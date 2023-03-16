Daily Dividend Report: WSM,CVS,MRVL,INGR,WGO

Williams-Sonoma announced today that its Board of Directors has authorized a 15% increase in the company's quarterly cash dividend to $0.90 per share. The quarterly dividend is payable on May 26, 2023, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 21, 2023. The Board of Directors also approved a new $1 billion stock repurchase authorization, which supersedes the company's current stock repurchase authorization.

CVS Health has announced that its board of directors has approved a quarterly dividend of sixty and a half cents per share on the Common Stock of the Corporation. The dividend is payable on May 1, 2023, to holders of record on April 21, 2023.

Marvell Technology today announced a quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share of common stock payable on April 26, 2023 to shareholders of record as of April 7, 2023.

Today, the board of directors of Ingredion == declared a quarterly dividend of $0.71 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable April 25, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on April 3, 2023.

Winnebago Industries, a leading outdoor lifestyle product manufacturer, today announced that the Company's Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.27 per share payable on April 26, 2023, to common stockholders of record at the close of business on April 12, 2023. With this announcement, Winnebago Industries has paid a quarterly cash dividend to common stockholders of record for the last 35 quarters.

