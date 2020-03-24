Daily Mail publisher's acquisition of "i" cleared by UK minister

LONDON, March 24 (Reuters) - Britain's Media Secretary Oliver Dowden on Tuesday said the Daily Mail publisher's acquisition of "i" would likely not lessen competition nor reduce the range of views in newspapers, therefore he would not to refer the deal to an in-depth probe.

Daily Mail and General Trust DMGOa.L agreed to buy the "i" newspaper and website from JPI Media for nearly 50 million pounds in November.

