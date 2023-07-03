Daily Dividend Report: WSO,AFG,LTC,GNL,RTL

Watsco's Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $2.45 on each outstanding share of its Common and Class B common stock payable on July 31, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 17, 2023. Watsco has paid dividends for 49 consecutive years and has consistently shared increasing levels of cash flow through dividends while maintaining a conservative balance sheet with continued capacity to build its distribution network.

American Financial Group announced that it has declared a regular dividend of $0.63 per share of American Financial Group Common Stock. The dividend is payable on July 25, 2023 to holders of record on July 14, 2023.

LTC Properties announced today that it had declared a monthly cash dividend on its common stock for the third quarter of 2023. The Company declared a monthly cash dividend of $0.19 per common share per month for the months of July, August and September 2023, payable on July 31, August 31 and September 29, 2023, respectively, to stockholders of record on July 21, August 23 and September 21, 2023, respectively.

Global Net Lease announced today that it declared quarterly dividends on its outstanding common stock. Specifically, GNL declared a dividend of $0.40 per share of common stock payable on July 17, 2023, to common stockholders of record at the close of business on July 13, 2023

The Necessity Retail REIT announced today that it declared quarterly dividends on its outstanding common stock. Specifically, RTL declared a dividend of $0.2125 per share of Class A common stock payable on July 17, 2023, to common stockholders of record at the close of business on July 13, 2023.

