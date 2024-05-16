Daily Dividend Report: WMS,HES,NOV,KDP,VLO

Advanced Drainage Systems, a leading provider of innovative water management solutions in the stormwater and onsite septic wastewater industries, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a total annual cash dividend to its shareholders in the amount of $0.64 per share, a 14% increase over the prior year dividend amount. Scott Barbour, President and Chief Executive Officer of Advanced Drainage Systems commented, "The 14% increase in the cash dividend is predicated on the strength of our balance sheet, formidable cash generation, and ongoing commitment to returning capital to shareholders. In Fiscal 2024, we returned $251.3 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. Our strong financial performance and operational excellence initiatives provide us with the confidence and financial flexibility to return excess cash to our shareholders while simultaneously continuing to invest in safety, capacity and productivity at both ADS and Infiltrator." The quarterly cash dividend amount of $0.16 per share will be paid on June 14, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 31, 2024.

The Board of Directors of Hess today declared a regular quarterly dividend of 43.75 cents per share payable on the Common Stock of the Corporation on June 28, 2024 to holders of record at the close of business on June 14, 2024.

NOV today announced that its board of directors declared the regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.075 per share of common stock, payable on June 28, 2024 to each stockholder of record on June 14, 2024. This 50 percent increase in NOV's base dividend is consistent with the return of capital framework announced on April 25, 2024, under which the Company expects to return at least 50 percent of Excess Free Cash Flow, through a combination of steady, quarterly base dividends, opportunistic stock buybacks and an annual supplemental dividend to true-up returns to shareholders on an annual basis.

Keurig Dr Pepper announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.215 per share, payable in U.S. dollars, on the Company's common stock. The regular quarterly dividend will be paid on July 12, 2024 to shareholders of record on June 28, 2024.

The Board of Directors of Valero Energy has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on common stock of $1.07 per share. The dividend is payable on June 28, 2024 to holders of record at the close of business on May 30, 2024.

