Daily Mail-owner says consumer media revenue down a third in April

Daily Mail owner DMGT said its consumer media, property information and events businesses were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in March, the final month of its first half, as it reported flat revenue and a 20% drop in pretax profit.

The company, which has suspended its guidance, said consumer media revenues were down by 33% in April and by an estimated 30% in the first four weeks of May.

