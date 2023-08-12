News & Insights

GS

Daily Mail in talks with investors over potential bid for Britain's Telegraph

Credit: REUTERS/Toby Melville

August 12, 2023 — 03:08 pm EDT

Written by Kanjyik Ghosh for Reuters ->

Aug 12 (Reuters) - The Daily Mail and General Trust has registered its interest with British bank Lloyds LLOY.L for a potential bid for The Telegraph, a spokesperson told Reuters on Saturday.

However, while it has been engaging with several parties, DMGT does not yet have any formal plans and there is no consortium, the spokesperson added.

Sky News earlier reported that Lord Rothermere, chairman of both DMGT and its consumer division DMG media, is courting financial investors including funds based in the Middle East to support a bid for the Telegraph newspapers.

Individual external investors would be unlikely to own more than 20% of the Telegraph titles if they formed part of a consortium with the Daily Mail proprietor, the report added.

Lloyds in June seized control of the parent company of the Daily and Sunday Telegraph and political magazine The Spectator after a long-running dispute with their former owners, the Barclay family, over debts secured against the businesses. The debts run to more than 1 billion pounds, according to media reports.

Last month, the Telegraph and Spectator appointed investment bank Goldman Sachs GS.N and law firm Linklaters to advise on their sale.

(Reporting by Kanjyik Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Giles Elgood)

((Kanjyik.Ghosh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.