Daily Journal Incurs Q2 Loss Due to Investment Losses, Rising Costs

Shares of Daily Journal Corporation DJCO have declined 1.5% since the company reported earnings for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, compared with the S&P 500 index’s 1.4% decline over the same period. Over the past month, the stock has fallen 12.5%, underperforming the S&P 500’s 3.7% gain.

Daily Journal incurred a second-quarter fiscal 2026 net loss of $25.14 per share, against a net income of $32.43 per share a year earlier.

Total consolidated revenues increased 25% year over year to $22.7 million from $18.2 million in the prior-year quarter.

However, the company incurred a net loss of $34.6 million against a net income of $44.7 million a year earlier. The swing was largely attributable to unrealized losses on marketable securities totaling $51.2 million during the quarter, versus unrealized gains of $59.4 million in the prior-year period.

Daily Journal Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Daily Journal Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Daily Journal Corporation Quote

Journal Technologies Continues to Lead Growth

Journal Technologies, Inc. (“JTI”), the company’s technology subsidiary, remained the primary contributor to Daily Journal’s revenue growth during the quarter. JTI revenue increased 32.2% year over year to $18.2 million from $13.8 million in the prior-year quarter.

Management attributed the improvement to continued growth in e-filing and public service fees, higher recurring licensing and maintenance revenues, and increased consulting activity. On a consolidated basis, licensing and maintenance fees increased to $8.5 million in the quarter from $7.5 million a year earlier, consulting fees climbed to $4.9 million from $2.7 million, and other public service fees rose to $4.8 million from $3.6 million.

Traditional Business Posts Modest Gains

Daily Journal’s Traditional Business segment, which includes publishing operations and related advertising activities, reported modest year-over-year growth during the quarter. Advertising and circulation revenue increased 2.3% to $4.5 million from $4.4 million in the prior-year quarter.

Within the segment, advertising revenues increased to $3.4 million from $3.3 million in the year-ago quarter, while circulation revenues improved to $1.1 million from approximately $1 million.

Operating Performance Improves Despite Investment Losses

Daily Journal’s operating performance strengthened during the quarter as higher revenue translated into improved profitability at the operating level. Income from operations rose to $3 million from $1 million in the prior-year quarter.

Operating expenses increased to $19.7 million from $17.2 million, reflecting higher employee costs, consulting activity and general administrative expenses. Salaries and employee benefits rose to $13.1 million from $12.3 million, while other general and administrative expenses more than doubled to $3.4 million from $1.4 million. Despite these increases, operating leverage from the expanding technology business supported margin improvement.

Management noted that the company’s consolidated net results continued to be significantly influenced by mark-to-market fluctuations in its investment portfolio rather than underlying operating trends. The marketable securities portfolio had a fair market value of $430.1 million as of March 31, 2026, compared with $493 million at Sept. 30, 2025. The portfolio still carried accumulated pretax unrealized gains of $291 million at quarter-end.

Management Commentary Highlights Technology Momentum

Chairman and chief executive officer Steven Myhill-Jones said JTI’s strong performance reflected continued expansion in e-filing and public service fees, along with recurring software-related revenue streams and increased consulting activity. He also emphasized the operating leverage emerging in the technology business as it scales.

Management reiterated that broad market movements affecting the company’s sizable investment portfolio materially impacted reported earnings, even as the operating businesses continued to improve.

Liquidity and Cash Flow

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $20.6 million at March 31, 2026, essentially flat with Sept. 30, 2025, levels. Net cash used in operating activities was $2.2 million during the quarter, compared with cash provided by operations of $1.6 million in the prior-year quarter. Accounts receivable declined to $13.6 million from $21 million at fiscal year-end, while deferred revenue decreased to $16.4 million from $18.2 million.

Other Developments

The company reported assets held for sale of $3.5 million as of March 31, 2026.

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Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) (DJCO): Free Stock Analysis Report

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