Daily Gold News: Precious Metals Gaining as US Dollar Lower Again

The gold futures contract gained 0.23% on Thursday, as it continued to fluctuate within a consolidation along the price level of $1,900. On Tuesday volatility has increased following a tweet from the U.S. President ending stimulus talks. But overall, the market extended its consolidation . Recently gold was retracing a rally from around $1,800 to August 7 record high of $2,089.20 in reaction to U.S. dollar advance, among other factors. Then gold has bounced from the support level marked by mid-August local low of around $1,875, as we can see on the daily chart ( the chart includes todayâs intraday data ):

Gold is 1.3% higher this morning, as it is getting back to the recent local high. What about the other precious metals? Silver lost 0.1% on Thursday and today it is 1.9% higher. Platinum lost 0.32% and today it is 1.6% higher. Palladium gained 0.88% yesterday and today it is 2.2% higher. So precious metalsâ prices are going up this morning.

Yesterdayâs Unemployment Claims release has been slightly worse/ higher than expected at 840,000. Today we will get the Wholesale Inventories number at 10:00 a.m.

Below you will find our Gold, Silver, and Mining Stocks economic news schedule for the next two trading days:

Friday, October 9

8:30 a.m. Canada â Employment Change, Unemployment Rate

10:00 a.m. U.S. â Final Wholesale Inventories m/m

