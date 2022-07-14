Daily Markets: 100-Basis Point Rate Hike? July PPI Could Tip the Scales

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity indexes ended today’s session mixed as Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries gained 0.60%, Japan’s Nikkei 0.62%, and Taiwan’s TAIEX 0.79% while China’s Shanghai Composite declined 0.08%, India’s Sensex 0.18%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 0.22% and South Korea’s KOSPI 0.27%. Similar to U.S. markets yesterday, it seems like increasingly high inflation is a forgone conclusion globally as these markets had a mild reaction to the 9.1% U.S. CPI print. By mid-day trading, major European equity indices are down across the board and U.S. futures point to a rough open later this morning as the yield curve remains inverted. Heading into today’s market open, the 10-year Treasury yield ~2.97 while the yield on 2-year Treasuries is 3.20%.

Following yesterday’s CPI report, the CME FedWatch Tool’s expectations jumped to a 100-basis point rate hike at the Fed’s upcoming monetary policy meeting. Today, all eyes turn to what the June Producer Price Index tells us about inflation. Recent reports from ISM and S&P Global point to continued inflation pressures during June for manufacturing and services businesses, but while some of those pressures remain elevated, some have also started to moderate compared to the last few months. If the published figures come in hotter than expected, odds are we’ll see the probability for a 100-basis point rate hike in the coming weeks climb even further. The consensus expectation for headline PPI is 10.7% YoY, down a tick vs. May’s 10.8% reading. In terms of the core PPI, it's expected to move modestly lower to 6.6% on a YoY basis, down from May's 6.8%.

Data Download

International Economy

June CPI figures for Ireland (9.1%), Sweden (8.7%) came in hotter than expected while Finland (7.8%) came in 0.20% under expectations as high energy costs continue to put pressure on not just crude oil prices but everything downstream from plastics manufacturing to transportation and shipping costs. The European Commission boosted its inflation forecast for the euro area to 7.6% this year, up from 6.1% in May, and now sees it at 4% in 2023 vs. its prior forecast of 2.7%. In June, inflation hit a record 8.6% in the eurozone.

China is scheduled to release Q2 GDP later tonight with expectations calling for 1.7% growth, significantly lower than the previous quarter’s 4.8% figure. This is not unexpected given the strict Zero Covid policy the country has been following since February.

Domestic Economy

As we discussed above, today’s must-see U.S. economic data point will be the June PPI report, but as that is released we’ll also get the latest weekly data on Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims. After the market close brings the Energy Information Administration’s latest weekly data on gasoline and oil inventories.

Markets

Markets seemed relatively unimpressed with (had mostly priced in) yesterday’s record setting 9.1% CPI print as evidenced by the 0.67% decline in the Dow, the 0.45% decline in the S&P 500, and the 0.15% and 0.12% declines in the Nasdaq-100 and Russell 2000, respectively. Industrial (-1.20%) and Healthcare (-0.94%) names were impacted the most. The only surprise was Twitter (TWTR) rallying 7.90% on news of a counter-suit filed against Elon Musk for his attempt to walk away from his agreed upon acquisition of the company.

Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: -15.32%

S&P 500: -20.23%

Nasdaq Composite: -28.11%

Russell 2000: -24.05%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): -57.58%

Ether (ETH-USD): -70.44%

Stocks to Watch

Before trading kicks off for U.S.-listed equities, Cintas (CTAS), ConAgra (CAG), Ericsson (ERIC), JPMorgan Chase (JPM), and Morgan Stanley (MS) are expected to report their latest quarterly results.

Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) reported stronger than expected June quarter results and guided the current quarter well above the consensus forecast. By the numbers, TSM reported earnings of NT$9.14 per share, NT0.62 better than the NT$8.52 consensus as revenue rose 43.5% YoY to NT$534.14 billion vs the NT$524.34 billion consensus. By reported end markets, TSM’s HPC, revenue rose 8.4% QoQ, smartphone revenue fell 1.8%, IoT rose low single digits as did Automotive and its other segments. For the current quarter, TSM sees $19.8-$20.6 billion in revenue vs. the $18.5 billion consensus.

In a filing with the SEC, Twitter (TWTR) shared an email from CEO Parag Agrawal to the Twitter team indicating the company and its board “plan to hold the buyer fully accountable to fulfill his contractual obligations.” The email also shared that “along with this litigation, the current environment - macroeconomic, geopolitical, societal - presents additional complexities and challenges.”

Welltower (WELL) shared that its senior housing operating portfolio spot occupancy rate improved 130 basis points during Q2 2022, with ~50 bps of that increase occurring in the last two weeks of June.

Royalty Pharma (RPRX) agreed to buy a royalty interest in pulmonary disease and asthma treatment Trelegy Ellipta from Theravance Biopharma (TBPH) and Innoviva (INVA) for $1.3 billion in cash upfront and up to $300 million in milestone payments.

United Insurance (UIHC) announced its Board of Directors has initiated a review of strategic and capital raising alternatives, including a potential sale, merger, unit divestiture, and sale of equity or surplus notes.

Flywire (FLYW) announced it completed the acquisition of Cohort Go, an international education payments provider, to accelerate its existing education business.

The European Commission approved, under the EU Merger Regulation, the acquisition of joint control of Nielsen Holdings (NLSN) by Elliott Investment Management LP. The commission also approved the acquisition of joint control of Citrix Systems (CTXS) and TIBCO Software by Vista Equity Partners and Elliott Investment Management.

Chevron (CVX) CEO Michael Wirth commented the price downturn could be fleeting as the oil market remains tight. Wirth said some of the recent weakness in oil is due to short-term demand destruction from high prices, but he pointed to factors that could lead to a longer-term demand resurgence.

IPOs

COVID-19 test marketer Virax Biolans Group (Nasdaq) targets its shares debuting later today. Readers looking to dig more into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

American Outdoor Brands (AOUT) is slated to report its quarterly results after equities stop trading today. Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when, head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Friday, July 15

China: Housing Prices, Industrial Production, Retail Sales – June

China: China Thomson Reuters IPSOS PCSI – July

China: 2Q 2022 GDP

UK: Car Registrations – June

Germany: Car Registrations – June

Italy: Consumer Price Index - June

US: Retail Sales – June

US: Empire Manufacturing Index – July

US: Industrial Production & Capacity Utilization – June

US: Business Inventories – May

US: Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index – July

Thought for the Day

“You become what you surround yourself with. Energies are contagious.” ~ Anonymous.

Disclosures

Citrix Systems, (CTXS), Ericsson (ERIC) are constituents of the Tematica BITA Digital Infrastructure & Connectivity Index

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.