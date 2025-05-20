Daily Journal Corporation Reports Revenue Increase and Strong Growth in Non-Operating Income for Six Months Ending March 31, 2025

Daily Journal Corporation reports increased revenues and net income for the six months ended March 31, 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

Daily Journal Corporation reported an increase in consolidated revenues for the six months ending March 31, 2025, totaling $35.88 million, up from $32.56 million in the previous year. This growth was driven by higher license and maintenance fees from Journal Technologies and increased advertising revenues from the Traditional Business. The company's pretax income also rose significantly to $76.17 million compared to $36.36 million the prior year, resulting in a net income of $55.57 million, or $40.34 per share. Non-operating income surged due to net unrealized gains on marketable securities, while the company held marketable securities valued at approximately $431.49 million. The effective tax rate for the period was reported at 27%, reflecting provisions related to unrealized gains and other operational income. These results highlight the company's ongoing financial growth despite increased operating expenses.

Potential Positives

Consolidated revenues increased by $3,316,000 to $35,880,000, indicating strong growth compared to the prior year.

Consolidated pretax income rose significantly to $76,165,000 from $36,360,000, showcasing improved profitability.

Net income for the period reached $55,565,000 ($40.34 per share), doubling the previous year’s net income of $28,030,000 ($20.36 per share), highlighting successful financial performance.

The company reported substantial unrealized gains of $72,799,000 on marketable securities, reflecting the strong performance of its investment portfolio.

Potential Negatives

Increased operating expenses, particularly from personnel costs and additional contractor services, indicate potential challenges in managing operational efficiency despite rising revenues.

The company faces a substantial deferred tax liability of $76,930,000, suggesting significant future tax obligations that may affect cash flow and financial planning.

The reliance on unrealized gains from marketable securities, which contributed significantly to non-operating income, may indicate vulnerability to market fluctuations and economic conditions impacting these assets.

FAQ

What were Daily Journal Corporation's consolidated revenues for the six months ended March 31, 2025?

Daily Journal Corporation's consolidated revenues were $35,880,000 for the six months ended March 31, 2025.

How much did the net income increase compared to the prior year?

The net income increased from $28,030,000 to $55,565,000 compared to the prior year.

What contributed to the increase in Journal Technologies' pretax income?

Increased operating revenues contributed to the rise in Journal Technologies' pretax income, despite higher operating expenses.

What is the effective tax rate reported for the six months ended March 31, 2025?

The effective tax rate for the six months ended March 31, 2025, was 27%.

What led to the increase in non-operating income for Daily Journal Corporation?

The increase in non-operating income was primarily due to net unrealized gains on marketable securities.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$DJCO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 49 institutional investors add shares of $DJCO stock to their portfolio, and 35 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release







Contact









: Tu To (213) 229-5436









LOS ANGELES, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During the six months ended March 31, 2025, Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO) had consolidated revenues of $35,880,000 as compared to $32,564,000 in the prior year period. This increase of $3,316,000 was primarily from increases in (i) Journal Technologies’ license and maintenance fees of $1,615,000 and other public service fees of $2,467,000, partially offset by decreased consulting fees of $1,238,000, and (ii) the Traditional Business’ advertising revenues of $441,000 and advertising service fees and other of $98,000.





The Traditional Business’ pretax income increased by $310,000 to $1,171,000 from $861,000. This increase primarily resulted from increased revenues of $472,000. Journal Technologies’ business segment pretax income increased by $139,000 to $534,000 from $395,000 in the prior fiscal year period primarily resulting from increased operating revenues of $2,844,000, which were partially offset by increased operating expenses of $2,705,000 mainly from (i) increased personnel costs because of annual salary adjustments, (ii) additional contractor services and the hiring of additional staff members to strengthen operational efficiencies, conduct product development and address technical debt, and bolster teams working on the Company’s installation projects, and (iii) increased third-party hosting fees which were billed to clients.





At March 31, 2025, the Company held marketable securities valued at $431,490,000, including net pretax unrealized gains of $292,396,000, and accrued a deferred tax liability of $76,930,000 for estimated income taxes due only upon the sales of the net appreciated securities





The Company’s non-operating income, net of expenses, increased by $39,356,000 to $74,460,000 from $35,104,000 in the prior fiscal year period primarily because of the recording of net unrealized gains on marketable securities of $72,799,000 as compared with realized and unrealized gains on marketable securities of $34,454,000 in the prior fiscal year period. There was also a decrease in dividends and interest income of $424,000 to $2,362,000 from $2,786,000.





Consolidated pretax income was $76,165,000, as compared to $36,360,000 in the prior fiscal year period. There was consolidated net income of $55,565,000 ($40.34 per share) for the six months ended March 31, 2025, as compared with $28,030,000 ($20.36 per share) in the prior fiscal year period.





For the six months ended March 31, 2025, the Company recorded an income tax provision of $20,600,000 on the pretax income of $76,165,000. The income tax provision consisted of tax provisions of $19,155,000 on the unrealized gains on marketable securities, $35,000 on income from foreign operations, $910,000 on income from US operations and dividend income, and a tax provision of $640,000 for the effect of a change in state apportionment on the beginning of the year’s deferred tax liability. These tax liabilities were partially offset by a tax benefit of $140,000 for the dividends received deduction and other permanent book and tax differences. Consequently, the overall effective tax rate for the six months ended March 31, 2025 was 27%, after including the taxes on the unrealized gains on marketable securities.





This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Certain statements contained in this press release are “forward-looking” statements that involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual future events or results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Words such as “expects,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “should,” “believes,” “will,” “plans,” “estimates,” “may,” variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. We disclaim any intention or obligation to revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements is contained from time to time in documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission.





# # #



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.