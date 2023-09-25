Woodward (WWD) announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.22 per share for the quarter, payable on December 4, 2023 for stockholders of record as of November 20, 2023.

The Board of Directors of Krispy Kreme (DNUT) announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.035 per share of common stock, in accordance with the Company's dividend policy. The dividend was declared today, September 22, 2023 and will be paid on November 9, 2023, to shareholders of record on October 26, 2023.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: WWD, DNUT

