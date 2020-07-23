Daily Mail publisher's nine-month op profit falls 44%

Paul Sandle Reuters
The publisher of the Daily Mail newspaper reported a 44% drop in nine-month operating profit after growth in the first five months was wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic, although it said its newspapers and website had returned to profit in June.

Daily Mail and General Trust DMGOa.L reported adjusted operating profit of 63 million pounds ($80 million) for the nine months to end-June on revenue of 934 million pounds, down an underlying 7%.

The group, which is not issuing guidance for the year, said on Thursday its consumer media unit had returned to profitability in June, with a mid-single digit adjusted operating margin in the month.

