Daily Gold News: Gold Lower at Month and Quarter End

FXEmpire.com -

The gold futures contract gained 1.11% on Tuesday, as it broke above the recent trading range. The market retraced some of its last weekâs decline. Recently gold was retracing a rally from around $1,800 to August 7 record high of $2,089.20 in reaction to U.S. dollar rally, among other factors. Gold bounced from the support level marked by mid-August local low of around $1,875, as we can see on the daily chart (the chart includes todayâs intraday data):

Gold is 0.7% lower this morning, as it is bouncing from the resistance level of $1,900 again. What about the other precious metals? Silver gained 3.56% on Tuesday and today it is 2.2% lower. Platinum gained 0.71% and today it is 2.1% lower. Palladium gained 2.54% on Tuesday and today itâs 0.6% higher. So precious metals are generally going down this morning.

Yesterdayâs Consumer Confidence release has been better than expected. This morning we will get the ADP Non-Farm Employment Change release at 8:15 a.m., among others. And the markets will be waiting for the important Fridayâs monthly jobs data release and the ISM Manufacturing PMI number tomorrow.

Below you will find our Gold, Silver, and Mining Stocks economic news schedule for the next two trading days:

Wednesday, September 30

3:20 a.m. Eurozone â ECB President Lagarde Speech

8:15 a.m. U.S. â ADP Non-Farm Employment Change

8:30 a.m. U.S. â Final GDP q/q, Final GDP Price Index q/q

8:30 a.m. Canada â GDP m/m

9:45 a.m. U.S. â Chicago PMI

10:00 a.m. U.S. â Pending Home Sales m/m

11:00 a.m. U.S. â FOMC Member Kashkari Speech

1:40 p.m. U.S. â FOMC Member Bowman Speech

All Day, China â Bank Holiday

Thursday, October 1

8:30 a.m. U.S. â Unemployment Claims, Personal Income m/m, Personal Spending m/m, Core PCE Price Index m/m

9:30 a.m. Canada â Manufacturing PMI

9:45 a.m. U.S. â Final Manufacturing PMI

10:00 a.m. U.S. â ISM Manufacturing PMI , Construction Spending m/m

, Construction Spending m/m 11:00 a.m. U.S. â FOMC Member Williams Speech

3:00 p.m. U.S. â FOMC Member Bowman Speaks

All Day, China â Bank Holiday

Paul Rejczak

Stock Selection Strategist

Sunshine Profits: Analysis. Care. Profits.

* * * * *

Disclaimer

All essays, research and information found above represent analyses and opinions of Paul Rejczak and Sunshine Profitsâ associates only. As such, it may prove wrong and be a subject to change without notice. Opinions and analyses were based on data available to authors of respective essays at the time of writing. Although the information provided above is based on careful research and sources that are believed to be accurate, Paul Rejczak and his associates do not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the data or information reported. The opinions published above are neither an offer nor a recommendation to purchase or sell any securities. Mr. Rejczak is not a Registered Securities Advisor. By reading Paul Rejczakâs reports you fully agree that he will not be held responsible or liable for any decisions you make regarding any information provided in these reports. Investing, trading and speculation in any financial markets may involve high risk of loss. Paul Rejczak, Sunshine Profitsâ employees and affiliates as well as members of their families may have a short or long position in any securities, including those mentioned in any of the reports or essays, and may make additional purchases and/or sales of those securities without notice.

Â

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.