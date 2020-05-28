Daily Mail And General Trust H1 Profit Rises; Reports Loss In April; Stock Dips

(RTTNews) - Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT.L) reported first-half profit before tax of 80 million pounds, higher than last year's 50 million pounds. Earnings per share grew to 89.7 pence from 12.9 pence a year ago.

Adjusted profit before tax was 56 million pounds, compared to 100 million pounds last year. Adjusted earnings per share were 15 pence, compared to 22.5 pence a year ago.

Revenue was 683 million pounds, down from 687 million pounds last year. Adjusted revenue dropped 5 percent to 690 million pounds from 724 million pounds a year ago. Underlying revenue growth was flat.

The Board has declared an interim dividend of 7.5 pence per Ordinary and 'A' Ordinary Non-Voting share, up 3 percent from last year's 7.3 pence, which will be paid on June 26.

In April 2020, total Group revenues decreased 23 percent on an underlying basis, and adjusted operating loss was 3 million pounds, compared to last year's 5 million pounds adjusted operating profit.

Further, the company said the suspension of formal guidance continues as outlook remains unclear due to Covid-19.

In London, Daily Mail shares were trading at 716 pence, down 4.53 percent.

