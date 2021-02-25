Daily Markets: 10-Year Treasury's Continued Move Higher Weighs on Equities

Today’s Big Picture

Equity indices in Asia closed today’s trading higher across the board, led by the 3.5% climb in South Korea’s Kospi and the 1.7% move higher in Japan’s Nikkei. By mid-day trading, European equity indices were mixed and U.S. futures point to a similar open when those markets open later today.

With Federal Reserve Chairman Powell’s two days of testimony to Congress now in the rear view, today’s trading will be predicated by the day’s sea of economic data and quarterly earnings reports as investors wait for Friday’s expected House vote on the Biden fiscal stimulus plan. These will be closely watched as investors and equities grapple with the continued climb the US 10-year Treasury yield, which hit 1.46% earlier today after topping 1.4% yesterday, its highest level since February 2020.

Data Download

International Economy

Japan’s Leading Economic Index for December slipped to 95.3 from 96.1 in November and compared to expectations for a decrease to 94.9. The Coincident Index also moved lower month over month to 88.3 from 89.0 in November but also came in better than the expected 87.8.

Eurozone loans to households rose 3.0% YoY in January, after rising 3.1% in December. Loans to companies was up 7% YoY in January after rising 7.1% in December.

Consumer Confidence data out of the Eurozone area today was released:

Germany’s GfK in March “recovered” to -12.9 from -15.6 in February from which it was expected to increase to -14.3.

France’s Consumer Confidence in February inched lower to 91 from 92 in January, missing the expected reading of 93.

Italy’s Consumer Confidence in February rose to 101.4 from 100.7 in January, a tad better than the expected to increase to 101. The nation’s Business Confidence jumped to 99 in February, well above the expected 96.3 reading, and up from 95.1 in January.

Eurozone Economic Sentiment rose to 93.4 in February from January’s 91.5 and the expected 92 for the month. Consumer Confidence improved to -14.8 in February from -15.5 in January, matching the consensus forecast. Industrial Sentiment recovered to -3.3 in February vs. January’s 6.1 and the expected -54. Services Sentiment inched up to -17.1 from -17.8 in January, nicely ahead of the expected to decline to -18.5.

Domestic Economy

Yesterday the Census reported New Home Sales for January, which rose 19.3% YoY, 7.8% higher than expected, while the inventory for new homes for sale was down 5.5% YoY. Digging deeper into the inventory data, the inventory of new homes for sale that have not been started is up a whopping 44.6% YoY, while every other category within inventory (under construction, completed, and by region) are all down YoY. New homes for sale completed inventory is down 44.7% YoY. Months’ supply of new homes for sale is down to 4.0 from 5.0 a year ago, but up from 3.5 in October 2020. The median months on the market, seasonally adjusted, is down to 3.1 from 3.6 a year ago. The median sales price is up 5.1% and the average sales price is up 5.9%.

Later today we will get the January Durable Goods Orders report, GDP Price Index and Growth Rate for Q4, PCE Prices for Q4, January Pending Home Sales data, the Kansas Fed Manufacturing Index for February, the usual weekly jobless claims report, and weekly EIA Natural Gas Stocks report.

Markets

Yesterday equities reversed the slide from the first part of the week with the Nasdaq Composite gaining 1.0%, the S&P 500 1.1%, the Dow 1.6% and the Russell 2000 2.4%. The net new highs for the S&P 500 (the percent of stocks making a new 52-week high minus the percent hitting a new 52-week low) is nearly 17%, on pace to hit the highest level since January 12 - risk is back on.

Over a third of energy sector stocks made new 52-week highs on Wednesday, the highest percent since mid-May of 2018. Just under 39% of Financials made new 52-week highs, the highest level since December 2019.

The bond market so far is having its worst start to the year since 2015 as investors and policymakers fret over inflation concerns driven by government spending, record-breaking monetary policy support and economic data that points to an improving economy ahead of the expected Biden fiscal stimulus plan being enacted. Wednesday the yield on the 10-year Treasury broke above 1.4% for the first time since the start of the pandemic. Germany’s 10-year Bund yield has risen from -0.62 to +0.29 yesterday while Australia’s 10-year is now above it pre-pandemic level rising to 1.61%. Japan’s 10-year has risen above 0.1% for the first time since 2018.

Commodity prices are benefiting from inflation fears with copper rising above 9,000 a ton for the first time since 2011. Corn is closing in on an 8-year high of $5.54 a bushel and the S&P GSCI spot index that tracks price movements for 24 raw materials is up over 17% in 2021.

Stocks to Watch

Investors will have a number of quarterly earnings reports to chew through this morning including those from American Tower (AMT), Best Buy (BBY), Domino’s Pizza (DPZ), Flir Systems (FLIR), JM Smucker (SJM), Keurig Dr. Pepper (KDP), Papa John’s (PZZA), and Solar Winds (SWI).

ACI Worldwide (ACIW) reported better than expected December quarter results on both its top and bottom line but issued downside guidance for the current quarter. For the March quarter, the company sees revenue in the range of $270-$280 million vs. the $292.24 million consensus. For all of 2021, ACI expects adjusted EBITDA to be in a range of $375-$385 million, which assumes some net adjusted EBITDA margin expansion. The company also entered into an agreement with Starboard Value LP, which owns roughly 7.7% of outstanding ACIW shares, in which it will add two new independent directors.

Nvidia (NVDA) reported January quarter EPS of $3.10 per share, well ahead of the $2.81 consensus, and revenue for the quarter clocked in at $5.0 billion vs. the expected $4.82 billion. The company’s Graphics revenue rose 47% YoY to $3.06 billion, while its Data Center division jumped 91% YoY to $1.95 billion. While the company guided current quarter revenue to $5.3 billion vs. the $4.5 billion consensus, NVDA shares traded off following comments that while the company plans to sell cryptocurrency-geared cards to industrial miners starting in March, that business is only expected to be a small part of its overall business going forward.

Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD) missed the December quarter consensus EPS forecast despite revenue for the quarter coming in at $12.77 billion vs. the expected $12.59 billion. The company issued cautionary guidance calling for “topline growth from a healthy combination of volume and price” but warned “adverse channel and packaging mix, coupled with transactional FX and commodity headwinds, will pressure” its profitability.

Li Auto (LI) reported (December quarter EPS of $0.02, well ahead of the -$0.05 consensus. For the quarter, revenue jumped 65.2% YoY to $635.5 million, ahead of the $604.5 million consensus. For the current quarter, the company sees revenue in the range of $450.6-493.5 million with expected vehicle deliveries between 10,500-11,500 vehicles.

Bloomberg reports Tesla (TSLA) has told workers it will halt some production on a Model 3 production line at its car assembly plant in California February 22-March 7.

Brookdale Senior Living (BKD) announced an agreement with HCA Healthcare (HCA) for the sale of 80% of the equity in Brookdale Health Care Services, its home health, hospice, and outpatient therapy segment.

After today’s market close, ADT (ADT), Airbnb (ABNB), Axon (AXON), Beyond Meat (BYND), Dell (DELL),DoorDash (DASH), Etsy (ETSY), Farfetch Ltd. (FTCH), Groupon (GRPN), Salesforce (CRM) and a few dozen other companies are expected to report their quarterly results. Investors looking to get a jump on them should visit Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page.

On the Horizon

February 26: Personal Income & Spending, Goods Trade Balance, Chicago PMI, Michigan Consumer Sentiment

March 1: Markit Manufacturing PMI, ISM Manufacturing, Construction Spending, Total Vehicle Sales

March 2: IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism, API Crude Oil Stocks

March 3: ADP Employment Change, Markit Services PMI, ISM Non-Manufacturing, EIA Energy Stocks

March 4: Jobless Claims, Nonfarm Productivity, Factory Orders

March 5: Nonfarm Payrolls, Balance of Trade

Thought for the Day

“You only live once, but if you do it right once is enough.” – Mae West

Disclosures

