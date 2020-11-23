Daily Mail publisher reports 38% drop in earnings

LONDON, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The publisher of Britain's Daily Mail DMGOa.L reported a 38% drop in adjusted operating profit to 90 million pounds ($120 million), at the top end of guidance, as its media, exhibitions and UK property information units were impacted by the pandemic.

It reported revenue of 1.2 billion pounds, down 10% on an underlying basis, for the year to Sept 30.

($1 = 0.7511 pounds)

(Reporting by Paul Sandle Editing by William Schomberg)

