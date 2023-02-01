Williams' board of directors has approved a regular dividend of $0.4475 per share, or $1.79 annualized, on the company's common stock, payable on March 27, 2023, to holders of record at the close of business on March 13, 2023. This is a 5.3% increase from Williams' fourth-quarter 2022 quarterly dividend of $0.425 per share, paid in December 2022. Williams has paid a common stock dividend every quarter since 1974.

CF Industries Holdings today reported that its board of directors has declared a $0.40 per share dividend on its common stock. The dividend will be payable on February 28, 2023, to stockholders of record as of February 15, 2023.

The Board of Directors of Valero Energy has approved an increase in the company's regular quarterly cash dividend on common stock from $0.98 per share to $1.02 per share. The dividend is payable on March 16, 2023 to holders of record at the close of business on February 14, 2023. The increase in the dividend raises the annualized cash dividend rate on Valero's common stock to $4.08 per share.

General Motors announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a first quarter 2023 cash dividend on the company's outstanding common stock of $0.09 per share payable Thursday, March 16, 2023, to all common shareholders of record as of the close of trading on Friday, March 3, 2023.

Standard Motor Products, a leading automotive parts manufacturer and distributor, announced today that its Board of Directors has approved an increase in its quarterly common stock dividend from twenty-seven cents per share to twenty-nine cents per share, payable on March 1, 2023, to shareholders of record on February 15, 2023.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: WMB,CF,VLO,GM,SMP

