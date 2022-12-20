The board of directors of Worthington Industries has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.31 per share. The dividend is payable on March 29, 2023, to shareholders of record on March 15, 2023. Worthington has paid a quarterly dividend since it became a public company in 1968.

HEICO today announced that its Board of Directors declared a $0.10 per share cash dividend payable on all shares of its Class A Common Stock and its Common Stock. The new dividend amount is 11% higher than HEICO's previous semiannual cash dividend rate and is HEICO's 89th consecutive semiannual cash dividend since 1979. The dividend is payable on January 23, 2023 to all shareholders of record on January 5, 2023.

Boston Properties, the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.98 per share of common stock for the period October 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022, payable on January 30, 2023 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 30, 2022.

Cousins Properties announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.32 per common share for the fourth quarter of 2022. The fourth quarter dividend will be payable on January 13, 2023 to common shareholders of record on January 4, 2023.

Apple Hospitality REIT today announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular monthly cash distribution of $0.08 per common share and a special cash distribution of $0.08 per common share. The combined distribution of $0.16 per common share is payable on January 17, 2023, to shareholders of record as of December 30, 2022.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: WOR,HEI,BXP,CUZ,APLE

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.