key components or services.”

Shares of Roku (ROKU) traded off last night following March quarter results that largely met investor expectations. While the company added 2.9 million active accounts during the quarter, bringing its total to 39.8 million, streaming hours in the quarter grew to 13.2 billion from 8.9 billion a year earlier. The pandemic environment in April led the number of new accounts to grow by more than 70% YoY while streaming hours climbed by about 80% YoY.

Dropbox (DBX) reported March quarter results that not only topped consensus expectations but also contained the company’s first quarterly profit. During the quarter, the number of paying users hit 14.6 million up from 13.2 million with average revenue per user (ARPU) climbing to $126.30 from $121.04. Dropbox estimates between $463-$466 million in sales for the current quarter and $1.88-$1.9 billion in 2020 vs, the respective consensus estimates of $448 million $1.86 billion.

March quarter results that contained a revenue beat but an earnings miss were a mixed bag for Uber Technologies (UBER) but the shares moved higher in aftermarket trading. Despite the company’s ride-related business being down 80% in April, the catalyst for the shares trading higher was had in management’s earnings call comments that rides have experienced week-over-week growth for the past three weeks. Gross bookings in large US cities are up significantly from the bottom as are rides in Hong Kong, France, India, and other markets. And while the pandemic hit the ride business hard, the company’s Uber Eats business benefited from the pandemic. Demand since mid-March surged and the business recorded an 89% YoY growth in April gross bookings (excluding India) and recently crossed the $25 billion gross bookings annual run rate.

After falling by an estimated 25% in 1Q 2020, a new report from Bain & Company sees worldwide sales of personal luxury goods — clothes, jewelry, watches, beauty products, and accessories — will plummet by 50%-60% in the current quarter. For all of 2020, Bain forecasts a contraction of 20%-35% in the personal luxury market. Investors will want to pay close attention to earnings results and guidance from LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (LVMH), Prada SpA (PRDSY), Christian Dior (CHDRF), Hermes (RMS:FP) and other luxury goods companies.

Macy’s (M) said it would delay its first-quarter earnings report until July 1, due to virus-related business disruptions which have also delayed the preparation of its financial statements.

JC Penney Company (JCP) and Sephora USA announced the two have reaffirmed their long-standing partnership to operate Sephora inside JC Penney.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) priced its initial public offering of 30 million American depositary shares at $17/ADS for a total offering size of ~$510M.

Alphabet (GOOGL) has pulled the plug on plans to develop its 12-acre Sidewalk Labs "smart city" project along Toronto's waterfront.

After today’s market close, no companies are expected to report their quarterly results. Investors looking to get the nitty-gritty on the 600 earnings reports to be had next week, including 19 S&P 500 constituents, should visit Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page .

On the Horizon

Dates to mark: May 12-14: Google I/O Developer Conference May 12: NFIB Small Business Confidence Report, Hourly Earnings, Budget Statement May 14: Retail sales for April, Industrial Production, JOLTS, University of Michigan Consumer Confidence May 21: Existing homes sales and Philly Fed Outlook May 25: US stock market closed for Memorial Day May 26: Chicago Fed Activity, Case-Shiller Home Prices, Consumer Confidence, New Home Sales, Dallas Fed Manufacturing May 27: Fed Beige Book May 28: Second estimate for Q1 GDP, Durable Goods report, Capital Goods, Pending Home Sales, and Kansas City Fed May 29: Goods Trade Balance, Wholesale Inventories, Personal Income and Spending, PCE, Chicago PMI



Thought for the Day

“Everyone's hoping it'll all work out

Everyone's waiting they're holding out

Everybody's working for the weekend”

~ Loverboy

“Oh boredom is so terrible, it's like a dread disease

Nothing could be worse than when there's nothing on TV

I'd rather be a cowboy than to stare blank at the walls”

~Oingo Boingo

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.