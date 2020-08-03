Daily Gold News: Monday, August 3 – Gold’s Consolidation – a Topping Pattern?

FXEmpire.com -

The gold futures contract reached another new record high on Friday at the price level of $2,005.40. The market has slightly extended its recent advance again. The market gained 0.97%, but the closing price was at around $20 below the daily high. Gold reached the highest in history following U.S. dollar sell-off, among other factors.

Gold is 0.4% lower this morning as it is slightly retracing Friday’s advance. What about the other precious metals? Silver gained 3.66% on Friday and today it is 1.3% lower. Platinum gained 0.69% and today it is 0.3% higher. Palladium gained 0.49% on Friday and today it’s 1.2% higher. So precious metals trade within a short-term downward correction this morning. The gold price remains within a week-long consolidation along $1,950-2,000.

Friday’s Personal Income/ Personal Spending data release along with the sentiment numbers have been mixed. Today we will get the ISM Manufacturing PMI number at 10:00, among others. Expectations are at 53.6 – one point above the previous month’s release. The ISM Manufacturing PMI got back above the neutral level of 50 following steep declines in May and June.

Below you will find our Gold, Silver, and Mining Stocks economic news schedule for the next two trading days:

Monday, August 3

9:45 a.m. U.S. – Final Manufacturing PMI

10:00 a.m. U.S. – ISM Manufacturing PMI , Construction Spending m/m, ISM Manufacturing Prices

, Construction Spending m/m, ISM Manufacturing Prices All Day, Canada – Bank Holiday

Tuesday, August 4

00:30 a.m. Australia – Cash Rate, RBA Rate Statement

10:00 a.m. U.S. – Factory Orders m/m, IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism

9:45 p.m. China – Caixin Services PMI

