Daily Gold News: Extend Short-Term Advance as US Dollar Declines

FXEmpire.com -

The gold futures contract gained 0.19% on Tuesday, as it got closer to the recent local highs. Today yellow metal’s price is the highest since last week’s Tuesday following bouncing off $1,900 price level again. Recently gold was retracing a rally from around $1,800 to August 7 record high of $2,089.20 in reaction to U.S. dollar advance, among other factors. Then gold has bounced from the support level marked by mid-August local low of around $1,875, as we can see on the daily chart ( the chart includes today’s intraday data ):

Gold is 0.7% higher this morning, as it is extending short-term uptrend following declining U.S. dollar. What about the other precious metals? Silver gained 1.14% on Tuesday and today it is 1.6% higher. Platinum gained 1.60% and today it is 0.7% higher. Palladium gained 2.55% on Tuesday and today it is 0.4% lower. So precious metals are generally advancing this morning.

Yesterday’s Building Permits/ Housing Starts release has been mixed with Building Permits number slightly exceeding expectations. Today we will get some Fed talk along with the Beige Book release at 2:00 p.m.

Below you will find our Gold, Silver, and Mining Stocks economic news schedule for the next two trading days:

Wednesday, October 21

8:30 a.m. Canada – CPI m/m, Retail Sales m/m, Core Retail Sales m/m

8:50 a.m. U.S. – FOMC Member Brainard Speech

10:00 a.m. U.S. – FOMC Member Mester Speech

2:00 p.m. U.S. – Beige Book

Thursday, October 22

8:30 a.m. U.S. – Unemployment Claims

10:00 a.m. U.S. – CB Leading Index m/m, Existing Home Sales

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

Paul Rejczak

Stock Selection Strategist

Sunshine Profits: Analysis. Care. Profits.

* * * * *

Disclaimer

All essays, research and information found above represent analyses and opinions of Paul Rejczak and Sunshine Profits’ associates only. As such, it may prove wrong and be a subject to change without notice. Opinions and analyses were based on data available to authors of respective essays at the time of writing. Although the information provided above is based on careful research and sources that are believed to be accurate, Paul Rejczak and his associates do not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the data or information reported. The opinions published above are neither an offer nor a recommendation to purchase or sell any securities. Mr. Rejczak is not a Registered Securities Advisor. By reading Paul Rejczak’s reports you fully agree that he will not be held responsible or liable for any decisions you make regarding any information provided in these reports. Investing, trading and speculation in any financial markets may involve high risk of loss. Paul Rejczak, Sunshine Profits’ employees and affiliates as well as members of their families may have a short or long position in any securities, including those mentioned in any of the reports or essays, and may make additional purchases and/or sales of those securities without notice.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.