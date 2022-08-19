Daily Markets: $2 Trillion Options Expiration Closes Out a Relatively Calm Week

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity indexes ended today’s session mixed. A number of markets ended the day essentially flat as Japan’s Nikkei nudged down 0.04%, Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries eked out a 0.01% gain, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.05% and Taiwan’s TAIEX added 0.08%. South Korea’s KOSPI fell 0.61%, China’s Shanghai Composite declined 0.59% and India’s Sensex dropped 1.08%. By mid-day trading, major European equity indices are down across the board and U.S. futures point to a rough open later this morning.

With a blank slate of U.S. economic data today and less than a handful of quarterly earnings reports before markets begin trading today, markets head into the height of August doldrums. This week’s retail earnings effectively closes out this quarter’s reporting season. With the release of the latest Fed minutes, we get a break until next week’s PMI updates as well as Q2 GDP which, if you’ve been following the Atlanta Fed’s GDPNow model, has been moving around a fair bit over the past few weeks, with the latest estimate at 1.6% down from the early August estimate of 2.5%.

Complicating today’s trading is an estimated $2 trillion notional value of options that are expiring today. Expectations are for some turbulence as traders look to unwind or exercise their positions. With ~$975 billion of S&P 500-linked contracts and ~$430 billion of derivatives across single stocks scheduled to expire, odds are a volatile day is on deck.

Data Download

International Economy

The annual inflation rate in Japan rose to 2.6% in July, accelerating from June’s 2.4% YoY increase. The July figure marked the 11th straight month of increase in consumer prices and the fastest pace since April 2014 due primarily to surging fuel and food costs.

Hong Kong announce it will reopen one of its biggest Covid-19 isolation facilities as case numbers hit the highest in more than four months with the increase in daily infections fueled by more transmissible omicron subvariants.

Annual producer inflation in Germany rose to a new record high of 37.2% YoY in July, well above the market consensus of 32% for the month and June’s 32.7% reading. Energy prices, including the distribution of natural gas and electricity, remained the biggest drivers of the year-over-year increase. Excluding energy, producer prices climbed 14.6% YoY in July.

Retail Sales in the UK fell 3.4% YoY in July, the fourth consecutive declines as inflationary pressures continue to sap affordability.

Domestic Economy

As indicated above, today is one of those rare occasions when the U.S. economic calendar shows no data being published today. But speaking of calendars, be sure to mark August 26: That’s the day Fed Chair Powell will be speaking at the annual global central banking conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

Markets

Investors had a little more optimism yesterday as Cisco Systems (CSCO) reported a strong quarter. The Dow was up 0.06%, the Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 gained 0.21% and 0.23%, respectively and the Russell 2000 gained 0.68%. Energy was the big gainer, up 2.51%.

Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: -6.44%

S&P 500: -10.12%

Nasdaq Composite: -17.13%

Russell 2000: -10.89%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): -52.20%

Ether (ETH-USD): -51.86%

Stocks to Watch

Before trading kicks off for U.S.-listed equities, Buckle (BKE), Deere & Co. (DE), and Foot Locker (FL) will be among the companies issuing their latest quarterly results and guidance.

Semiconductor capital equipment company Applied Materials (AMAT) bested top and bottom line expectations for its July quarter and issued in-line EPS guidance of $1.82-$2.18 for its current quarter vs. the $1.94 consensus.

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (BYND) were hammered yet again last night following reports the company hired law firm Kirkland & Ellis to help it address a debt load that’s become unmanageable amid slumping sales.

While Ross Stores (ROST) reported better than consensus bottom line results for its July quarter, revenue for the period fell 4.6% YoY to $4.58 billion, missing the $4.62 billion consensus. Comps sales for the quarter fell 7% YoY, missing the guided fall of 4%-6%. Citing the increasingly challenging and unpredictable macro-economic landscape and today's more promotional retail environment, Ross issued downside guidance for both the current quarter and its full-year relative to consensus expectations.

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) is reportedly in talks to acquire VPX, owner of Bang Energy energy drink.

The board of directors at Atlas Corp. (ATCO) formed a special committee of independent directors to evaluate the unsolicited non-binding proposal from Poseidon Acquisition Corp. received by the Board on August 4.

Samsung (SSNLF) broke ground at a new semiconductor R&D complex in South Korea, where it plans to invest about 20 trillion won ($15 billion) by 2028 to drive leadership in chip technology.

IPOs

After Today’s Market Close

On the Horizon

Monday, August 22

US: Chicago Fed National Activity Index – July

Tuesday, August 23

Japan: Flash Manufacturing PMI - August

Eurozone: Flash Composite PMI - August

US: S&P Global Flash PMI

US: New Home Sales

US: Richmond Manufacturing & Services Indices

Wednesday, August 24

Eurozone: Consumer Confidence - August

US: Weekly MBA Mortgage Applications

US: Durable Orders – July

US: Pending Home Sales – July

US: Weekly EIA Crude Oil Inventories

Thursday, August 25

South Korea: Producer Price Index – July

Germany: GDP – 2Q 2022

Germany: Ifo Business Climate - August

US: Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims

US: PCE Price Index – 2Q 2022

US: GDP – 2Q 2022

US: Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories

US: KC Fed Composite Index – August

Friday, August 26

Japan: Tokyo CPI – August

Germany: GfK Consumer Climate – September

France: Consumer Confidence – August

Italy: Consumer Confidence - August

US: PCE Price Index – July

US: Personal Income & Spending – July

US: Retail Inventories ex-auto – July

US: Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index (Final) – August

Thought for the Day

“If it is endurable, then endure it. Stop complaining.” ~ Marcus Aurelius

Disclosures

Deere & Co. (DE) is a constituent of the Foxberry Tematica Research Sustainable Future of Food Index

