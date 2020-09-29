Daily Gold News: Gold Closer to $1,900 Price Level Again

FXEmpire.com -

The gold futures contract gained 0.86% on Monday, as it retraced some of last weekâs decline following breaking below the price level of $1,900. But the market came down to around $1,850 level again yesterday, before moving back closer to $1,900. Recently gold was retracing its rally from around $1,800 to August 7 record high of $2,089.20 in reaction to U.S. dollar rally, among other factors. Gold also broke below mid-August local low, as we can see on the daily chart (the chart includes todayâs intraday data):

Gold is 0.1% higher this morning, as it is extending a short-term uptrend. What about the other precious metals? Silver gained 2.21% on Monday and today it is 0.2% higher. Platinum gained 5.87% and today it is 0.7% lower. Palladium gained 2.22% on Monday and today itâs 0.2% lower. So precious metals are going sideways this morning.

On Monday we didnât get any new important economic data releases. Today we will get the Consumer Confidence number release at 10:00 a.m. And there will be a lot of Fed talk.

The markets are waiting for the important monthly jobs data release on Friday.

Below you will find our Gold, Silver, and Mining Stocks economic news schedule for the next two trading days:

Tuesday, September 29

8:30 a.m. U.S. â Preliminary Wholesale Inventories m/m, Goods Trade Balance

9:15 a.m. U.S. â FOMC Member Williams Speech

9:30 a.m. U.S. â FOMC Member Harker Speech

10:00 a.m. U.S. â CB Consumer Confidence

11:40 a.m. U.S. â FOMC Member Clarida Speech

1:00 p.m. U.S. â FOMC Member Quarles Speech, FOMC Member Williams Speech

3:00 p.m. U.S. â FOMC Member Quarles Speech

9:00 p.m. China â Manufacturing PMI, Non-Manufacturing PMI

9:45 a.m. China â Caixin Manufacturing PMI

Wednesday, September 30

3:20 a.m. Eurozone â ECB President Lagarde Speech

8:15 a.m. U.S. â ADP Non-Farm Employment Change

8:30 a.m. U.S. â Final GDP q/q, Final GDP Price Index q/q

8:30 a.m. Canada â GDP m/m

9:45 a.m. U.S. â Chicago PMI

10:00 a.m. U.S. â Pending Home Sales m/m

11:00 a.m. U.S. â FOMC Member Kashkari Speech

1:40 p.m. U.S. â FOMC Member Bowman Speech

All Day, China â Bank Holiday

Paul Rejczak

Stock Selection Strategist

Sunshine Profits: Analysis. Care. Profits.

* * * * *

Disclaimer

All essays, research and information found above represent analyses and opinions of Paul Rejczak and Sunshine Profitsâ associates only. As such, it may prove wrong and be a subject to change without notice. Opinions and analyses were based on data available to authors of respective essays at the time of writing. Although the information provided above is based on careful research and sources that are believed to be accurate, Paul Rejczak and his associates do not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the data or information reported. The opinions published above are neither an offer nor a recommendation to purchase or sell any securities. Mr. Rejczak is not a Registered Securities Advisor. By reading Paul Rejczakâs reports you fully agree that he will not be held responsible or liable for any decisions you make regarding any information provided in these reports. Investing, trading and speculation in any financial markets may involve high risk of loss. Paul Rejczak, Sunshine Profitsâ employees and affiliates as well as members of their families may have a short or long position in any securities, including those mentioned in any of the reports or essays, and may make additional purchases and/or sales of those securities without notice.

Â

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.